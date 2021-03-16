From losing 80 per cent of our clients to tripling pre-Covid turnover in six months: My three lessons in business

Ollie Brazier, owner of Oxygen Media. This became my first lesson in business that to this day I still hold true.

OPINION: After gaining a wealth of international experience working in offices for a multinational online publication company in Sydney, Toronto and Denver I left my comfy 9-5 job in Sydney and returned to Taupo, New Zealand with nothing but a vision.

That vision would be to grow a property investment portfolio, so I threw every dollar I had into a vacant plot of land in Taupo.

I soon realized, after being rejected by the bank (twice), I didn’t have any income and therefore couldn’t start building my first property.

I had to start my own business after vowing to never take a 9-5 for someone else again. After some research and exploring gaps in the market, I set the goal to build my own digital marketing agency from the ground up, with not a dollar to my name.

READ MORE:

* Graham McGregor on two valuable marketing lessons around the start of a New Year…

* The lawnmower marketing lesson: There is always a way to get better results

* The Covid-19 lockdown allowed this barber to style himself with a new business plan



I knew I had to keep things incredibly lean and do everything myself including designing my own logo, creating my own website and having to do the one thing I didn’t want to do, learn how to sell.

The latter was the hardest part, I had to convince established businesses owners that they should trust a 22-year-old with one of their most important, client facing elements of their business, their marketing.

With this Oxygen Media was born.

Lesson One

This became my first lesson in business that to this day I still hold true, keep everything as lean as possible, forget the fancy offices, the expensive coffee machine and the unnecessary brand-new company car.

Pay for the essentials and trim the fat on anything you could do without.

Fast forward 3 years and I had single handedly built Oxygen from an unknown entity into a digital marketing force, working with some of New Zealand’s biggest businesses including The Powerstation music venue and Taupo Bungy as well as some of the world’s most recognizable brands including First National and Honda.

We had seven part-time contractors, two full time employees and had just launched Oxygen Media into the Australian market.

Then along came Covid-19, the one thing no one saw coming that caused us to lose 80 per cent of our business overnight.

Three years of hard work virtually gone in a flash. Having focused predominantly in the tourism and hospitality industry, there wasn’t much we could do to try and retain these clients and so the rebuild began.

I spent every day of the first six week lockdown working day and night on re-designing Oxygen’s website, re-evaluating our service offering and re-defining our point of difference in the market.

Lesson Two

With this came lesson two, be ready to switch the direction of your business at a moment’s notice.

Even without Covid’s introduction there had been times before where Oxygen needed to change momentum.

At the start I had focused Oxygen on becoming purely a social media marketing agency, then one day a client said to me, “well this is working, what’s next?” and a I didn’t have an answer, so within a week we started offering Google Ads and SEO which we added into our service mix.

When Covid came along, I had to ask the question, what’s the one thing all businesses need right now and the answer was a high spec, high converting website. So that’s exactly what we focused on. You never know what’s round the corner so always prep for a plan B.

Lesson Three

Lesson three came to me one day when I was scrolling Facebook, I saw an ad from another agency promoting that they could acquire free funding for any New Zealand business.

After doing some research I soon found out that marketing companies could receive funding in exchange for helping businesses with marketing advisory post-covid through the Regional Business Partner Network.

At first I was reluctant as there were costs involved with signing up, but I made the commitment, and it turned out to be the best decision I made in business in three years.

Our turnover more than tripled, and we took on 80+ clients in 90 days from all over New Zealand.

Had I not of taken this opportunity, it would have been a costly mistake.

So, take every opportunity that comes your way, never shy away from anything that could potentially accelerate your business.