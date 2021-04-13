Move beyond surviving, to thriving, online

David Kelly: We’ve witnessed true grit and determination from SMEs in response to Covid. But even after one year of radical adoption, digital is still relatively unknown for so many – especially in regional and rural areas.

OPINION: A year ago ecommerce became a lifeline for Kiwi small businesses, and we announced 500 free ecommerce websites to help struggling SMEs trade online through lockdown, and beyond.

But what happens when getting online doesn’t feel so ‘mission critical’ to business survival anymore?

The opportunities of going digital can easily be missed.

Here is some advice for SME business owners to shift their mindset from using digital to survive, to using digital to thrive, in this dramatically more digital era.

Find the opportunity in the numbers

The 2020 online shift saw massive digital change from many SMEs and consumers, alike. Last year alone more than 9000 new ecommerce stores started in New Zealand, and more than 305,000 Kiwis shopped online for the first time. Globally online spending nearly tipped NZ$26 trillion. These are some big numbers.

There is so much opportunity - and room - for small businesses to join the masses online.

The mindset required to make the digital step-change, however, can be the biggest barrier.

Take digital transformation out of the framework of survival only. Instead, see it as an opportunity to adapt your business model and use new digital strategies, to become more efficient, productive, and to grow.

Digital trends: position your business for the rise

Over the past year we’ve seen the continued rise of alternative forms of payments (think: buy-now pay-later models, Centrapay, and even digital currencies).

The power of video content and video communications (Zoom etc), and the automation of communications over both email and social media, further improve business productivity and customer experience.

These are all digital innovations and developments that can be embraced and used by businesses to improve their operations, processes and customer engagement.

Rather than seeing these as out-of-reach, consider how you might begin your digital journey so that you, too, can position your business to take advantage of these benefits. Build your digital foundation, so you can leverage that foundation to take part.

Overcoming the challenges and the overwhelm

We’ve witnessed true grit and determination from SMEs in response to Covid. But even after one year of radical adoption, digital is still relatively unknown for so many – especially in regional and rural areas.

Often the first challenge is identifying the key blockers to getting started online, and taking small but intentional steps to tackle those blockers. Is it cost, time or know-how?

One step might be taking up a free website through our Get Ecommerce Movement (GEM) and committing the time to then supply your product or service information, so that we can load and configure your website for you, and get you online for no cost - that’s a quick, low-risk win and a solid start.

Learnings: the point is not always the point.

Having helped hundreds of businesses and individuals do digital for the first time last year, these are two socially-minded learnings that we gained.

Sometimes you can get so focused on ‘the many’, that you risk losing sight of the ‘one’. Helping one person, one whanau, one business can be completely life-changing for them. We must never lose sight of the one - they make up the whole.

Strict and highly disciplined time management is not always best – you should also leave room for ‘flow’ and saying yes in the moment.

But be brave! You won’t always see the value (social, commercial or otherwise) of saying yes initially - often the wider potential and value only becomes apparent later.

Advice for SMEs: just start.

Take the first step and keep walking, even if you feel like you're getting nowhere. It's better to be moving and on the digital journey, than stationary on the wrong side of the digital divide and getting further behind.

With global online transactions last year surpassing NZ$26trillion (across C2C, B2C and B2B), it’s time to join the party. The world is not going to get less digital!

Say yes and school-up: we’re doing everything we can to make it easy for SMEs to go digital through our GEM initiatives. Together with the Government’s offering through Digital Boost and initiatives like Manaaki.io, there is more digital support available now than ever.

Looking ahead

Ecommerce is essential for businesses, offering opportunities for low-cost growth and highly efficient business operations at a time when businesses really need to leap forward with growth, efficiency and productivity.

Ongoing improvements to digital technology continue to revolutionise how effectively a business can run if it completely embraces digital throughout its operations.

As thousands of business owners contemplate ‘doing digital’ this year, the ideal outcome is that lots of small steps will equal one big step forward for New Zealand and local business.

Here's to embracing change and uncertainty together, and throwing ourselves into the work, challenges and opportunities ahead.

David Kelly is the Chairman and co-Founder of Zeald, New Zealand's largest SME digital transformation agency.