Graham McGregor on what is your MCM?

Graham McGregor: I recommend marketing and sales strategies that are super simple to understand and super simple to use and put into action.

OPINION: A simple way to improve your sales is to clearly identify your MCM.

MCM stands for Main Customer Message.

In other words: 'What message are your trying to convey to all your customers with everything you do?'

Let me explain:

I've had a few email conversations over the last month or so with Rebecca Brady the owner of a specialist food manufacturing business in Buffalo New York called Top Seedz.

Rebecca is actually an expat New Zealander who has been living overseas for many years.

(She told me she reads Stuff every morning to keep up to date with what is happening back in New Zealand.)

Her business makes seed crackers that are now sold in over 150 Whole Foods throughout the US and in 80 Wegmans throughout the US.

The crackers are vegan, gluten free and delicious.

They're considered in their own category as gourmet and nutritious.

(Not many crackers out there that tick both boxes.)

Rebecca shared her best strategy with me for getting referrals.

Here's what she told me....

To get referrals provide the best overall experience you can.

People will then rave about the product because of the overall experience they had.

Actions speak louder than words.

You shouldn’t need to tell everyone how great you are.

Be great and they will see for themselves.

It's not just about making sure your product tastes great but delivering it with a smile and with all the bells and whistles, show your customers you care.

When speciality food stores order my crackers, I go the extra mile:

1. I give them as many mini samples products that I have on hand at that time and makes sense for shipping.

2. I send them t-shirts or beanies (depending on where they are in the US).

3. I shout out about them on social media

4. I add them to my store locator

These store owners appreciate what I do for them and then pass the word around.

These things also cost me very little but really help my store owner clients.

I do exactly the same with B2C.

The relationship doesn't end after they buy the product.

Now when I read these comments by Rebecca, I can see that her main customer message is that it's "all about the experience people get" when dealing with her business.

And she makes sure that the experience her clients get is amazing.

Finish Strong

I was chatting with Chris Coopey the owner of a specialist plumbing business here in Auckland, New Zealand called K10 Plumbing.

Chris came to my home at short notice to fix an unexpected water leak I had.

I really liked his personal and friendly manner, and we got chatting after he had sorted out my plumbing issue.

Chris told me the main customer message he wants to communicate is that K10 Plumbing will always "start strong and finish strong."

In other words when you first meet Chris or any of his team you get a great impression.

You also get a great impression during the work they do and long after they finish the job.

One thing Chris does to 'finish strong' is to handle any customer concerns fast after his team have done a plumbing job.

So if a customer rings up and says they have an issue with something, Chris will put that client at the top of the list and have someone on site fast to sort out their concerns.

Chris tells me that many tradespeople he has met are strong starters but not so good at finishing.

I also like what he has on his website.

The website says in big bold letters on the home page…

'There are no problems only solutions.’

Which is a very positive way of looking at plumbing and life in general.

In my own business my main customer message is KISS.

KISS stands for Keep it Super Simple.

So I recommend marketing and sales strategies that are super simple to understand and super simple to use and put into action.

And I share a lot of super simple sales and marketing strategies in the daily emails to my subscribers and in all my marketing services and resources.

Take Action:

Think about your own business.

What is the MCM (main customer message) you'd like customers to get when they interact in any way with your business?

What can you do to make sure that people really ‘get’ this main customer message every time they have contact with your business?

“If you make a sale, you can make a living. If you make an investment of time and good service in a customer, you can make a fortune.” Jim Rohn

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor. You can get his free marketing guide ‘The Plan B Sales Solution’ at www.simplemarketinganswers.com