Buying a business vs creating your own

OPINION: It’s been an interesting few weeks for the investment game in New Zealand. Some big name exits have occurred in the tech scene, including Vend, Seequent and Ninja Kiwi.

And at the same time rental properties may prove not to be the slam dunks they have been for a lot of kiwis for a long time.

These changes have probably led to a few people pondering whether it’s time to invest in a business, or whether to start their own.

There are no right and wrong answers to this question, but there are some important points to consider when debating whether to start a business from scratch or buy something already in operation.

Pros of buying an existing business

Buying an existing business will generally be a safer bet in regard to being able to predict the future. You’ll be buying an existing customer base, and you don't have to reinvent the wheel. Banks, and other financial institutions may also be more willing to provide funding for your investment.

There’s a chance you’ll also be inheriting a team who can help you understand the opportunities and challenges in the business, and if you incentivise them well, they can be a massive part of your success. At Orchestra we often see new business owners looking to set up Employee Share Schemes for staff in their existing businesses when they make a purchase. This is something we strongly believe in.

Cons of buying an existing business

Generally buying an existing business, in the short term at least, will be the most expensive way to get yourself into business ownership. You’ll need to hit the ground running with staff and other operational costs and stock.

You’ll also not be able to predict the full impact of the loss of the existing ownership to the business until you really get under its hood (albeit you can mitigate against this with the right sale and purchase agreement)

As much as they may be the safest way to profit, existing businesses can also strangely constrict your future revenue opportunities through the inability to branch out into truly green fields opportunities.

Pros of a startup business

The biggest advantage of a completely new startup business is the freedom and autonomy to shoot for the stars. There’ll be no mistakes to fix on day one, and the potential for a true breakout success on a global scale is there.

You may be able to start your business in MVP (minimum viable product) fashion whilst continuing in your day job.

You may also be able to control more of the equity of your business if you can achieve early revenue and effectively bootstrap your growth.

Cons of a startup business

In short this is the most likely avenue to fail. Whilst you may be able to MVP your solution to a point, startups are expensive, and you may need to seek outside funding which can be difficult to secure. Once you have the money in the bank, you may then have to deal with investors who want to follow a different path to you.

Startups are notoriously difficult, time-consuming and lonely businesses that can take years to reach a critical mass. It can be hard to see people making a decent salary whilst you’re struggling to get started - plus there’s every chance other people around the world are starting up the same thing as you.

Picking the right choice for you is an adventure you should look forward to. Whichever path you choose can be the right one but do seek advice from your mentors before you jump in.