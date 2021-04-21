Maintaining team productivity when remote working is no longer a novelty

OPINION: Workplaces across New Zealand and around the globe are continuing to embrace the changes that were initially influenced by local lockdown scenarios – with flexible and remote work practices being the clear winner.

A new McKinsey Institute report highlights that up to a quarter of workers may now permanently work from home at least three days a week, however, when the novelty of working from home has worn off, and it becomes a part of everyday working life, maintaining productivity in this setting for the long haul can have its own challenges.

Here’s a few tips that might help boost both performance and morale amongst remote workforces.

Communicate!

Investing some time in understanding their team empowers managers to help them stay productive while working from home. Team members should feel connected with their broader team, and managers should strive to open up communication channels. Having a team check-in regularly will help to ensure everyone stays connected.

Communication can also give insight into productivity levels. If leaders see less engagement through chat channels, having the camera off during team meetings, or if team members are less talkative than usual, these can be clear signs that something is going on.

Keep track of what needs to be delivered, ask team members how they are getting on during one-to-ones, and encourage them to ask questions during meetings or share proactive updates about their work progress.

Checking in with team members

As we saw in the first big lockdown of 2020, technology tools like Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams were heavily used. In fact, MYOB’s 2020 Tech Survey found 78 per cent of SMEs used video calling technology as a key form of communication in 2020, compared with just 8 per cent in 2018.

These tools are not going anywhere and are still a good way for businesses to maintain contact with team members.

Try having regular video calls one-on-one with team members and kick these off by checking in on how they are coping working from home. To get an honest response, managers could approach this in a couple of different ways.

Denise Jans It’s important that team members have somewhere in their home that they can use as their workspace.

A light-hearted way might be to ask the team members to post an emoji or gif representing how they are feeling and move the conversation forward from there. Alternatively, if a team member is struggling, managers should dig a bit deeper to get to the core of what’s bothering them. Ask the team member to take a couple of minutes to decide on a couple of key words that describe how they are feeling.

In circumstances where team members are struggling, I’d encourage managers to balance asking what they could do to help, with providing solutions. Team members may respond differently depending on the challenges they are experiencing, and some may want to explore their own ideas for solutions, while others may be looking for their manager to help with providing the solution.

Make team members feel like they are a valued part of the team

People often work better when they feel valued and enjoy their work. If the work doesn’t spark interest, productivity can go out the window. Giving regular, positive feedback and reinforcing the positive impact of their work can let team members know that leaders value their time and effort.

Team culture and connection in a workplace is also essential. If team members feel connected to their team, they will want to work hard and do well. To build, or continue building connections within a team, managers could consider celebrating birthdays and work milestones virtually and find ways for the team to connect beyond their day-to-day work.

Hosting virtual coffee catch-ups, or online game nights could also encourage team bonding and make the business one that people want (and love) to work for. Key here is to be mindful of everyone’s time and aim for a day when the volume of meetings is relatively light, so no one feels overwhelmed or stressed when they’re trying to manage a heavy workload.

Revisiting the ‘workday’

It’s important to realise that working from home means different things for different people. Managers shouldn’t assume that team members will still be working the hours that they worked in the office.

In reality, maintaining the same hours may not be possible for some team members – particularly if they have responsibilities at home, such as looking after children. Perhaps some team members had a long commute, and now they find they are most productive at that time. Adjusting workday expectations to account for each team members’ home life is a good way to enable them to be as productive as possible.

Establishing a work-life balance

Creating a work-life balance is all about what is important to the individual. For some team members it might be having that time to drop the kids at school, or to go running or play a team sport in the evenings. An important aspect for allowing a better work-life balance, is to focus on outcomes not hours. Trust that team members want to do a good job and that they will get their work done.

Finding the right balance is also very personal. Some team members may work well blending both work and personal life. Others may need to just focus on work with zero distractions, or likewise, need extra time with family if they feel as though they need some time out from their tasks. Team members will know when they are most productive, so again, trust is essential.

Put a flex deal in place

For businesses revisiting the workday, perhaps consider implementing a ‘flex deal’. This involves coming together as a team and agreeing on how all team members can work together in a flexible environment – taking into account their work styles and preferences.

As an example of this in action, teams across MYOB have implemented flex deals that are influenced by each individual’s needs, the type of work that they do, and when and where they feel they do different tasks most effectively.

Most teams have a mandated office day, where they will all work onsite and use this time for work that requires collaboration and connection, or even get together for a shared lunch. Then, when working from home, they may have a set time for when they need to be online and available to the rest of their team – but outside those set hours, they’re free to be flexible with their work hours.

Annie Spratt It can be easy to get tempted by food in the pantry while working from home.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

While it might be easier said than done in a lockdown situation where comfort food is king, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to helping members perform well when it comes to work.

It can be easy to get tempted by food in the pantry while working from home, so managers could encourage team members to create a routine to help limit the all-day grazing which can impact health and productivity. For example, suggest team members set a designated time for coffee breaks and lunch – it may vary day-to-day, but having some type of structure will help keep distractions at bay.

With less time spent on commuting to the workplace, team members could also use this time to prepare their workday meals or get in some exercise and fresh air. There are numerous benefits to light outdoor exercise and their mind will feel calmer and clearer for it.

Making the home feel like a workspace

It’s important that team members have somewhere in their home that they can use as their workspace. This space will vary, depending on the person – some team members may prefer to work at the kitchen bench, while others may work better in the spare bedroom or home office. If a team member is struggling, suggest that they move around and try different spots to see what works best for them.

For teams that are working from home for longer periods, comfort items such as desks, chairs and even heaters or fans can make working from home just that little bit better.

Make the most of cloud technology

Our 2020 Tech Snapshot found that 36 per cent of SMEs used cloud storage to support team members working remotely during the first lockdown, and 32 per cent used cloud applications.

The use of cloud platforms can make a major difference to how a business works – at any time. The cloud provides enhanced collaboration, allowing team members to instantly update, share or view files online, without the need to send documents back and forth over email.

It also streamlines remote working and allow access to essential data – including backed-up documents and files, as well as offering another layer of security for your organisation.

Felicity Brown is MYOB Head of Employee Services.