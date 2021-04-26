Graham McGregor: Where are your ‘Acres of Diamonds’ opportunities?

Graham McGregor: The good news is that there are ‘acres of diamonds’ opportunities in every business if you take the time to look for them.

OPINION: In 'Acres of Diamonds', considered by many to be one of the finest speeches ever written, Russell Conwell tells the true story of a man, Al Hafed, who sold his farm to go in search of diamonds.

He travelled the whole world to find them and never did.

Then one day by accident the man Al Hafed sold his farm to found the most magnificent diamond mines in all of the history of mankind in his own backyard.

Russell observed, "acres of diamonds are not in far-away mountains or in distant seas; they are in your own backyard if you will but dig for them".

Regardless of what is going on in the economy there is always opportunity for your business to improve results.

Here are four ways to mine the 'Acres of Diamonds' in your own business that you may be overlooking right now:

1: Look for the additional sales you can make with very little effort:

A personal fitness trainer I met a few years ago had fast yet fun training methods that produced excellent results for all his clients.

Yet all he offered his clients was his personal fitness training services.

I suggested he offer his clients additional products like protein powders, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements.

This made sense, so the personal trainer tried it.

Within three months the majority of his clients were now enjoying even better health and fitness after purchasing the supplements he was now offering.

And the personal trainer was now enjoying an extra $1,000 a week in brand-new profits.

2: Look for simple and inexpensive ways to attract more customers:

Sometimes making more sales is as simple as talking to more potential customers about what you sell.

And there are a huge number of simple things you can do to attract more customers.

Here's an example to get you thinking:

A hardware shop increased the number of people coming into their store with a fun competition.

They put up a big sign in their window that said:

"We guarantee that if you come into our store one of our people will professionally greet and welcome you within 15 seconds. If they don't, we will give you $50 worth of hardware of your choice free."

People would walk down the street and read this sign.

They would stop for a few seconds and then mentally say to themselves "That sounds interesting; I think I will check it out."

So they would walk inside the hardware store to see more about what was going on.

The store had a bell and buzzer on their door that sounded as soon as you went in.

One of their salespeople would excuse themselves if they were dealing with a customer by saying something like "Can you just excuse me for 10 seconds" and then walk over to the person and welcome them to the store. "Thank you for coming in today, I'm just with someone else so please free to look around. I'll be with you in a moment."

This way the customer was always greeted professionally within 15 seconds of walking into the shop.

Now, once the people were in the shop guess what many did?

They said to themselves, "Well now that I'm here what can I buy that I might need?"

Sales increased dramatically.

3: Try an unusual guarantee

A simple way to get your business well known fast is to have an unusual guarantee.

Bug’s Burger Bug Killers, Inc. from Australia has a fantastic guarantee…

“You don’t owe one cent until all pests on your premises have been wiped out. If you’re ever dissatisfied with BBBK’s services, you will receive a refund for up to 12 months of the company’s services…

PLUS fees for another exterminator of your choice for the next year. AND, if a guest spots a pest on your premises, BBBK will pay for the guest’s meal or room, send an apology, AND pay for a future stay. AND if your facility is ever closed down due to the presence of roaches or rodents, BBBK will pay any fines, as well as all lost profits PLUS $5,000.”

What difference did this guarantee make?

BBBK became a $30-million-a-year business and captured 80per cent of their market while using this guarantee.

4: Try a fun sales video

A few years ago Tom Dickson the owner of a business that manufactured blenders wanted to increase sales.

However, Tom didn't have a big advertising budget.

So he did something a bit different. He produced a number of fun videos.

And in each video he would put on a white doctor’s coat and put common objects like an iPhone, a bag of marbles, an Amazon Echo and many more in his blender.

He would then say 'Will it blend' and turn the blender on.

His first video where he blended 50 marbles was watched by over 7 million people.

The videos made people feel good because it was amazing to see hard objects like marbles, mobile phones and more turned into a pile of dust.

And each video was a fun story to tell other people about.

Sales of Tom’s blenders skyrocketed as a result of his fun video marketing.

The best news of all is how affordable this was for Tom to do. (He shot his first video on a $50 budget!)

You can see many of Tom’s videos here.

One of the funniest product demo videos I’ve ever seen is for Dollar Shave Club.

It’s only two minutes long and is well worth watching

In fact, it’s been so popular that over 27 million people have watched it!

The good news is that there are ‘acres of diamonds’ opportunities in every business if you take the time to look for them.

Action Exercises:

-What additional sales could you make in your business with very little effort?

-What simple things can you do this week to attract larger numbers of new customers or clients to your business?

-What unusual guarantee could you offer in your business?

-What fun sales video could you use in your business?

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor. You can get his free marketing guide ‘The Plan B Sales Solution’ at www.simplemarketinganswers.com