Covid-19: How to keep employees happy and healthy during lockdown

OPINION: Some people love it, some tolerate it and of course there are those who despise it, everyone’s lockdown experience is different.

Depending on your home situation; who you live with, amount of free space to spread out, whether you have the ability to lounge around in a backyard or if you are stuck in an apartment – all these have an impact on your life in lockdown.

For those people who can work from home, it can be even more challenging. Not everyone has the ability to set aside a room to work in, many people have young children running around, a lack of digital resources at home and of course there is the underlying anxiety so many of us face, born from the uncertainty of living through a pandemic, which doesn’t yet have a clear endpoint in sight.

None of this is conducive to productivity, and that is OK. We don’t have to be working at our best in lockdown. The world is uncertain, it’s very frightening for a lot of people and, at best, it’s messy and distracting.

Last year, in our first lockdown, as my first ever real ‘business crisis’ I took a step back and learned from my much more experienced COO, Tristan, in how to lead a team through a distressing situation. It was pretty obvious where things were going in early March, so he ensured our team had the tech that they needed to work from home. We were lucky to be in the position that we could do that. Not every business can.

Once people were working from home, we implemented a few practices to ensure people stayed happy and healthy at home.

Through the last two weeks, we’ve reinvigorated these initiatives:

First thing in the morning we have a nationwide team meeting. Every morning, we have a virtual call where not only does everyone get a chance to go through their successes and challenges of the day before, but we also play a game.

It’s important to us that it is one of the first things we do. Not only do we get to see people (and get some idea of how people are feeling from that) but it starts the day on a positive note. It sounds twee, but these games get the whole team laughing, reinforces our culture and gives people some relaxed interaction with their teammates, not just constantly talking about things they have to do. Example of things we have done so far:

“Guess that baby” (the team submitted baby photos of themselves, and we guessed who was who).

“Drawing in the dark” (one of the team gave a series of instructions which the rest drew – whilst blindfolded).

“Show & tell” (tell a story behind an item in your home. Pets make a strong showing here).

Sound stupid? Good – that’s the point. It’s about taking some of the seriousness out of the situation. Some people live alone and we are very mindful of trying to make them feel less so.

Weekly lunches. Every Friday whoever wanted to join would log on to a virtual meeting and have lunch with the wider team. Again, a nice, relaxed conversation to get people out of their heads and talking about stuff outside work.

Supplied University of Waikato Vice Chancellor Neil Quigley's dog, Ella, has been easing students' anxiety through the lockdown in regular zoom videos.

Netflix Parties. Not quite what Netflix is famous for, but it does have the ability where you can watch a movie with people remotely. A few of the team and I watched the car crash that is the movie 2012 (I love to hate it) and slated it the whole way through for its inaccuracies. It made for a hilarious evening.

Somewhat jokingly, we called one of our wonderful team members our ‘Head of Wellbeing’. She has taken to it with abandon, reminding people to go for walks outside, organising the above games with other members of the team, sharing good news, funny videos and much more on our team chat. Normally this number of notifications would probably be irritating, but in lockdown, it really breaks the monotony and helps with that feeling of isolation.

PETER BERNIK/123RF Checking in, within reason, can be helpful.

It is worth bearing in mind that business owners and employers are under enormous stress and speaking from experience, we feel the hefty responsibility not only for ensuring the business remains financially sound and operational, but that our team comes through as happy and healthy as possible.

It can be unimaginably lonely and stressful and that is something that you absolutely do not want bother your team with. So these sorts of things make you feel better too. Focus on your people and they will not only be happier, but they will help you get that business through. A business is nothing without a team.

I have found this second lockdown much harder than last year, and I’m not sure why. Certainly, the company is bigger, the team is three times the size it was last year, and I am of course responsible for a lot more livelihoods. But I think this time things seem less certain. We are watching countries, including our closest neighbour, fail to deal with Delta as well as they did in the past. We all thought last year that we would be much closer to the end of the pandemic by now than we really are, and the unknown is scary.

So, team leaders, managers, and CEOs, you need to be patient; with both yourself and with your team. To paraphrase Jacinda Ardern here; kindness goes a long way in making this situation more bearable for all.

Brianne West is an entrepreneur, scientist and founder of New Zealand-made sustainable beauty and lifestyle company Ethique.