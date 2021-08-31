More business questions answered

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

Applications for the first round of the wage subsidy close on Thursday, and applications for the second two-week payment open the following day.

In this Stuff series, we answer business questions about the subsidy, lockdown and employment law more generally.

I've been through it all pretty carefully and I'm still not sure my partner, who is a sole trader, qualifies for the resurgence support payment (RSP). He has a NZBN, is GST registered, has been building as a sole trader for about four years and under level 4 his income is $0.00. Where I am unsure is in the way "wages" are dealt with as a sole trader compared to a company. The RSP is to be used to pay fixed expenses, including wages. Our intention was to use it to cover some of his lost income ("wages") and a couple of small business related expenses, but obviously all of his business income gets taxed as personal income and then there is no "wage" expense. It's also not subject to income tax, but you can't claim deductions for expenses funded by it (of which there wouldn't be any if using it to supplement a sole trader "wage"), so I thought if he was to submit it as a fully taxable income in next year’s tax return, that would cover the tax obligation. Basically what I'm asking is, is he entitled to claim it and use it to cover his lost income and if so, should it be declared as fully taxable income in his next return?

Robyn Walker, tax partner at Deloitte, says the RSP should be treated like a government grant.

“As such the receipt of the RSP is exempt income and you cannot claim a tax deduction for spending the RSP. Essentially the two amounts should net each other out when preparing your next tax return. It is worth noting that GST output tax needs to be paid on the receipt of the RSP, so to get a neutral GST outcome it is best to apply the RSP to the payment of expenses which include GST. The RSP declaration specifically notes that ‘the resurgence support payment will not be passed through to any shareholders, owners, partners, trustees, members of the business, for example, by a dividend or a loan or any other payment’. It would seem best to ensure that the RSP is being applied to external expenses. Given the RSP covers the entire period that New Zealand is at alert levels 2 to 4, in time you should incur enough expenses to use the full RSP amount.

”It is worth noting that if applying for the wage subsidy, the receipt of the wage subsidy is directly taxable in the hands of self-employed and sole-traders. These amounts should automatically flow through into the tax information which Inland Revenue holds about you.”

My wife and I have run a small fitness studio since late 2019. We employ a manager and a group of trainers to run the day-to-day sessions. We do not pay ourselves wages out of the business and have kept our day jobs to provide for our family.

I have just looked into filling in the application for the resurgence support and it indicates to "remember to add yourself, and any other business owners who are not included on the employment information returns". I take this to mean that we should be included in the calculation for the support fund. Would this be correct?

“The answer isn’t entirely clear and possibly depends on whether the owners work in any capacity in the business,” Walker says.

She said the following example was provided by Inland Revenue: “Elena is the director of Dolphin Entertainment Tours - which is not a registered employer and has no employee. However, Elena receives a shareholder salary from the company and shows this in the company’s income tax return. Dolphin Entertainment Tours can apply for the RSP with Elena as one FTE.”

Walker said, assuming you’re each doing at least some form of work for the business (outside of your day jobs), you should qualify as part-time employees when determining the total FTEs in the business.

“I’d recommend sending a securemail through myIR to confirm the answer to the question before applying.”

Jan Mika/123RF Employees pay PAYE on wage subsidies received.

Our accountant treated all wage subsidies obtained so far as 'income' and we have paid business tax on these. This was a huge shock to us given the impact of last year’s level 4 lockdown when it came to tax time. His expert advice was that this is the correct treatment of the tax implication on the wage subsidy.

“Recipients of the wage subsidy will be no better or worse off from an income tax perspective,” Walker said.

“The receipt of a wage subsidy by a business (other than a self-employed person) is treated as excluded income and is not subject to tax. However on the flipside, the business is unable to claim a tax deduction when it on-pays the wage subsidy to its employees.

“Essentially it nets out to nothing for the business. This is, in most instances, the same outcome you would get if the receipt of the wage subsidy was treated as taxable income and you got a tax deduction for the on-payment to employees. Your accountant may have treated the wage subsidy incorrectly in your tax return so you may wish to double check this with them . Inland Revenue have provided a number of examples of how the wage subsidy is treated for tax purposes in this document.

“When a wage subsidy is paid to an employee, this is treated as ordinary salary and wages and tax (and KiwiSaver) is deducted as usual. In this way, when you look at the full picture of the wage subsidy, the Government has paid out $14 billion as wage subsidies, but a proportion of this would have been received back as PAYE.”

Last year in lockdown, I was at a different job and we were being paid the full subsidy plus any hours that were worked on top of that. It worked out better for us because we were being paid more than normal.

However, in the last two weeks of this lockdown, I have been paid less than normal. It is my understanding that the full $600 subsidy (which is just short of 80 per cent of our wages) should be paid plus any hours worked on top of that to make up to near full pay?

Am I wrong in thinking that? In my case, my average weekly pay before tax is $820 ($570 after tax).

With the $600 subsidy, I should work 10.5 hours a week to bridge the gap to get full pay. From what I can gather my employer has paid me the hours I worked and then has used the subsidy to top up the amount to $600 before tax (which is still not 80 per cent of my wages) as I am about $140 short in pay (after tax).

From what I've been told by other staff, this was the same issue they had last year and my employer admitted to having money left over from last year which doesn't seem right. Also, another thing they haven't done is get us to sign paperwork to get the subsidy for this year. Is that also wrong?

“You are correct in being concerned that you haven’t been given any paperwork,” Walker says.

“One of the essential criteria is that employee consent is obtained (in writing if possible) prior to applying for the wage subsidy. It is also important the employment laws are complied with. While I am not an employment expert, it is well known now that any amendments to pay needs to be agreed with employees. The Covid-19 situation and the wage subsidy does not negate the need to follow due process.

“The wage subsidy declaration specifically states: “You acknowledge that the granting of your application and your receipt of the subsidy does not override your existing obligations under employment law, including (but not limited to) the Employment Relations Act 2000, Minimum Wage Act 1983, Holidays Act 2003 and Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. You will not make any changes to your obligations under any employment agreement, including to rates of pay, hours of work and leave entitlements, without the written agreement of the relevant employee.”

“If your employer had negotiated a variation to your employment agreement, they should be using the wage subsidy to contribute to your agreed remuneration. It’s not a case that you automatically get paid the wage subsidy and then paid for hours worked on top of this.

“If you’ve still got concerns with what your employer is doing you should have a discussion about it, if this does not resolve issues it is possible to lodge a complaint through Employment New Zealand.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said few large corporates have taken the subsidy this time.

We're a registered charity, headquartered in New Zealand. We do most of our fishing safety project work internationally in the developing Nations of the world, and have been severely hit by the pandemic. Obviously our funders (also based outside of NZ) are hesitant to commit to funding organisations like ours because we're unable to get feet on the ground in many of the countries we normally work with.

We are not supported by the NZ Government in any way at all, but pay wages, tax, rent, etc in New Zealand. I've searched through the available information regarding Government support, but it seems that we fall outside of the criteria. We can't prove that our income has dropped over the preceding two weeks for example, while in fact our income has dropped substantially (upward of 60 per cent) over the past 18 months (since the beginning of the pandemic), compared to the 18 months before February 2020. In fact, the current lockdown and restrictions in travelling out of the country, will probably be the end of our organisation. Any advice would be much appreciated.

Walker says both the wage subsidy and resurgence support payment would rely on a fall in revenue due to the change in alert levels.

“Based on these facts, your business may be ineligible unless there is evidence that your grant funding has been specifically impacted by the inability of your employees to travel (for example, a communication from your funders to this effect). If you can satisfy this, because the timing of grant funding in your circumstances may be quite lumpy, it may be possible to use the highly seasonal business test for both the wage subsidy and resurgence support payment. For the wage subsidy this will allow you to compare your income in the last 14 days to the same period in either 2020 or 2019. For the resurgence support payment, you compare a seven-day period in the current alert level to the same period in 2020. Records need to be kept to support how any revenue decline is related to the alert level change and also why the charity is highly seasonal.

“The leave support scheme and short-term absence payments are available to employers regardless of the financial position of the business.”

As an employee, what am I entitled to if my employer is not entitled to any subsidy, grant or other payment from the Government?

Buddle Findlay partners Hamish Kynaston and Mere King said there were a range of answers depending on your circumstances.

“The first question is whether the employee can work remotely. If they can, it is for both the employer and the employee to take reasonable steps to facilitate that, and to continue the employee's pay as normal.

“If the employee cannot work, the answer depends again on the circumstances, and commentators disagree on whether there is an obligation to pay. Some say the employer must pay regardless, but we think the answer is more nuanced than that, and that it turns on whether the employee is 'ready, willing and able to work'. If the employee is prevented by the lockdown from working because they cannot do so lawfully – for example they need to be present at a physical workplace to do their job – we think that the employer is not obliged to pay. If however the employee is unable to work because of the employer's actions or decisions – for example, a decision to hold back work that could be done remotely - the employer is most likely obliged to pay. “

There are other options that may help you, though.

“If the employee was found to be "higher risk" their employer may be eligible to apply for the leave support scheme. To be eligible, the employee must be assessed by a medical practitioner as being a "higher risk" if they contracted Covid-19, and a medical practitioner must have told the employee to self-isolate to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. It is a reasonably high threshold - the criteria for the scheme states that a reasonable belief that continued work during Covid-19 is harmful to the employee's physical or mental health is not sufficient to qualify for the leave support scheme.

“If an employer is not entitled to the leave support scheme or any of the other subsidies from the Government, the employee is left with the entitlements in their employment agreement and legislation such as the Minimum Wage and Holidays Acts. For instance, if the employee is unwell and unfit to attend work, they are entitled to sick leave in the usual way.

“If the employee does not have any sick or other leave owing, they may be able to agree other arrangements with the employer. Some employers will in these circumstances offer paid special leave or leave in advance, or will simply keep paying their employees without any form of leave being discussed. Many employers are doing what they can to support their employees financially through this difficult time.

“There may also be support available from Work and Income, but this will not derive from any employment entitlements.”

