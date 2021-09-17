How to do ecommerce and start online

Being able to trade online is crucial during a pandemic, but where does a busy small business owner even start with ecommerce and how do you actually “get online”? (File photo)

OPINION: With split borders, changing alert levels, and many trading avenues compromised or closed, doing business “physically” right now is complex.

Being able to trade online is crucial – but where does a busy small business owner even start with ecommerce, and how do you actually “get online”?

Here are some tips for a small, simple start, which you can build on over time.

Make a start

My best piece of advice is simply: just start.

A website is important for any small business – whether you want a simple online presence, or you’re growing your brand, or you want to sell online, or you’re using it to show your pricing and product information.

The purpose for a website may differ, but you just need to start.

Keep your setup simple

Keep things simple and start small.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by wanting to do everything at once, but that can end up being a blocker because it gets too big.

Start by getting your products up – aim for your top five to ten, with nice images that can be taken on your phone, and include key information like sizes, basic descriptors and pricing.

I’d also recommend keeping your shipping options simple. A flat-rate works well to start, and avoids the complexity of different costs for different regions – you can build that in later.

Important website pages

Your homepage is your online shopfront, so it needs to look good.

You need a beautiful hero image and a clear descriptor of what your business is or does. It should direct your customers to your products, and to where they can find out more about you, including where you’re located and how to contact you.

Your About Us page is also really important – it’s where you establish trust and credibility with your customers. So take the time to tell your story there.

Most recommended feature

The feature I’d most recommend you set up, is an “email capture” function.

This enables you to start building a customer database, and it’s one of the most underutilised tools online. A customer database is gold for any small business.

This is your engaged audience in a non-competitive space, which is a great and supportive place to start with your marketing.

Overcoming the barriers to starting online

Research shows the biggest barriers to small businesses getting started online are cost, time and know-how.

To help overcome the cost barrier and de-risk the process of getting online, Zeald launched a free website initiative during the first lockdown, last year.

The goal was to help struggling small businesses get online quickly and trade effectively through lockdown, and beyond.

The Get Ecommerce Movement – or GEM, for short – is now a permanent initiative at Zeald. We continue to give away websites every week, to help small businesses start their digital journey without the upfront costs.

Setting yourself up for a more digital era

Getting your business under way with ecommerce doesn’t need to be everything all at once, you just need to start.

Once you get going, and with support, you might be surprised how much you can do and try in the digital space – and you can grow from there.

With things only set to get more digital from here, now is a good time to take a deep breath, explore your options, and step online.

Lisa Maya is client services manager at Zeald.