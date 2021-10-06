Five things to avoid when working from home

Working from your bed is bad for your sleep, and not sustainable.

OPINION: It feels like we might be working from home quite a bit more often.

Covid-19 means more companies are offering remote work as the norm.

Despite this shift in thinking, most of our living spaces aren’t set up for work. We’re still all learning as we go.

As a physiotherapist, my focus is on making sure we all work from home safely, comfortably, and sustainably in the long term. Here are some things to avoid if you or your team is regularly working from your home “office”.

1. Working in bed

An absolute no-no. Not only is this terrible for your back and posture, it also stops you thinking that bed is a place to sleep. Trying to be productive while in bed will only make it harder to get a good night’s rest.

Sitting in bed to work (or even worse - lying down!), is a surefire way to decrease the quality of your sleep, lower productivity, and risk pain and injury caused by curving the spine for a long period of time.

2. Delaying setting up a good workstation

You don’t need an expensive workstation to stay healthy while working from home.

Setting up an ironing board for a few hours of standing is much better than slumping into the couch. Your back, neck, shoulders, and hips are all at risk from strain when you relax into a soft surface. Standing and moving will loosen up your joints and help you avoid aches and pains.

As a general rule of thumb, whether sitting or standing, your hands should comfortably reach your keyboard when your elbows are at a 90-degree, L-shaped angle. Relax your shoulders, arms, and wrists, and let your hands rest on the keyboard. This simple rule will alleviate tension in your spine, help avoid headaches, and keep your breathing natural and even.

3. Forgetting to chat and catch up with the team

While physical health is important, mental and emotional wellbeing are key, too.

When we go into the office, it’s not just to work. We form connections with our colleagues, meet new ones, and build a sense of community around our workplace.

It’s easy to feel a creeping sense of loneliness when working from home. Making the time to ask your colleagues about their lives, no matter how small or quaint the stories might be, keeps the sense of community spirit strong.

4. Thinking you’re ‘too busy for breaks’

Breaks are built-in to our office culture. Walking to and from work, grabbing lunch, meeting a colleague on a different floor - these all mean a little breather.

What happens when your office, meeting room, lunch spot, and source of caffeine are all within a few steps of each other? Fewer breaks. We soldier through longer parts of the day without breaks, simply because they are no longer built into our daily routine.

Hitting pause is not only nice, but necessary to avoid burnout. No one is too busy to take a break and sit for a moment, or even better, get out of the house for a ten-minute turn around the cul-de-sac.

When it comes to supporting our mental health, it doesn’t need to be a three-hour tramp up a mountain. A short walk up the street, avoiding static postures, and doing some basic stretches every so often can make all the difference.

5. Not giving yourself something to look forward to

The Friday evening knock-off drinks might be a time-honoured tradition, but it all goes out the window when we’re working from home.

People get a bit despondent when they’ve nothing to look forward to. Now, we can make our own Friday night fun. A movie night with cinema-grade snacks, a long bath with no interruptions, or a few nice beers with mates over Facetime - plan something you’ll genuinely look forward to.

Whether due to Covid-19 or as a result of the wider shift towards remote working, the effects of working from home can be new to us and our bodies. To stay healthy and happy, we need to look after ourselves as best we can.

Louise Bell is the Auckland region lead physiotherapist at Habit Health.