Going all in on a dream: A start-up roadmap

Laying the right foundations for a dream business is critical and will allow you to go on to build success.

OPINION: Covid has caused many to question where they work, and why. Many are thinking of finally launching into that dream that has long been buried, either as side hustle or full time.

From a legal perspective it may feel like thinking about possible issues is all too hard. But in reality it is possible to get things right at the start by asking a few simple questions.

The answers will help you lay the right foundation for success.

So what are the top things you should do if you are thinking of starting a new business?

1. Check that name: Your name will help you stand out.

Often people do not check if someone else is already using the name they choose.This can be most demoralising if you spend six months working on a project only to find that the domain name is taken, a trademark exists or a large company is using the same name (and would likely object if you try to as well).

Our roadmap advice is to spend 20 minutes searching ONEcheck, a government website that will look through the most important databases for conflicts.

2. Structure yourself: Think early about what structure is going to match the impact you want to have.

Is it best to be a sole trader, a company, a partnership, a charity … just like buying a car there are lots of legal vehicles to choose – upskill yourself on whether you need a 4x4 or a seven seater so that you can best accomplish your mission.

The answer for you will likely depend on where you plan to be in five or ten years.

3. Co-founder blues: Everything will be fine with a co-founder at the start. Pop that champagne! But how about six months in? How about two years in? How well do you really know them?

Most importantly, what if you are working 80-hour weeks on your dream, and they are only contributing eight hours a week, what then?

The roadmap advice here is easy, document how you will relate to each other, which is most often done in a private shareholders’ agreement. Incentivising each other can be done via share vesting agreements that require ongoing contributions to be made.

4. Protect your IP: Intellectual property is going to be key to your venture, so how will you protect it? It is pretty cheap to trademark your name but what about that innovation sitting in your head? Sometimes it is worth trying to patent, often it is costly, time-consuming and not worth doing so.

Some of the most successful companies just keep things as a trade secret. But if you do that then how will you ensure when you talk to future customers or suppliers that they don’t adopt your brilliant idea and bypass you?

The roadmap advice is to keep things secret and safe but develop a non-disclosure agreement to use when you do go out and need to disclose something important.

5. Raise that cash: Money is like the oil in the machine of a new start-up. You’re going to need it sooner or later! So where will you source it from?

When raising money from others you need to make sure that you comply with the Financial Markets Authority rules.

It may be that you can fall within exemptions, which will reduce the costs involved. The roadmap advice is to understand the ins and outs of raising funds and which exemptions you might qualify under.

Too often we have seen entrepreneurs who do not do some of the things outlined here and just a few months or years in they have quite a few regrets. But a lot of this is fairly simple to get right from the start.

Laying the right foundations for your start-up is critical and will allow you to go on and build a successful business.

Steven Moe is a partner at Parry Field Lawyers