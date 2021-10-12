How a simple invisible report card can help your business thrive

"Regardless of what product or service you sell, start scoring every aspect of your customerâs experience," writes Graham McGregor.

OPINION: My good friend and marketing genius Bob Serling shared this strategy with me.

What makes the difference between an Airbnb host who is booked solid and a host that can’t give away their property?

The answer is surprisingly simple. More importantly, this same answer applies to any product or service, including yours.

The answer is the overall experience a guest has when they rent your property.

READ MORE:

* Do you have invisible sales in your business? Here are three strategies to try

* Graham McGregor on: Do you have lazy marketing assets in your business?

* Why case studies should be part of your marketing strategy



This includes how easy it is to book your property, how responsive you are to answering questions, how closely your property actually matches your description and how helpful you are in providing information about the surrounding area among other things.

Airbnb has come up with a brilliant and simple tool to help its hosts make sure their property meets all their guests’ expectations.

It’s called the “invisible report card”.

Airbnb advises each host to imagine that every guest has an invisible report card on their forehead and that hosts should use that report card to pre-emptively predict all the little details that a guest will grade them on.

Using this simple technique, hosts have the ability to reliably increase their guests’ satisfaction with their stay, generate far more five-star reviews, increase the number of rentals they get and generate significantly more repeat business.

The most important part? Any business can do this.

Regardless of what product or service you sell, start scoring every aspect of your customer’s experience in using your product.

By pre-emptively anticipating all the good points and bad points along the way, you can dramatically improve your product or service, giving you a powerful competitive advantage over every other company in your industry.

Taking this one step further

The reason this simple report card technique works so well is that Airbnb recognises a critical factor that 99 per cent of all businesses miss.

You see, if you’re like the majority of businesses, you focus on the features and benefits you think your customer wants.

Even though that’s what all the marketing experts advise you to do, it’s a big mistake.

Instead of focusing on features and benefits, Airbnb understands that the experience your customer has is what makes or breaks your product.

And regardless of how great you think the cool features, bells and whistles are that your product or service offers, the customer experiences the use of it every day. And if that experience is lacking in any way, your product suffers and can even bomb completely.

But here’s the thing, and this may be the most important part, there are actually three phases of your customer’s experience. This goes for any product or service.

Supplied Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor.

Phase 1: Your customer’s experience before buying your product or service

While all three phases are important to understand if you want to sell more of your products, this is the most important phase.

You see, before a customer ever buys your product, they experience something either negative or positive that causes them to make their purchase.

Either they have a problem they want to solve or a goal they’d like to achieve.

And their experience with these things doesn’t just pop up out of thin air.

That’s because this type of experience often builds over a period of months, so it’s far more nuanced than you might expect.

This explains why your marketing has little or no effect until this experience is so glaring to your customer, it forces them to take some action.

Phase 2: Your customer’s experience while buying your product or service

This is the experience your customer has while buying your product or service, which includes your sales process, copy and the actual purchase itself.

If people run into obstacles with any of these functions that cause them to have a poor experience, your sale is dead in the water.

And it doesn’t matter how good your product may be – very simply, a bad buying experience directly translates to a drastic drop in sales.

Phase 3: Your customer’s experience using your product or service after they’ve bought it

This phase has a major impact on your sales. How a customer experiences your product while actually using it has a snowball effect.

The quality of your customer’s experience determines whether they will buy again, refer you to others and become an evangelist for your product.

Or, it could cause them to ask for a refund, give you a negative review and even file a complaint against your company.

While many companies completely overlook this phase, you can easily see how that’s a critical mistake.

The solution? Creating a customer experience map

If you want to make more sales, lock in continual growth, and gain a powerful advantage your competitors can’t hope to match, the best way to do all this is to create a customer experience map.

You need to carefully map out every aspect of all three phases of a customer’s experience.

The good news is that when you do this, you can anticipate nearly every move your customer will make and use that knowledge to create more compelling marketing and create products and services that are of much greater value to your customers than any competitor’s product.

The bad news is that there’s no fixed recipe for creating a customer experience map. It takes time and effort because the only way to get the input you need is to talk with as many customers as you can.

When you do this, you have to look for the nuances in what they tell you and dig deeper when something interesting or counter-intuitive pops up. Because, frequently, the most useful information comes from what a customer doesn’t tell you, so you have to ask questions that will reveal information they wouldn’t normally think to share.

Wrap up

While creating a complete customer experience map is a time-consuming process, you can start using the invisible report card technique right away.

Just imagine that your customers are rating every aspect of using your product or service.

Then make sure your product delivers the kind of experience for each aspect that your customers will give an “A+”.

Now is a great time to create a complete customer experience map while business is obviously slower.

Doing this will help you keep as many sales as possible coming in during times of massive change and will make sure you gain much greater market share for as long as you’re in business.

Action Exercise

Give yourself an invisible scorecard for the three stages of buying your product or service.

What small things can you do to turn every part of this process into an A+ experience for every customer?

Making these small changes is a terrific way to increase your sales.

Graham McGregor is a marketing advisor. You can get his free marketing guide ‘The Plan B Sales Solution’ at www.simplemarketinganswers.com