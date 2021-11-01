Why small business owners need a LinkedIn profile

OPINION: LinkedIn became my favourite social media platform five years ago after I had given up on Twitter, and was feeling overwhelmed by all the business Facebook groups I’d been spending time in.

I was running out of platforms, which for someone who has lived and breathed building connections online was slightly problematic!

People still think it is primarily for corporates and recruitment, but it is so much more than that. While it still is a place you can build a brand to catch the eye of headhunters, show your experience and build a brand on behalf of the company you work for, it’s also a powerful tool for small business owners, especially if you sell services or products to other business owners.

Like all social media platforms, you need to decide whether it’s a good fit for you. If you’re wondering if your target market is on LinkedIn, I often say “if your target persona tends to be employed and/or is earning money” then they’re likely to be on LinkedIn. Of course, this is a very generalised view, but it does help to alter the idea that this platform is all business only connecting.

Last week in the MAP IT Marketing podcast I interviewed Michelle J Raymond, who is the world’s leading expert on the power of company pages, and how to use them to grow a community and sell your services through building relationships, and sharing value around what your business does. (Full disclosure, I’d long thought those pages were a waste of time for small businesses, and Michelle managed to change my mind!)

Michelle talks about why it’s important to use your personal profile to show your own personality and build relationships (a little like a consistent network party. You don’t want to be THAT guy who keeps on just handing out business cards!), and then your company page is where you can talk a bit more directly about business. ( I imagine it’s like having a stand at that networking event and people know that if they come near you, it’s going to be expected to be a business conversation.)

On Facebook and Instagram, we need to build a presence as a brand. Replying to comments, and interacting is under your brand name. On LinkedIn, most of the conversations are person to person. I think this is what I love most about the platform, especially as a small business that doesn’t have a central city office, and strictly limit my time for coffee catch ups.

New Zealand’s small business community has a strong presence on LinkedIn, with the activity spilling over into real networking events called “LinkedIn Local” I often talk to my clients about the vibrant local networks I can see in front of me for both the Waikato and Christchurch in particular.

I’ve also enjoyed connecting with other people in my industry all over the world. I’ve discussed elements of my business with other marketers from all over the world, learning, supporting and contributing to each other as we get to know each other.

Whether you decide to jump all in and spend time connecting, commenting and posting, or just want to make sure you’ve used the benefits of LinkedIn’s organic position in search results and just want to “pimp out” your profile, it’s worth spending a few hours creating a profile for yourself as a business owner, with links and information that can link back to your website, or other places of relevance.

Here’s a free infographic to help you get a visual idea of the key elements of a LinkedIn profile, that I gave away with this week’s podcast episode. I suggest you make a little plan before you start constructing yours so that you don’t get overwhelmed. This includes gathering images and links.

We covered a lot of cool little features you can add to make your profile interactive, but here’s a basic essentials list of what you need to include:

A LinkedIn banner

This should be on brand, with a call to action targeted at your ideal clients. Some people add a further photo of themselves. If you’ve got a team, you can request your team all share an on-brand company banner.

A profile picture

Make it your head and shoulders online, up to date, clear and friendly

A headline

This is essential if you want to comment and interact on LinkedIn at all. Every time you comment on someone else’s post it shares your photo, name and the first eighty characters of your headline.

Work on it to make it explain what you do, who you do it for, and what the result will be. You have a lot more characters after that so add a few keywords, and perhaps something that reflects your personality or style.

About section

This is your personal profile, so this section should be about you, and written in the first person. You can still talk about your business, but find a way to thread it in through the rest of your story. Include information that shows your interests, personality and your values. You want to work with people who align with you, and this helps that.

The featured section

This is like a mini link section where you can help direct people to more information and your business. I recommend having at least three links. One for people who don't know you at all (mine is a video showing my personality and style), something for people who’ve had a few interactions (I link to my podcast, but you could link to a blog), and then something for people who want more information about how to work with you (case studies, a link to a free lead generation, or an option to book a call with you).

The business about section

There is a space to list your experience and list your business. If you’ve set up the company page, you can connect it here. This is where you can talk specifically about your company, what it does and how to work with you.

While I’d love you to come be part of the New Zealand LinkedIn community, and come talk with me on there, I know that it’s not the best fit for all small business owners.

However, do book out some time to go and set up a filled out profile page.

You could even add in your about section what other social media platforms they are more likely to find you on instead. Get it completed and you’ve added another place where people can find out about you and your business online.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing. She owns Identify Marketing, which works with businesses to create the strategy they need to tell their story better to the right people. Tune in to her weekly podcast MAP IT Marketing - created to help small business owners learn about marketing.

