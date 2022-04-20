Now is the time for New Zealand businesses to adopt better systems for site visitors, employees and contractors

Wellington businesses report life is coming back to the city, but say business is still down on pre-Covid times.

Kevin McAfee is the founder of HealthSafe NZ.

OPINION: As more workplaces open their doors now that the country has moved to the orange traffic light setting, and we see the shift to working more collaboratively again, businesses need to put their focus on their health and safety processes.

The last thing business owners, IT and HR managers need now, after more than two years of disruptions due to Covid lockdowns and restrictions, is to lapse visitor, employee and contractor management.

With more freedom, and more visitors to workplaces and sites, comes risk. That’s why it’s crucial that both the private and public sector carry out risk management assessments to make sure they are well-equipped for an increase in visitors and how they would fare in an emergency. To do this they must ask themselves do they have the systems in place to protect their people, mitigate risk, and meet health and safety obligations?

I’ve seen first-hand how falling short of health and safety due diligence can negatively impact businesses, and cause stress and confusion at a time of crisis. Eleven years ago I was working for a large retail company in Christchurch when the February 2011 earthquake hit.

The company I worked for didn’t have technology systems in place to effectively identify who was on-site at the time of the quake. It turned out they weren’t alone - many businesses affected by the earthquake struggled to identify staff, visitors and contractors on site as they didn’t keep real-time data and records. They faced specific challenges around contractor governance and health and safety.

Thankfully, New Zealand businesses and public entities have come a long way with their health and safety practices in the past decade, but more still needs to be done. Some may see this as too overwhelming and put it in the “too hard basket”, but the first step IT staff and HR managers can take right now is to re-evaluate their visitor and contractor management systems.

Looking abroad, a number of organisations in the US, UK and Australia are getting this right.

Universities, schools, hospitals, banks, construction, transport, and large corporations have been increasingly adopting digital solutions to enhance safety and compliance within business operations.

Bluetooth beacons are being used by institutions, such as banks, to give real-time visibility into the occupancy of office space so employees can see what spaces are available to choose from, facilitate collaboration between co-workers, partners and guests. The technology is also being used in offices and on-site to ensure safety through mustering those on site in times of emergency.

In education facilities, Bluetooth technology tracks visitors and sets user-defined areas and access.

Alerts and notifications are activated if students enter areas they are not supposed to access. These are straight-forward processes which protect people’s livelihoods and the organisation’s operations, assets and reputation.

Overseas, a large number of businesses are going contactless; reducing the number of physical touchpoints and maximising new technologies. There is a transition away from swipe and ID cards and a move towards Bluetooth technology and apps for sign-ins.

In order to run businesses more efficiently, and to protect their people, operators are embracing real-time data and visibility so they can see who is on site at any point in time. There is a desire to integrate visitor, employee, contractor check-ins with HR data to automate the attendance-taking process. In hospitals and schools where contact tracing and on-site visitor management is crucial integrated visitor management systems are being rolled out.

These international trailblazers are using software solutions which solve gaps in visitor management, people onboarding and help them meet their health and safety obligations.

Many Kiwi businesses are already using smartphones, QR readers and Bluetooth technology to manage their health and safety requirements and comply with health and safety legislation, but they still have a long way to go to keep up with international trends. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that technology has a large role to play in keeping people safe – just look to the

Government’s contact tracing app technology as an example.

While many Kiwi businesses have been functioning in fight or flight mode for the past 24 months, we’re moving into a new stage now where the goal shouldn’t just be to “stay afloat” but to improve and enhance operations to ensure due diligence and best practice to protect people, while safeguarding the company through effective risk management.

Now is the time to act. Organisations must mitigate risk and ensure they are using efficient solutions for site access, inductions, permits and emergency features as they open up to more people and business. It’s about embracing the small measures that can have a big impact to ensure longevity.