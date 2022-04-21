‘Back to the office’ is not the best way to go

Ben Thompson is co-founder and chief executive of people-management platform Employment Hero

OPINION: Forcing workers back to the office every day is a knee-jerk reaction which reinforces traditional power structures, while squandering everything we've learned about productivity, inclusivity and work/life balance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Working from home during the pandemic has certainly presented challenges but, after everything we've been through, mandating a return to full-time "work from work" is a step in the wrong direction.

Insisting that working from home is stunting careers reveals more about the oppressive nature of traditional workplace culture than it does about the limitations of working away from the office.

READ MORE:

* 4 people on how their company’s switch to work-from-anywhere spurred them to move around the world

* No hurry to get public servants to return to the office after relaxation of Covid rules

* The future of work may not involve heading back to the office



Demanding that workers attend the office every day benefits the selected few, while reinforcing the barriers which hinder societal advancement for the many.

The success of work from home during the pandemic proves that it is not a technological or productivity challenge, it is a leadership challenge.

Along with existing staff, it is absolutely possible for graduates and new hires to work remotely.

It can require a change in leadership style – with clear communication, training and a focus on productivity rather than proximity.

The flexibility granted by the freedom to work away from the office creates opportunities for people who aren't able to be in the office full time but have a lot to contribute.

Israel Andrade/Unsplash Demanding that workers attend the office every day benefits the selected few, while reinforcing the barriers which hinder societal advancement for the many.

For working parents, carers, people with disabilities and those in low-income households, insisting they return to the office full-time erases much of the social progress we have made over the last few years.

For all of these people, remote work is more than just a “nice to have” – it's often a lifeline.

Remote work enables freedom, flexibility, choice and, in some cases, a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture for marginalised groups.

Yet, rethinking our approach to work – focusing more on what you can do, rather than where you can do it, benefits people from all walks of life.

Employment Hero's own data reveals that the desire for remote work is only increasing.

In 2020, 92% of people wanted to work remotely at least some of the time. This increased to 94% in 2021.

The flexibility to work away from the office doesn't just benefit employees, it also benefits employers.

Two-thirds of workers say they are more productive when working from home, according to research conducted by Citrix.

Meanwhile, Riverbed’s Future of Work Global Survey suggests that, thanks to flexible work conditions, employers stand to save up to 50% on office space and related costs.

As talent shortages make great people harder to find, the flexibility of work from home also grants employers access to a much wider pool of talent, rather than restricting themselves to workers who live within reach of the office.

Supplied Ben Thompson says that the flexibility to work away from the office doesn't just benefit employees, it also benefits employers.

It doesn't have to be this way. With work-from-home policies, people can move away from the big cities and still access great roles within some of our best locally-owned small and large companies, while contributing to regional economies and communities.

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that regional and remote parts of the country need sustainable, long-term stimulus and the solution is more permanent remote jobs.

We are at a critical juncture in history, where we can choose to rewrite the rule book and eliminate the age-old binary choice between opportunity and lifestyle.

Where you live and where you work should not influence your career prospects.

As a business, Employment Hero practises what we preach. We've seen staff move out of the city to be closer to their family, to access more affordable housing and escape the suffocating urban sprawl.

It's not just about city dwellers making a tree change, we've also added exceptional talent from around the country to our ranks.

To leaders and business owners of all sizes, I urge you not to just listen to the biggest and loudest voices in the room when it comes to the remote work debate, and also, to listen to those voices for which office spaces were never designed to accommodate.

Yes, the office will always serve a purpose, but the pandemic has proven that more permanent remote work models are the best way forward for all.

Returning to business as usual shouldn't mean returning to our closed-minded view of working from home.