Book yourself solid in 10 minutes a day

Do three activities each morning with your Network of 90.

OPINION: There is a wonderful article by habit expert James Clear on the power of practice. Here’s part of it.

It was July 1961 and the 38 members of the Green Bay Packers football team were gathered together for the first day of training camp.

The previous season had ended with a heartbreaking defeat when the Packers squandered a lead late in the fourth quarter and lost the NFL Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Green Bay players had been thinking about this brutal loss for the entire off-season and now, finally, training camp had arrived and it was time to get to work.

In his best-selling book, When Pride Still Mattered: A Life Of Vince Lombardi, author David Maraniss explains what happened when Lombardi walked into training camp in the summer of 1961.

He took nothing for granted.

He began a tradition of starting from scratch, assuming that the players were blank slates who carried over no knowledge from the year before.

He began with the most elemental statement of all. “Gentlemen,” he said, holding a pigskin in his right hand, “this is a football”.

Lombardi’s methodical coverage of the fundamentals continued throughout training camp. Each player reviewed how to block and tackle. They opened up the playbook and started from page one

Six months later, the Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 37-0 to win the NFL Championship.

You can positively influence four people a day in your network of 90.

The key was doing the basics over and over again.

And that’s why I really like the ideas from marketing expert Michael Port on how to book yourself solid.

What I like about Michael is that he keeps marketing very simple.

He advises many of his business clients to focus on doing simple activities each morning if they want to “book themselves solid”.

You start by writing down a list of people that Michael calls your “Network of 90”.

This is a list of 90 people that already know you in a positive way.

Then you do three activities each morning with your network of 90.

Activity 1:

You introduce two of the people in your network of 90 to each other if you believe they don't know each other. (But only if they are relevant to each other.)

It could be something that's personal or it could be something that’s professional that makes the introduction relevant.

So you might have two people in the network who are scratch golfers and they live close to each other.

And if you are nervous about whether to make the introduction, you might ask each one individually: “I would love to introduce you to another scratch golfer, would you like me to? He or she is really cool because of this.”

They will tell you “yes” or “no”.

Generally, people who are wanting to move ahead love meeting new people. Especially people they would find relevant.

You then make the introduction, share their public contact information with each person and then excuse yourself.

You do that once a day for two people in your network of 90 and you have positively influenced and added value to both people.

Activity 2:

You share some useful or helpful information with at least one person in your network of 90.

Michael does this by reading articles every day.

When he sees something that’s relevant to one of the people in his network of 90, he will send it to them by email.

He’ll say ‘Tom I just read this article and it was about XYZ and I thought of you. Have you seen it? What do you think?’

This immediately adds value to one more person a day in your network of 90.

Activity 3:

You share some compassion with somebody in your network every day.

Usually that’s a phone call. Just say ‘I was thinking about you and I know that you are working hard on your business right now. I wanted to say if you ever need any support I am here because I just have so much respect for what you are doing.’

Or if you know somebody is going through a tough time, sometimes you just go and have coffee with them.

This shows people you genuinely care about them and is a great way to build strong relationships with one more person a day.

Let’s summarise:

Create your network of 90 and each day do three things.

1: Introduce two people in your network in a way that is relevant.

2: Email one person some helpful information.

3: Share compassion with one person.

You are now positively influencing four people a day in your network of 90.

You will be top of mind with most of these people. Which makes it easy for them to remember and recommend your business to the people they talk with.

Take action:

I recommend you try these simple daily strategies in your own business for three months and see what results you get. All you are investing is ten minutes a day.

The key is to become brilliant on the basics.