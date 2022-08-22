What is the best way to market your self-published book?

OPINION: Out of the many undesirable traits I have, my ability to underestimate the sheer volume of any one task has to be my least favourite. Match with my confidence that “it’s all going to turn out great” and I find I end up living in a state of “How did I get myself into this” a few too many times to count.

I have gotten better. But this year I discovered that my decision to self-publish my book Be a Spider, Build a Web was a far bigger task than I had expected. Not only did I have to write the thing, but then I had to work out how to get it ready for publishing and then work out how to market it.

And yes, I’m a marketing strategist so I should have seen it coming. I’ve also had a few books published before, so I did know some of the things to expect. But marketing a book is working in a particular subset of marketing, and my last published book was (cough) 2008 and that was with Penguin, who did all the heavy lifting both on the publishing and on the publicity front.

If you’d like to write a book, or have one sitting around ready to see the light of day, you’ll know it’s easy for you to put most of your attention into writing it. My latest book was in my head for a few years, and I half wrote two others before finally forming the book I ended up completing. I spent months getting up at 4am or sneaking a few hours on a Saturday to get it done around my work and family life. Finishing the book felt like a big job.

I made the call to self-publish the book as I wanted to get it out sooner. Plus as much as I’ve built a lovely engaged community and mailing list, the landscape of publishing with a company has changed. I knew it was going to be a hard sell to get a book contract with a traditional publisher.

Self-publishing does give you flexibility, and after hiring Martin Taylor from Digital Strategies to manage the layout, design and publishing side, I was sorted! Or so I thought.

I came into self-publishing with the arrogance of someone who had never really understood how much easier it is to be with a traditional publisher. With my last book. I moaned about the promo budget. I did not realise how good I had it. They got me on TV, radio and in magazines plus it was a given bookstores would pick the book up, as well as every library. (As an aside you can’t even give your own book to libraries as a self-published author. They often just throw it in the bin). I had no idea how self-published authors were treated when it comes to distribution, and publicity. This time around, people just didn’t answer my emails. And when they did, it was to tell me they wouldn’t work with someone, or even review a book if it was someone who was self-published.

My ego was bruised, my anxiety rising. And I realised I needed help, albeit a little too late, about six weeks before launch. I sent a desperate email to Elizabeth Heritage, a freelance publicist who offers everything from a DIY package to a complete “done for you” book publicity service. I was so delighted when she replied.

Luisa Brimble Self-publishing does give you flexibility.

Heritage has worked in book publicity for almost a decade, and specialises in working with small publishing presses, self-published authors and publishing collectives. Her work is varied, and includes publicity for writers groups, writers festivals, one-off books or a series. She sometimes will also work with an author to build her brand. “I have some clients that come to me every time they have a book out, and I give them a bit of a push. Then I have some clients who want me to focus on raising their profile as an author,” she explains.

So what does a book publicist do? Well as Heritage describes, they “organise book reviews, interviews with the author, features on the author in mainstream media.” Publicists can also help set up and run events, although that’s not something she often does herself. “However they also pitch writers to literary festivals, which is something I do. There are quite a lot more literary festivals here in Aotearoa. Obviously Auckland Writers Festival is the biggie. But all the major cities have one. And you will also be surprised how many small towns have their own literary festivals.”

When I explained to her that I had run out of puff to publicise my book, she reassured me that’s common. “One of the things that I see authors struggling with is getting up the momentum to do the publicity because they're exhausted from the entire writing editorial design production sales process.”

Before I was a marketer I was a freelance writer and still have reasonably good contacts from those days. When I was drafting my book, I touched base with a few people who I thought might be happy to get a copy and review it, but have felt reluctant to “use my contacts” this way. Heritage said that was a very common issue writers have. “As Kiwis and also often as women, we’re very reluctant to say, I've done this thing, it's really good. It's worth your time.” These are three really simple sentences, but it can take a lot of emotional and psychological hurdles to get over before you write those in an email. By just having someone else on your team, like a publicist, who can send out those emails and say “this is great and you should take a look at it” can make a world of difference.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff You can’t even give your own book to libraries as a self-published author. They often just throw it in the bin.

Having someone who is emotionally removed from your book working with you can also be a benefit. Heritage encourages her authors to try to move from the emotional process of writing to a more commercial mindset, and separate themselves from their book. “Because there will be some people who love you. And might just not be interested in your book at all. And there are some people who will adore your book and find it really fascinating and useful and couldn't give two hoots about you as a person. It feels rude. Being told ‘I'm not interested in your book’ can feel like I think you're an awful person and a waste of space. But it isn't at all. They're two completely separate things.”

Reviews on sites such as Amazon, Goodreads and other sites can help provide social proof to people who’ve never heard of you. This is something that authors need to help encourage, as this is not something a publicist works with you on.

However a publicist can help with formal written reviews in the paper or magazine. These can have a huge impact on sales and drive people into stores to purchase. One of the hooks of these is that most reviewers won’t take on a self-published book unless it’s pitched by someone they know, which is where a publicist comes in handy. The publicist will also find the best options for your type of book. “I will have talked with the author about what we think the book’s target audience is. And then I will think about which magazines and newspapers and radio programmes I know who speak to their target audience. I then send a pitch to the editor who commissions book reviews for that media type.”

These were mostly off the table for me, because I’d left it too late. My “six weeks before publishing” timetable was not in my favour, with many of the magazines needing three to six months. “A lot of my job is basically keeping track of when the different journalists will want to hear about these books,” Heritage said. “So if a magazine comes out quarterly, when are they thinking about which books they're going to review? And what does it look like if they are monthly?” The truth was there in front of me. Even if my self-published book made it in front of a reviewer, it was going to have a slow, rolling publicity path, rather than come out with a bang.

Talking about books on podcasts is one of the publicity tools Heritage recommends. “They're a relatively new way of making book publicity happen. I do have some podcasts that I will pitch to regularly.”

Podcasts can give you as the author an opportunity to build your brand, along with selling your book.

Richard Drew/AP Reviews on sites such as Amazon, Goodreads and other sites can help provide social proof to people who’ve never heard of you.

I agree with Heritage that separating yourself from your book is one of the hardest parts of doing your own publicity. I want people to buy it, but I hate feeling like I’m talking about it all the time. It’s so much easier when there’s someone else talking about it instead! It also can feel personal when someone doesn’t buy your book.

I’m still slowly working through the DIY plan that Heritage gave me, working up the courage to pitch to contacts, and sending out books to review. I’ve pitched to a few podcasts and had some success. I do wish I’d started earlier. If there’s anything I’d like you to take from this column is to not follow my example on this!

I know that publicity works. I’ve been lucky enough to have people review my book on Linkedin and each one of those reviews has resulted in sales from people who had never heard of me before. Because most sales are direct from us, or on platforms I can track sales such as Amazon, I can track that relationship link pretty easily.

Heritage agrees that publicity works but says often the line between publicity and sales can be tenuous at times. “It's fluffy. It’s not a direct mathematical correlation that says if you get the coverage, people will read it, and then they buy the book. When I reflect on my own book-buying behaviour, often what will happen is I kind of have vaguely heard about a book several times, and I can't recall where, but I just get this impression that maybe I would like it. I'm in a bookshop, and I'm drawn to the cover, and I pick it up, then I read the blurb and the first few pages, and then I might decide to buy it. And it's not that my brain has consciously gone. ‘Oh, remember, I heard that interview with the author.’ But it definitely helped me make the decision to buy it.”