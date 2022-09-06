Where is your 'acres of diamonds' marketing niche?

An interesting strategy to boost sales results is to find your ‘acres of diamonds’ marketing niche, says Graham McGregor.

The concept was made popular by Russell Conwell who gave his famous “acres of diamonds” speech thousands of times.

Acres of diamonds is a true story about an African farmer named Ali Hafed who heard stories of fortune by other farmers.

These farmers discovered diamonds on their land and became rich beyond their wildest imagination. Ali Hafed became discontented with his own life and desperately desired the same fortune.

He eventually sold his farm and left his family to begin a quest for land that would lead him to riches. He searched through many lands, far and wide.

Eventually as an old man he became depressed and despondent. He threw himself into a great tidal wave to his death, never to be seen again.

The successor of his land, another farmer, one day strolled along a creek that ran through the property.

He noticed a blue flash from the creek bed, knelt down and sifted through the water until he pulled a crystal object from the mud of the creek. He wiped it off, took it home and left it on his mantel above the fireplace, where he quickly forgot about it.

Several weeks later, a visitor stopped by the farmer and noticing the crystal on the mantle picked it up.

Instantly he became excited, he was holding a diamond in his hand. The farmer protested at first and the visitor reassured him that it was indeed a diamond.

That farm eventually became one of the largest diamond mines in the world.

Had Ali Hafed simply known how to identify and look for diamonds, he would have had the fortune he so desperately wanted.

Here’s the point of this story – we’re all standing among our own acres of diamonds. And many times you can find what I call your “acres of diamonds marketing niche”.

This is a niche that can rapidly increase your sales results when you focus on it.

Here are two examples of businesses who found their own niche. And did very well.

Example One: The millionaire life insurance professional

Many years ago I met a life insurance professional who had sold insurance for 30 years.

He became a multimillionaire as a result of his extraordinary sales results and was regularly the number one salesperson in the country for his company.

He told me that he began to be amazingly successful when he made the decision that he was only going to sell insurance products to people who were aged in their 40s. (This was his acres of diamonds marketing niche.)

He went on to explain that people in their 40s were often thinking about creating a nest egg for retirement. They also usually had a home and a reasonably good income and lifestyle.

Because they had a good lifestyle (and were thinking about maintaining this lifestyle after they stopped working) they were very good prospects for his insurance products.

As they were in their 40s, these clients still had around 15 years or more to create their nest egg. This meant the insurance products he sold that had an investment element could potentially work very well for them in this time period.

Best of all, because most of them were aged in their 40s, they were able to refer my client to many of their friends and workmates.

And many of these referrals were often aged in their 40s. (Because most people know people who are similar to themselves in some way or another.)

So his acres of diamonds marketing niche of people in their 40s worked very well for him.

Example Two: The franchise company and short haircuts

A large franchise company I heard about began looking at the characteristics of their most successful franchisees, and discovered (to their surprise), that a large number of them had short haircuts.

Now that was pretty unusual; so they decided to dig a little bit deeper.

Further research revealed that the majority of these franchises (with short haircuts) came from an armed services background like the air force or army.

The reason these franchisees were so successful was because they were used to following orders from their armed services background.

So they tended to do everything they were told to do in their franchise manual and got excellent results when they did this.

The franchise company began to focus a lot more effort on getting people from the armed services into their business and their sales went through the roof.

The great thing about the acres of diamonds marketing niche concept is that it can be used by many businesses.

Just look for a group of people that could really benefit from what you offer. And who are relatively easy to sell to.

Then focus on marketing to that group of people.