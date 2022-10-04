How a catchy nickname can help your business

“You can still keep your normal business name, just use a nickname to describe your business,” says Graham McGregor.

Graham McGregor is a marketing adviser. You can get his free marketing guide The Plan B Sales Solution at www.simplemarketinganswers.com.

OPINION: One of the quickest ways to get your business well known is to give it a catchy nickname.

Then use this nickname in all your marketing.

Here’s a simple example:

A few years ago I was chatting to an overseas client and I asked him if he had a good local printer that he could use to get some marketing resources professionally printed. He told me he had a great printer called The Happy Printer.

I thought that was a memorable name, so I Googled “The Happy Printer”.

Less than four businesses showed up in the search.

There may be more than just four businesses in the world that call themselves The Happy Printer, but they didn’t come up in my Google search.

In other words it was a rare and unusual name.

So why not use the word ‘Happy’ to come up with a memorable nickname for your own business?

You could become

The Happy Dentist

The Happy Accountant

The Happy Lawyer

The Happy Plumber

And so on.

You could add a smiley face to all your marketing and say that your mission is to create happy clients who love what you do for them.

You can still keep your normal business name, just use the happy nickname to describe your business.

So you might be ABC Plumbers. And you now could become ABC Plumbers–The Happy Plumbers.

Using the word happy is just one way to create a memorable nickname for your business.

There are many other words and phrases you could use to create a fun and memorable nickname for your business.

For instance:

You could become “The ‘Punctual’ Business”

A big complaint that people have around tradespeople is how often they don’t show up when they said they would show up.

In other words they are not punctual.

It is annoying to have to wait for a tradesperson especially when you have gone out of your way to be on time yourself for the appointment.

You could eliminate that frustration by calling yourself

The Punctual Business

So you could be:

The Punctual Plumber

The Punctual Painter

The Punctual Electrician

And so on.

You could add this nickname to all your marketing.

And you would become well known for being punctual literally overnight.

You could become the ‘Clever’ Business

If you sell advice to your clients you may like to become known as being clever for the type of advice that you provide.

So you might become ‘The Clever Accountant’ and give your clients great advice that legally saves them a huge amount of money on their taxes.

Or maybe you become ‘The Clever Lawyer’ and you help your clients to get criminal charges against them dropped fast.

Or perhaps you become ‘The Clever Architect’ and you help home owners to come up with clever solutions to renovating their home that cost a lot less money and still achieves all their home renovation goals.

You might become the ‘Positive’ Business

No matter where in the world you live there is usually a lot of negative news in the media.

So if you start to call yourself ‘The Positive Lawyer’, ‘The Positive Accountant’, ‘The Positive Plumber’ and so on you will stand out from the normal doom and gloom that people get exposed to.

You could easily find something positive to share with people whenever you communicate with them. You become known as a person or business that always shares something positive with their clients.

And when you share positive news, positive stories and positive information with people, how does that make them feel?

That’s right it makes them feel positive! So you could be a breath of fresh air in a world where the majority of the news today is not positive.

You could become the ‘Smiling’ Business

This is a great nickname to give your business if you are generally a happy and positive person who likes to smile a lot.

Just call yourself

The Smiling Optician

The Smiling Butcher

The Smiling Electrician

Give everyone you meet a big smile and include smiley faces in some of your communications.

The idea here is you want to become known as someone who likes to smile and look on the bright side of life.

Summary

There are dozens of fun and memorable nicknames you could come up with for your business.

These nicknames could make your business stand out, get noticed and be remembered.

Why not try using a memorable nickname in your own business?