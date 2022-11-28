How to overcome doubt as a small business owner

Here are 11 ways you can help manage or even conquer your own self-doubt as a small business owner.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I don’t think I’ve met a small business owner yet who hasn’t had at least one episode of self-doubt in what they started, tried, or are doing every day. The only person who came close was about to lose her home, after remortgaging it twice, to help fund the business she was completely certain was going to turn a corner any day now.

I’m not sure what her business is like now, but I do know that self-doubt isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We should have a little check on what we are doing, and make sure we’re building in the right way. Being able to ask ourselves the hard questions and listening to the answers, even if they are unpleasant is important

But self-doubt can also become crippling and prevent us from moving forward. It can draw us into dangerous territories of “comparisonitis”. We can say no to great opportunities or treat potential alliances with distrust. Our self-doubt can cost us.

When I say I’ve had massive issues with self-doubt, some people are often super surprised. I’ve had panic attacks that are so bad I can’t breathe, huge issues with anxiety, and have a regular monthly meltdown I now know is almost completely hormonal. I’ve learned that self-doubt isn’t just about what’s happening. It’s about how our mind and body perceives what is happening. And sometimes those two things are very, very different.

The biggest panic attack I’ve ever had in my business was an hour before we won a big business award several years ago. I remember struggling to breathe, full of panic in case we won. Then we did, all that panic disappeared. I am not sure what I was so terrified of!

Self-doubt can come from external influences, and learned behaviours that have nothing to do with our small business. They can also come from our media influence including social media, and from feeling unsupported. For me, one of the biggest sources of my self-doubt was taking onboard every little bit of feedback I received whether it was solicited or not. It didn’t matter who said it, if it was said to me, I’d consider it a sign to make changes. Now I filter any feedback through the lens of “who said it?” “How well do they know me?” and “Do they have my best interests at heart?”

Because I’m a natural self-doubter, I've found I’ve had to develop tools like this, and new habits to help keep it in check. I now see our self-doubt is a warning bell. It’s there to help reset our habits, refresh our thinking and re-centre ourselves within our business. On this week’s MAP IT Marketing podcast, I share the sources of self-doubt along with methods you can use to manage it better.

Reduce your circle and moderate your feed

When we spend time listening to all the voices and ideas it’s easy to have self-doubt. Sometimes it’s as simple as reducing the people you listen to, or watch. One of the small changes I made this year is to switch from listening to industry specific podcasts all the time, to also including music and “just for fun” podcasts on my morning walks. This has helped my brain rest and stopped me from getting information overload.

I’m also super careful about who I follow on social media. There are some incredible people out there who I just don’t vibe with. It’s nothing to do with them. They are just not people I relate to. Unfollowing them helps me to focus on the people around me who energise or inspire me, rather than fill me with doubt.

In my personal life I also carefully moderate who I hang out with, and spend most of my time with. If someone constantly makes me feel “less than” or anxious after I hang out with them, I just spend less time with them. They are often very lovely people. They are just not the right lovely people for me.

Prioritise self-care

When I talk about self-care, I’m talking about all the boring self-care ideas. Eat foods that make your body feel good. Move the body every day. Do things that help you look after your physical, emotional and mental health. I have learnt that staying hydrated, prioritising protein and exercising every day has naturally made any struggle with self-doubt easier to manage.

Set boundaries around your own time

I used to prioritise everyone else’s schedules over my own and left myself no time for uninterrupted thinking. I now have time booked out in my calendar for free brain time. I have learnt I need time where I am completely alone, in my own space, and unhurried every week.

If I don’t have that, within a few weeks I‘m struggling. This time is booked into my calendar. There would have been a time when I’d move it because someone else needed me at that time, but I remind myself that no-one else can see my calendar, and it’s there for a reason. So that time is officially “not available” time.

One of the big changes I had to make in my thinking with this was “is it ok to have this as part of my working week?” The answer is “yes”. The idea that we are only working if we are doing work for customers is a broken model we need to reset.

Work out which feedback is a gift

My husband Rod has a phrase I have fallen in love with: “Feedback is a gift.” It’s true, but it’s also just as true to moderate the feedback flow before taking it all in. I used to be highly affected by every type of feedback I got, including random comments from trolls. I smarted for years from a low score on a feedback form accompanied by the comment “I didn’t like your shoes”. I was there to deliver marketing training.

It’s ok to weigh up feedback as it comes in and disregard it if it came from someone who doesn’t know you. Especially if they don’t especially like you. Taking feedback from everyone and then trying to change in response to it is a recipe for self-doubt overload.

Practice reframing

I’m my own worst enemy when it comes to perfection. I’ve written hundreds of marketing strategies for small business owners. I still can get stressed out in writing one, worried it’s not going to deliver what the person needs. I’ll then deliver it, and the person will say “This was way more than I expected”.

I’ve learnt to reframe my fear that I’m not going to be good enough, as “This is a great opportunity to develop deeper skills to help this small business.” This helps me turn a paralysing fear into action.

Stay active in doing

Taking action is a great doubt destroyer. Sure you might make a misstep and need to circle round a few unexpected hurdles but moving forward is better than stopping altogether. I always think it’s like walking up a steep hill. If you stop halfway up, it’s difficult to regain momentum. It’s better to just keep moving, even if it’s at a snail's pace.

If I have a big gap between speaking engagements I notice my doubt flares up prior to the event. Once I’m done, I’m ready to do it all over again. Action removes the doubt.

Stay connected

While we do need time for ourselves to think, we also need to stay connected. One of the unexpected benefits I’ve gained from running a marketing coaching group this year is the twice-weekly sessions with other small business owners. I know that they feel this way too. While they love the teaching, the advice and the strategy, one of the most common bits of feedback is the simple benefit of hanging out with other like-minded people.

If paying for a group isn’t on your radar, you can also use informal groups of business owners, and build relationships. It’s incredible how often doubt comes from sources we all share. This can normalise the feeling and stop making it so big.

Have a plan and stick to it

As a strategist I’m going to say this of course. Having a plan that you can follow no matter how you feel can help take emotion out of it. For me, having a plan that includes my marketing schedule, and weekly must-dos ensures that I have to keep taking action whether I feel like it or not. It also helps me move forward constantly, and consistently.

Track your monthly moods

This is possibly more important if your gender is female. It’s something I’ve only done in the past few years and I wish I’d been taught it when I was younger. I now know there are days in the month I feel on top of the world. There are also days in the month when I’m pretty open to doubt.

If I'm being hit by gale-force doubt feelings, the first thing I do now is check if it’s that time in my cycle where that’s more likely. If it is, I focus on reframing and I also am very kind to myself.

I’ll up the self-care, reduce my media intake and make sure I don’t hang out with too many people if that’s possible. (Sometimes I’ll be speaking at an event or working with a client. In those cases I just have to keep on moving forward instead.)

Remove unnecessary pressure

I’m my own worst enemy and you might be yours too.

I frequently think I’ll be able to do far more than humanly possible in a day, and no matter what I achieve, I feel I should do more. In the past this led to working at nights and on the weekends. I’d skip lunch and a morning routine that incorporated exercise and breakfast.

Now I’m far more likely to leave all my work in the office, and I’ve got a lot better at prioritising what has to be done each day.

My defining moment was understanding that no matter how much I did, it would never be enough. There is always tomorrow.

Celebrate and affirm your wins

Sometimes, no matter what you’ve done, doubt tries to win.

For those moments I have a file on both my computer and my phone. It’s filled with snapshots and emails from past clients, my Facebook group and others, and includes the positive feedback I’d received over the years. One of my favourites is a woman who emailed me seven years after we met for a single session, who told me how instrumental that meeting had been in helping her build a multi-million dollar business. On the days that doubt reigns that email can help me beat the paralysis, and help me take a step towards feeling more confident again.