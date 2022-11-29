What’s one loyal fan worth to your business?

Even one loyal fan can have an amazing impact on your revenues and profits (file photo).

OPINION: Let me ask you an important question: What is one loyal, raving fan worth to your business?

The surprising answer is that even one loyal fan can have an amazing impact on your revenues and profits.

Here are two examples of the huge value of having just one ‘raving fan’ for your business.

Example 1

Back in the 1980s I sold motivational seminars. I had one client called Mark who ran a large commercial real estate business.

Mark loved the seminar so much he paid for a dozen of his close friends to attend. Plus he promoted the seminar to everyone in his commercial real estate company and encouraged them to attend.

Over a three-year period, Mark was personally responsible for tens of thousands of dollars of motivational seminar sales for my business.

Example 2

I invited my email subscribers to comment on the value of one ‘raving fan’ for their business. Here’s what one person told me:

“I had one client I wish I could have cloned. Reasonable, easy-going and never questioned my bills. Great referral source. Anyone he sent to me never asked about my qualifications or questioned my expertise or invoices. Deceased for decades, his referrals are still providing me regular income. That is the value of one loyal client. I miss him.”

The common denominator in both these examples is the large value in sales and income from having just one ‘raving fan’ for your business.

Question: What might happen if you created five to 10 (or more) loyal, raving fans for your own business in the next 6 months?

Answer: It would more than likely make a massive difference.

Which brings me to my next question: What is your plan to create loyal, raving fans for your business?

The bad news is that most businesses don't have a plan to do this.

The good news is that there are dozens of simple strategies that you can use to create an audience of raving fans for your business. Here’s one strategy you might like to try.

The SUCS strategy

I had the pleasure of interviewing a fascinating business person called MJ De Marco. MJ told me about a clever marketing strategy he used to grow his business quickly, differentiate it from his competitors and eventually sell it for a huge sum of money.

He called this strategy 'Superior Unexpected Customer Service’, which can be abbreviated to SUCS.

With Superior Unexpected Customer Service you first figure out what your customer's expectations are when they are doing business with your company.

As MJ explained: “I don't know how it is in New Zealand but here in America it is pretty bad, so it doesn't take a lot to shock or wow the customer nowadays.”

The Superior Unexpected Customer Service strategy is based on figuring out the expectation profile of your customer and then fixing it so they have a fabulous customer service experience.

You do this to the point where they start telling a lot of other people about their remarkable experience.

MJ found that when this happens you create an exponential growth situation as your company now has customers who become disciples of your company, and they start telling other people.

If a lot of customers are telling other people about your business, it also means your marketing budget can be slashed. (And profitability goes up.)

MJ owned a ground transportation website called limos.com. If you needed service to or from the airport, maybe a night on the town, you would use that site to find a company to matched your needs.

Unsplash MJ owned a website called limos.com. If you needed transport or a night on the town, you would use that site to find a company that matched your needs (file photo).

It was started as a directory type service a long time ago, but it evolved into a lead generation service for ground transportation operators.

After a couple of years in business, MJ's marketing budget for finding new customers actually went to zero.

He didn't have to pay for anything, because ground transport operators were telling other people “we are getting business from this website, you should check it out”.

On the customer end, MJ made sure his business would answer emails within 30 minutes, and this would totally shock the customers.

Other times a customer or even a limo client would say: “Hey, you know it would be great if your website did XYZ.” And within a few hours, MJ would have this new website function programmed and done.

The feedback from his clients was: “Wow! It's great when a company listens to you and actually does something.”

This Superior Unexpected Customer Service is one of the key reasons that MJ's website became incredibly popular.

The website also started to get some very good-quality leads and make an excellent profit, so MJ was able to sell it for a large sum of money. (In fact he became a multi-millionaire.)

I like MJ's SUCS strategy as any business can use it, they just need to answer one question: “What's normal in our type of business in terms of customer service and how can we take a leap ahead of that so people start talking about our business to others?”

As MJ said: “It's not that difficult and what it really boils down to is stop treating your customers like customers and start treating them like humans.”

MJ has also written one of the most interesting business books I've read. It's called The Millionaire Fastlane and is well worth reading.

Taking action

What are you going to do in your business to provide Superior Unexpected Customer Service that your customers will tell a lot of other people about?