Why businesswomen over 40 need to show their faces more

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: Sometimes my columns flow out like water, and others feel tricky to begin with. This started as the latter. I was halfway through writing this column and decided to let it sit for a bit. While I took a break, a reporter asked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this question about her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin; “A lot of people will be wondering, are you meeting just because you're similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there?”

Suddenly it felt far easier to come back and write this column. Because the underlying feeling about women in leadership and business, be it running a country or a small business is often the same. There’s a sense that it’s not properly run unless it’s by a man. That women are really far more interested in chatting about (I think?) hairstyles, fashion, and what they have planned for dinner tonight than they are about profit margins, marketing ROI, and setting key business goals. It’s this type of underlying attitude that makes me feel so tired. How is it that women in leadership or business are still seen as less than their male counterparts?

Men are still more likely to be asked to speak at a conference than a woman. Women are more likely to be the ones who “takes one for the team” in terms of putting their business on the back burner if there is a family crisis, meaning they tend to take longer to see growth. Men are more likely to get investors on board than women. Women often find networking events are skewed towards “male-orientated” activities, or set at times harder to attend if you are also juggling your business with family.

The business world is one where men can be at an advantage to grow their profile and networks. But it’s worse if you are a woman over 40. The older you get, and the less you fit into beauty norms, the harder it is to be profiled or seen. It can also be harder to be taken seriously as a small business owner (ironically if you are youthful, or do fit society’s beauty norms, while there are other issues around being taken seriously. We’re in a lose/lose situation here.)

READ MORE:

* 6 leading Kiwi designers on the fashion industry, gender equality and feminism

* Florence van Dyke: Why I ditched corporate law to start a business with my sister

* Women shouldn't have to wait for changes in gender norms to pay the HP on the fridge

* Noticing notable women



Right now there are women over 40 nodding their heads and saying yes. And equally, there’s a bunch of you shaking your heads in despair that I’ve brought feminism into a business where it doesn’t belong. But in our western society where we’ve got most basic equal rights sorted, I personally can’t think of a place where it matters more.

Part of the privilege of writing this column is in sharing other people doing interesting things. I don’t naturally seek out women over 40 to interview. I love talking to both men and women in business, and getting to highlight them is something I take immense delight in. I choose business owners who intrigue me, something that I see that is interesting, that I think you might also enjoy writing about.

But often the people I interview in my podcast MAP IT Marketing, and talk about here are female, and many are over 40. I choose people who are creating businesses on their own terms, growing with grit and determination, and building businesses out of passion, or meeting a specific gap they saw and needed in their own life.

The majority of the business owners I work with are also over the age of 40. And most of them are women. I suspect that skew is partly because I am also female, and I’m 51. While some of our favourite clients are male, statistically we tend to attract more female-led businesses when it comes to coaching and strategy. I’m working with my peers, who are building businesses that are aligned with their own values, building businesses that are thriving.

Unsplash The business world is one where men can be at an advantage to grow their profile and networks. But it’s worse if you are a woman over 40.

I know these business owners often struggle to see faces like theirs in magazines, or represented in the media. I know they also feel the burden of having to “show up” online to grow their business and are conscious they are competing with youth, and society’s obsession with it. They’re building business while often still carrying an often invisible load of home and family organisation. That should be enough of an extra load, but they are also open to verbal abuse, and trolling from both men and women critiquing their appearance and judging content on what they look like, over what they are selling.

This is changing. I used to be a freelance writer for a range of magazines, primarily ones such as Woman, Next, Woman’s Weekly. I’ve seen a real shift in the last few years on the range of women profiled, and celebrate every time I see a face I’m sure I wouldn’t have gotten across the line as a pitch 15 years ago. But it’s often outliers we see in the media. And then there’s our own mindset as women over the age of 40 and our confidence in showing up.

All of this is why Sandy Lowres decided to start Wb40, a platform in Australia, focussing on women in business over the age of 40. She wanted to give women who have to work harder to be noticed due to their age and gender, a place to share, to build a presence and have more of a voice. Lowres is in her 50s herself and could see an obvious need.

“There is a societal line in the sand, literally, you can almost see it drawn and that women are expected from the time they hit 40 to step over that line, whatever the hell that means, this kind of idea that women somehow on the other side, once you hit 40, that you're no longer useful, and you no longer you know, hitting the standards, standards of societal beauty.”

Stuff Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

When planning her launch, Lowres approached several investors to help her launch. She was no stranger to business but found roadblocks. “When I decided I was going to launch this platform” she shared, “I went out looking for investors, I spoke to some investors who were male. I was introduced to them and was told they were actively looking for something to invest in. I did my pitch to each and all of them, and then said, ‘Yeah, look, I don't think anyone's going to be interested in the stories of women really. But also, especially women over 40’ And they basically shut down the meeting’.”

This attitude to the 40-plus female market made Lowres even more resolute. “It lit such a fire under me that I decided I would just do it myself” Lowres is very clear on why it’s so important to have a female-only platform for the 40-plus market. “Men go through this world with a very different experience of ageing than we do with women. Absolutely. There are no two ways about it.”

Statistically one of the most common times for women to start a business is over the age of 40. These businesses are more likely to be successful than businesses started at a younger age. Lowres explains it’s often part of the cycle of where we are in terms of our other roles, in particular our caregiving. “It's a really extraordinary time in your life, because you've got more time to focus on self, which women tend not to do as we're often nurturing others. And not just as parents, there are a lot of women who are not parents. But we still care about our parents, our families, our workmates, or whatever it may be because it's a default to go to position where we actually care about others before ourselves.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has spoken with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland about the importance of advocating for women's rights and strengthening New Zealand and Finland's connections.

The platform has several key components that includes a website, an online community, a print magazine and a podcast. Lowres has discovered a rich seam of women who had struggled to find a voice and now love the opportunity. “I get to speak with extraordinary women every single week, women who are in their 40s, in their 50s, in their 60s, in their 70s. I've got a guest coming on today in her 80s who is doing extraordinary things and really making a dent in the world. I’m in my 50s, I feel vibrant, and I feel like I've got so much to offer still, and I'm still learning so much.I know I’m benefitting from finding others like me out there.”

Social media has been one of the most powerful tools for women over 40 looking for connection and support. I know I’ll teach my clients about how the algorithms of each platform help us find people who “look like us” and are at similar life stages. There’s some hook with this, as we can find ourselves sometimes in what I like to think of as an online gated community of people who look and think like us, which can stop us learning and thinking critically. However, when it comes to finding support from others like you, this is a huge benefit.

Lowres agrees. “Social media has helped so many people to connect with other people. Facebook groups are a big advantage. I've had a range of people, for example, several middle-aged disabled women who said they found their people. They needed to find people who understood what they were going through. Social media can really help us build community and build collective confidence.”

“If you are feeling stuck as a 40-plus female business owner, join business groups, online or otherwise, because it can be quite isolating as you run your own business.”

Lowres and I both believe one of the most powerful ways to keep breaking down stereotypes around women over 40 in business is to show your face, and be more present as the business owner. Allowing ourselves to let fear of mockery, and concern our appearance will be judged, or our business will be negatively impacted can prevent us from experiencing the rewards others who aren’t in our demographic receive. I like to say “you’ve never killed a man with your face.” If people are not recoiling in horror as you walk down the street, then it’s unlikely they’ll recoil if they see your face in their social media feed either. Should someone judge your content on your age, or lack of youth, that’s more a comment about their values than your worth.

Lowres suggests being open about your nerves is a great way to start on video. “If you jump on that first video and say, ‘Hey, guys, I thought I’d introduce myself. But guess what, I'm really nervous. And I've never done this before. So bear with me,’ or you know, whatever, there's real beauty in that.” It’s true that many of us were raised in an age where all video was about perfection and highly planned, scripted, and edited. Now the drive is to relax, show your journey and let us see you as you develop confidence and celebrate that with you. We want to see your unfiltered face and feel like we’re almost in the room with you.

Lowres believes the best way to break the cycle is for each of us to start showing up. “We need to see more real women like us in front of us. There’s no standard we’re failing if we don’t look young or perfect anymore. I see so many cool women our age on TikTok, who are going, ‘This is who I am.’ Then you start to look and see, there are so many cool women out there to discover. It's quite remarkable.”