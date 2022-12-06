Opportunity knocks every single day

Graham McGregor is a Fame Marketing Expert. You can get his free marketing guide The Fame Advantage Volume 1 at www.GrahamMcGregor.com

OPINION: My girlfriend, Sue, has a number of different businesses.

These include a wholesale business, a retail business, a rental business and a service business.

One of the products she sells in her retail business is motivational art. Motivational art is positive quotes and sayings that are nicely framed and come in a range of different sizes.

(I’m a big fan of positive quotes and sayings and include a positive quote at the end of every one of my daily marketing messages.)

I usually buy 10 of the smaller framed positive quotes from Sue each month.

I send these out each month (along with a positive hard copy book) to clients and key contacts as an unexpected gift.

This unexpected gift of a book and framed quotes is always well received and is a great way to get my business positively remembered.

I was in Sue’s retail business recently and I asked her a question I had never asked her before.

I asked Sue if she could make up some motivational art for me that included a positive quote that I chose rather than what she already had in stock.

Up until now I had just bought what she had in stock.

Sue told me that she would happily frame some customised quotes that I picked and that I could have as many as I wanted.

When I discovered that I could have customised quotes that I chose framed up I immediately bought 50 framed quotes from Sue.

I will send these out as Christmas presents along with a brand-new book I have written that is being printed over the next week.

So instead of buying 10 framed pieces of motivational art this month I’ve now bought 50 pieces of framed motivational art.

I can see dozens of ways I can use this motivational art to promote my business to a range of clients.

So it’s highly likely I will now buy at least 50 pieces of framed motivational art every month.

In other words, my purchases from Sue have grown by 500% just because I saw some new ways to use framed motivational quotes.

I can also see how dozens of other businesses can use framed motivational quotes from Sue’s business to improve their own business results. And even make new cash profits each week at the same time.

This means that Sue has a number of opportunities to massively grow the sales of her framed motivational art.

Now these opportunities were there all the time.

However, I only saw some of these opportunities for using framed motivational art in my own business when I asked a simple question.

And this opportunity meant it was now logical for me to increase my purchases by 500%.

Now here’s the thing:

Opportunity is knocking every day for all of us in business.

There are dozens of simple ways to grow our sales if we look for them.

The key is we have to look.

Here’s one more example to get you thinking.

Imagine you own a florist shop. A huge new sales opportunity for most florists is what I call the “raving fans” business market.

In other words, the market for new sales is businesses that want to turn their normal customers into delighted raving fans.

(This, by the way, is a massive market.)

The florist could simply approach local businesses that sell expensive products and services and offer them a “raving fans” service.

This service means the florist will personally send out a nice pot plant or bouquet of flowers to each new customer from one of these businesses, and include a handwritten thank you card with the flowers or pot plant on behalf of the business.

This would go out a few days after a person has made a purchase.

The florist would take care of everything, and all the business has to do is give them the name and contact details of each new client.

This unexpected gift would delight customers and generate a lot of repeat and referral business.

And once a business saw how well this worked, they would use the service on a regular basis.

So one new business customer could easily produce dozens of profitable new sales every month for this florist.

Take Action:

What opportunities to massively grow your own sales could you find this month if you looked for them?