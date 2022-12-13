Three vital steps to market your business

If you want to keep customers coming back, you'll need to be memorable.

OPINION: I drove to Matata a few days ago to see some old friends. Matata is a small coastal settlement just out of Whakatane, and it’s about four hours’ drive from where I live in Auckland.

On the drive down I passed through Tauranga, and I noticed a huge billboard on the side of the main road. The billboard had a photo of a local real estate agent called Rachel. It said something like: “For all your real estate needs call Rachel 08004Rach”.

Rachel was a good example of the first key step in marketing, which is to get your business noticed by potential clients.

The billboard with Rachel on it was huge and eye-catching, so Rachel definitely got noticed. And I’m confident that out of all the people who notice Rachel on her billboard, some of them will choose to use her real estate services at the appropriate time.

The second key step in marketing is to get your business remembered by clients and key contacts.

This is where you get existing clients to recommend and refer other people they know to your business. Being remembered like this leads to easy (and highly profitable) repeat and referral sales.

One way to get your business remembered is to make the “experience” of dealing with your business “memorable”.

I had a good example of a business being remembered when I ate dinner with my friends at a delightful restaurant in Whakatane called Little Havana.

The owner of Little Havana gave us a warm welcome when we arrived to eat. Then he talked about some of the items on the menu and made them come alive in our minds with his interesting descriptions.

“The fish in the blackened fish dish was alive and swimming in the ocean only 12 hours ago,” he told us. “We get it fresh every day and it’s delicious.”

When it came to our desserts after our meal, the owner again was very enthusiastic.

“Our signature dessert is The Castro and it’s a huge chocolate éclair that looks like a cigar, including real looking cigar ash,” he said. “Every part of the cigar is delicious and edible, including the label on the cigar and the cigar ash. I even had the label specially made by a wonderful cake maker.”

Three of us (including me) ordered The Castro dessert and it was even better than the owner had said.

I would happily recommend Little Havana in Whakatane to anyone because it was terrific food in a fun and friendly atmosphere, and the experience of dining there made me feel good.

The third key step in marketing is to make your business unforgettable. In other words, make it so people never forget your business.

One way to become unforgettable is to do something unexpected that makes a person feel good after they do business with you.

Here’s a good example:

I was on holiday in Nelson around 30 years ago and got a severe toothache on the last day of my holiday. I went to a local dentist who quickly fixed my problem.

Knowing I was flying home back to Auckland, the dentist personally phoned me the next day to make sure my tooth problem was still fixed and that I was feeling okay.

I have never in my life (before or since then) had a dentist phone me after some dental treatment and ask me how I was feeling.

I was astonished. His phone call took about 60 seconds and made me feel amazing, and I told dozens and dozens of people about this remarkable person. This dentist was now running an “unforgettable business”.

Take Action:

What can you do this month to make your business:

1: Get noticed

2: Get remembered

3: Become unforgettable