Playing your best hand in business as you grow

OPINION: When I was growing up a board game was often something pretty mundane such as snakes and ladders, or Ludo. Later on I became a Risk addict, though I’ve never quite forgiven my little brother for asking for a three-turn alliance during a rather intense play to win at world domination, and then attacking me on the third turn.

I love having a quiet enough brain for board games, or a good card game in the holidays or a rainy Sunday afternoon. There’s something about being able to connect as you compete, or even work together collaboratively to play together. (My Generation X brain likes to win and doesn't cope as easily with the collaboration games my Gen Z children seem to love.)

I think my generation swapped out board games somewhere as computer games took over. Many of us ditched the simple pleasure of it, and prefer instead to hop online and connect virtually. I’m fascinated with the growth of the board game industry now, including how common it is for generations younger than me to enjoy exploring the myriad of board games available. I now have a cupboard full of games my teens have introduced me to, giving us the perfect opportunity to connect without making too much eye contact or having to come up with small talk. Bliss.

And then there is Cards Against Humanity. I first played this at the end of a night out with friends, and invited my babysitter to play too. I’m still not sure if it was wise to discover just how devious and twisted his mind could be during that game, but I do still remember laughing so much I could barely breathe. Since then, I’ve played with friends, family members and even my teens.

Eliot Jessup also loved Cards Against Humanity. So much so, he began a business selling the game on Trade Me as a 17-year-old. After finding no one was selling it in store he’d order them from the States, and then load them up on Trade Me to sell.

“I was interested in digital marketing and read a book about importing products and selling them on Trade Me. I was a bored kid and I had this little light bulb go on. Here was a game I loved. We can't get it here. It was on Amazon’s top 100 list. But it wasn’t on Trade Me and it wasn’t on any websites. I looked overseas and found it was on the Amazon top 100 list. I was scrolling, seeing it right up there, then going to Trade Me and noticing it's not on Trade Me any other websites in New Zealand. I figured if I wanted it someone else probably does. And that's literally the whole whole start of Game Kings.”

I talked to Jessup on the MAP IT Marketing podcast, and talked over what led him to begin Game Kings, and talked about both his successes and failures in business in the ten years he’s been in business.

Initially all of Jessup’s business was run on Trade Me and was pretty relaxed. He remembers, “I just had a few boxes of them literally in the corner of my room. And I had a stack of courier bags. I'd sell a couple packs a week, and I'd handwrite the courier bags. Sometimes I'd drop interest. I'd literally just forget about them for weeks, or I'd forget to put the Trade Me listings up. I remember one time, my family harassing me being like, you've got all these boxes, can you please put them on trade? It's taking up all this room.”

After getting into trouble with Trade Me for popping too much marketing material into his deliveries, Jessup needed a way to keep the customers coming back. “We launched a Facebook page and brazenly called it Cards Against Humanity, New Zealand. I was 19, as I was just throwing out memes and having fun building this funny little page. But that's what made our social media great. We're trying to just build a brand and sell games. Every couple of weeks, I'll drop a flash sale post and we’d get a bunch of sales.”

Later on the group’s name needed to change, as the official distributors caught wind of the cheeky use of their brand.

Jessup’s approach to using social media aligns with how other companies successfully build a following and community. Often small business owners feel they need to sell in every post, but focussing on fun, adding value or delighting the reader who’s come to relax on social media can have a deeper and more effective impact.

At this point, it still wasn’t a full-time concern. “We were selling 10 other games on Trade Me. I was also working in real estate at this time, and my friend was living rent-free in return for sending out all the games. We gave up on it for maybe a couple of months, but then I had to cover all the rent and decided to go all in. At the time we were sick of paying Trade Me fees. We moved to Shopify, and started to run it seriously l getting in some games through the official Australian distributor. Getting access to the official distributors, we realised there weren't just ten potential games to sell but thousands.”

The Shopify site was whipped together in “literally 40 minutes” Jessup chose a theme, the logo as a piece of clip art screenshotted from another website with a bit of the words snipped off.

“There was no shipping page, just raw product listing and payment was through Stripe. We launched on the Facebook page which had a few thousand followers. The site converted at 11%” (that’s very high).

“There was like a real pivotal kind of moment where I was like, ‘Oh, wow, like, it's actually not about how good the website is, or anything. It's about people being in love with the brand.’”

The benefits of building a community to help grow your business is that it gives you a warm audience to sell directly to. Creating it before you launch a business or in the early days can feel easier, as it’s doing it at a time when you have more energy, motivation and passion to push past the initial “Is anyone out there?” moments?

It can also become more difficult as the team grows. Unless you decide early on that you’ll remain the face of the business, and essentially become the trusted voice and core person people see and recognise, marketing is often one of those areas you’ll want to outsource either to someone within your team, or to an agency.

It’s been no different at Game Kings, as Jessup has moved into more of a managerial role, and cut back on some of the marketing. He has had a few ups and downs when trying to outsource his marketing, and has had to take it back several times to ensure the voice of the business starts fun and in keeping with its original roots. As he explains, “You bring a marketing company on board, and you do tell them, what's the goal. All that matters is the sales at the end of the day, We’re a little capitalist business. But while we’re trying to make sales, at the same time we want to have fun with the brand.”

Now the business is working on using a few faces within the team, creating videos on TikTok and other platforms that fit their market best.

In e-commerce it can be easier to outsource marketing away from you as the face. You can give this role to one to two people (or an agency who will do the same), who will create the content you need, be it video or posts. However before you jump into passing over all responsibility you do need to really work out what in your original brand voice worked so well to build the original community. If you move too far away from that you’ll lose all the engagement and trust you’ve spent so long working to create beforehand. It’s likely you’ll still need to be hands-on in some capacity as Jessup has discovered.

It’s even more true for service-based businesses. I’ve got a particular bias here as a marketing coach, because I’ve seen so much damage from handing over marketing too early on, without considering the cost to your community. Often service-based business owners are quick to outsource their marketing, and remove the responsibility from themselves because they don’t like it, or it’s stressful. If you do own a service-based business, and you want to outsource as much marketing as possible, you will still need to control the voice and also be prepared to allocate time to video creation, even if it’s supported by others. You will need to be really clear on your brand voice, your core messages and oversee all content production until it sounds and feels just like you.

At the moment Jessup’s spending more time in the business refining that company voice to ensure it is retained as the company evolves. After taking several months off to take some work as a lighting designer for touring bands over our winter months, he learned first-hand the need to get the company messaging well-defined and set.

At the heart of it all is that initial community he built on Facebook, which has spread to email and other platforms. Jessup’s taken the power of community to help him and his team to develop their own games including a series of games called Takaro that help develop Maori language literacy and Kiwis Versus Morality that is a dark, funny and very kiwi mix of Kiwi culture and Cards Against Humanity type playing. Launching new games onto the market was made possible due to the support of a Kickstarter campaign heavily supported by his community. “When we released our first ever Kickstarter project, the backing was incredible. There's so many people who probably didn't even care about the game we were making, but just we're so invested in the whole game kings.”

As the business has grown, moving to a large warehouse facility, and dominating the independent board game industry here in New Zealand, Jessup’s looked at how they can grow beyond New Zealand, and their own e-commerce business. The creation of their own games is a part of that vision. For Jessup this is key to future growth. “We have so many games of our own in the pipeline. These don't just go through Game Kings, but through all the other retailers as well. That's where the future is for us. It's not about abandoning our own retail in any way. We’ve now built this awesome retail company here. It’s more that with Game King Studios and Game Kings, they both work really nicely together.”