How to make 2023 an amazing year

OPINION: 2022 is coming to a close. And 2023 is nearly here.

I’d like to share three proven marketing strategies to help you make 2023 an amazing year for your business.

Strategy one: Past Forward Marketing

One of the smartest marketing experts I know is my good friend Bob Serling. A while ago, Bob shared with me a simple idea that any business could use to boost sales and profits.

It’s called “past forward marketing” and it works like this.

Take some time and carefully review all the sales and marketing activities you have used in your business over the last one to three years. There is a good chance you have done a lot of different things in this time frame.

Now, what you are looking for are the sales and marketing activities that have worked exceptionally well in this time frame. What was the single best sales or marketing promotion you tried in your business? What was the second best, what was the third best and so on?

You then ask yourself the question:

“How can I take these successful sales or marketing promotions and either reuse them exactly as they are or make minor updates or tweaks and use them again?”

In other words, you take past sales or marketing successes and bring them forward into the future.

One of the big mistakes all businesses make is that we always want to invent something new, but when you have marketing promotions that have proven to be successful in the past they will often work again and again in the future.

Bob shared some great examples with me on how this works.

One of them was a business in the beauty industry. It discovered that the offer of a particular beauty treatment was very popular with clients at Christmas as a lot of women wanted to look their best at this time of the year. That same campaign is going to work just as well on Valentine’s Day because many women want to look their best then, too.

And if something worked great at Christmas one year, there’s a 90% chance it’s also going to work well at Christmas the next year.

So why go and create an entirely new offer or new campaign (that may or may not work) when you already know what did work?

Bob explained that there are many ways to use past forward marketing in a business. You can use it with certain groups of customers, with your most popular products and services and even to get great ideas from your competitors.

Strategy two: Humanise your marketing

One of my favourite copywriting experts is my good friend Troy White in Calgary, Canada.

Troy is a big fan of getting his clients to “humanise” their marketing. He told me that when you can get a business owner to share a little bit of their personal side, where they came from, a little bit about their family, their kids, their spouses, their background, their failures and successes, likes and dislikes and you package this into their marketing material, it becomes very compelling.

He told me that you can humanise your marketing by even talking about your pets.

For a client in the office stationery field, Troy created a two-page flyer and made it look like a private customer newsletter. He called it “Roxy’s Rant” and Roxy is a little dog that hangs out in his client’s office. They took a picture of Roxy and every time they send out a flyer Roxy has a new rant about some of the office supplies they sell.

People just love it. They actually visit the office supply business to buy office stationery just so they can meet Roxy.

The good thing about humanising marketing is that very few businesses do it, which means it’s a great way to differentiate what you do from all your competitors.

Strategy three: Use OPN (Other People’s Networks)

I was chatting a while ago with my good friend, business strategy expert Tom Poland. Tom’s favourite saying is “one gram of strategy always beats a tonne of hard work.” He told me that one of his most important business strategies is to get his clients using other people’s networks (OPN).

Tom explained it like this:

“Let’s say you want to do lead generation so you have large numbers of interested prospects who are eager to talk with you.

“You doing that prospecting yourself versus tapping into other people’s networks is the difference between trying to go fishing with a single fishing line versus someone else inviting you and your fishing trawler into their well stocked private ocean.”

A key point to remember with OPN is that they’ve already invested the time, energy (and probably money) to build up great relationships with many people in their network.

And if you follow certain steps you can take advantage of these powerful existing relationships:

Step one: Decide clearly who your ideal potential client or customer is. What are their demographics? What is their age, income, occupation etc? Or if it’s a business, the size of the business, number of staff and so on. And what are their psychographics? Why might they want to buy? What unmet needs do they have or what frustrations do they have that they want to make disappear and so on?

Step two: Ask yourself who already has large numbers of your ideal clients as part of their existing network. If your ideal clients are lawyers, you might find that business selling dictation equipment could already have many lawyers as clients. If your ideal customers are ladies who are keen on spending money to look good, you might find that high-end hair salons are a good starting point.

Step three: Create a high-value offer that the business you have identified in step two can make to the people in their network on your behalf. Approach a number of businesses that have your ideal clients in their existing network and explain your offer.

Tom does this last step very well. He knows that many accountants have a wide range of business owner clients who could potentially use his services, so he offered a no-cost 75-minute webinar on making sales that he would present on behalf of an accounting firm for their business clients.

In this free webinar, Tom shared some of his best ideas on how to increase revenues and get new clients. This offer is very attractive to a number of accounting firms as they look good by having Tom provide great ideas to their clients. Their clients get proven ideas to improve sales and profits, and Tom gets to speak to a new audience of potential clients at very little cost. It’s great win-win for everyone involved.

There are dozens and dozens of proven strategies like these that you can use to make 2023 an amazing year for your business. The key is to look for these strategies and then put some of them into action in your own business.