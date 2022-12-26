How to improve your service-based business core offers in 2023

Rachel Klaver says while she and her husband make small adjustments during the year to their business’s offer, they make any big changes once a year after considering where they believe they need to be to best meet the market.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I hope you’re reading this, sitting in the sun, chilling out after a busy few days with friends, family and food. Many of us small business owners came into 2022 tired, and hoping the year would be better. For a lot of us it was filled with disruptions as we struggled with staffing issues, Covid still popping up in our workplaces, and the slowing down of the economy.

I came into the end of the year feeling a lot better than I had the previous two years, partly because our year was a little more normal than the last few had been. I’m fairly certain I burnt out somewhere between 2022 and 2021, and not having that overwhelming exhaustion hanging over me was liberating.

Taking a look at what we offer as a service-based business and refining it is one of my favourite parts of the end of a year. I know there are people who say “New Year’s Day is just a day”, and “you can make changes whenever you want”, but I like the idea of reflecting on the year that has been, making changes, taking a break and then coming back to a little bit of “new” to be excited about.

For us, the habit of refining our offer happens at this time of year, every year. That suits us, especially as a husband-and-wife team who then can just take a holiday instead of talking shop while one of us would rather be pulling up a fish, reading a trashy thriller or even grabbing that all important mid-afternoon siesta.

As much as I like to plan for the new year I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. This is the time of year to lose track of time, get that “is it Tuesday or Thursday?” vibe going, and that’s not the best place to start habit stacking those new routines. For me this is the brain rest time I need to come and do my best work for the year.

To make changes, we need to be collectors of ideas, facts, rumours and feedback. While we make small adjustments during the year to our offer, we make any big changes once a year, after considering where we believe we need to best meet the market.

For us that’s meant watching where the world economy is going, looking at how business owner behaviour is evolving in a post-pandemic world, the feedback we’ve received during the year, looking at what we most enjoy and what areas we know we aren’t really wanting to grow.

As a husband-and0wife team we also take into account the life stages of our children, our own needs, our energy levels and our long term goals, so that anything we change will come into alignment with these things.

If you want to make your offer one that hits your target market exactly where it needs it, it’s about making small adjustments in the places that help them the most. Here’s a breakdown of the different areas to change that’s going to make your offer more profitable and beneficial for both you and your customers in 2023.

The easiest change is pricing

We’ve made the choice not to put up prices this year for our core offers, and also have changed the way our coaching programme operates to make it easier for clients to spread payments.

Some of my clients have extra costs they do need to pass on to their customers, but we believe our pricing is set right for the current economic climate.

There have been years we’ve put our prices up. There have been years when a change in the type of offer has allowed us to reduce prices.

Consider if you need to adjust your pricing in 2023.

Can you scale either up or down?

One of the biggest changes in 2022 was launching my first group coaching programme. I started with a group of nine.

I did adjust the format over the year, as it was originally a 13-week programme and now it’s a 12-month one. I’m scaling slowly, to protect the quality of the group, but 2023 will be the year of the coaching group. I’ve also increased my one-to-many offer with more public courses and events. You could also scale by offering online or blended learning sessions, or creating products to complement your services.

Scaling up can also mean adding other people to your team, and growing the number of clients you can look after at any one time.

Sometimes we might want to scale down. This might include consciously refining your team, reducing the number of hours you'll be client-facing, or perhaps reducing the variety of what you offer to customers. There have been years when we’ve made decisions to restrict growth due to the needs of our children or our personal headspace at the time.

Recession-proof your offer

I am old enough to have worked through the global financial crisis, which caused personal financial crisis for me. I was made redundant six weeks before Christmas in 2007 from a job I’d taken to have more security. Returning to freelancing and contracting wasn’t as simple as I’d hoped as often those types of jobs move in-house when companies are feeling the pinch

In my industry there are cycles of what offers work best in the different stages of the economy. When everything is up and flowing, done-for-you services are easier to sell than done-with0you.

We considered this as we move into 2023 for our business. It contributed to us altering our marketing strategy and action plan model that had fit us perfectly for several years to one that is a blend of strategy, coaching and training. It meant altering the delivery method to ensure we also kept the pricing down, and so far it’s been a hit with our clients starting with us in January.

Think about how you can alter your offer to fit the issues your ideal client is facing. Is your offer something that is attractive to a client who might be under a little more financial pressure? Does it help them save costs in the long run? Can you alter the model to make it something that feels more collaborative?

Find the value ads

Several years ago our big change was adding a client portal that all of our clients get access to, so they could learn some of the “how to”. While this took time to create, and it’s due for a refresh, it also was just another section on a learning platform we are already using, so didn’t cost us anything monthly.

Finding simple value-adds to help people experience the value of your offer can help them decide to work with you. I personally avoid any value-add that includes one-on-one time as that’s not scalable. If I do offer that, it’s a very special extra.

Value-adds could be recording how-to videos, providing workbooks, worksheets, training documents and resources that add to the quality of delivery.

It could also include discounts to group events, or invitations to client only events and community activities.

What could you add to your offer to make it more compelling?

Take it offline or move it online

I’d personally convinced myself I loved Zoom over working in person with people until I started running public events this year. For us, we’re back to running public events again across New Zealand. We’re also taking what we learned over the last few years and are sticking to Zoom delivery for our one-on-one work.

For us, it’s about measuring time, making sure we can deliver at a good rate, and not waste time in Auckland traffic unless it’s for a group.

Well before Covid we introduced a pricing model where the cost of our services via Zoom or for a client to come to us was less than if we went to them. It gave the client the choice to pay for us to come to them.

Take a look at the time you are using to travel. Is this accounted for in your billing? Are there ways you can adjust your offer, so you can reduce cost and time taken out of your business, or perhaps find new ways to charge for that?

Park it, email it and get back to holidays

If you’ve read this and know you need to change, but you also know you’re really trying to focus on the work of resting, send this to yourself as an email. (Hot tip: schedule it for the second day you are back at work) and get back to relaxing.

If you’d prefer to listen to a podcast covering the same topic you can do that with this week’s MAP IT Marketing episode.

Here’s to hoping you’re on the way to not knowing what day of the week it is today.

