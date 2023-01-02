Powerful changes you can make in your marketing for 2023

Instead of trying to follow trends, make 2023 a year of getting the basics right, getting better results and possibly discovering a little fun, says Rachel Klaver.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I’m meant to love marketing but like many things I like the results more than some of the activity. I’m strongly skewed to two things: Is it fun? And will it get us more sales?

Often these two things are not the same marketing activity, which creates certain challenges.

Every time I work with a client on their strategy, there will be at least one moment when I’m painfully aware I’m extolling an important marketing activity for them that I should be doing for our business. I’ll note it down, swallow the guilt and hope I never have to think about it until the next time I work on a strategy.

Sometimes articles like, “The top marketing trends for 2023” fill me with anxiety. I know I’m meant to be up with the play, but often they include activities that will fill up my time and I’m just here ensuring I’ve got the basics covered.

I know most small business owners are the same. It’s easy to let marketing slip into the too-hard basket or just get moved from Monday’s to-do list to Tuesday’s and so on. As I took the time to meet with each of my coaching clients one-on-one at the end of the year, it was really clear they all had similar areas to develop for 2023, and these were the real areas that many of us small business owners struggle with.

Instead of trying to follow trends this year, make it a year of getting the basics right, finding out how to get better results and possibly even discovering a little fun amongst the admin, learning and habit-making you need for marketing.

Prioritise the things that matter

I see building out a marketing strategy, and in particular a content strategy as building a sticky web that attracts your ideal clients, and then makes them want to stick close to you.

To do this you do need to prioritise having a really functional, clearly messaged, and effective website, along with looking after the people on your email list.

Many small business owners often put both of these things at the bottom of their marketing to-dos but both of these need to be functioning well before you add in social media and other forms of marketing.

Pick the platform you’re going to focus on

Once you’ve created time and new habits for your email marketing and know your website is working as it should, the best way to approach your social media for the year is to identify one core platform you’ll focus on for the year.

This doesn't mean you don’t post on other platforms. Tools like metricool and repurpose.io make it simple to post across other social media sites. However all platforms require more than just a posting strategy. They give preference to accounts that are actively on the platform, who are commenting on other people’s posts, and using the algorithm as they suggest.

I’ve tried managing this on more than one platform at a time and it’s a ticket to exhaustion.

Choose a platform, and make it a focus. My rule of thumb is to not worry about the demographics of the platform you choose. There are enough people of every demographic on each platform. Choose the one you either feel most comfortable with, you personally enjoy using or you want to upskill on in 2023.

For me, I chose the one I feel I’m the weakest in and I develop my skills in it. However I’m a marketing coach and I need to upskill consistently, and I’m a sucker for learning.

Take time to define your goals

What do you want out of your marketing this year? Make the goals as measurable as you can, and focus on end results that benefit your business, rather than ones that just stroke your ego.

I like to pin my goals around my sales goals, as this tends to then drive my marketing activity and push me past discomfort when talking about what we do.

This year it’s to grow my coaching programme by five new businesses a month.

I’ve also got some numerical goals around my YouTube channel around video frequency.

Make it stretchy

Most of us do best if we find that right blend between comfort and change. It helps us develop our confidence, new skills and will lead to better content creation.

I’m a huge believer in choosing some marketing self-development goals. It might be to stay consistent in posting no matter what, to send out an email every week, or to become really confident speaking to the camera.

I like to make a list of the skills I need to master in a year. For 2022 I focussed on TikTok and did a lot of reading, experimenting and learning until I got to the end of what I could learn myself. At that point I invested in a TikTok coach.

Identify your gaps then find resources, or perhaps a person to help you stay on track, learn and remain accountable to.

Obey the Algorithm

Whatever the platform you are on, you do need to learn how it likes to be used. It’s different on each one, but as a basic guide you do need to allocate extra time each day to comment on other people’s posts, respond to messages and reply to comments on your own posts.

Engagement on your posts not only builds community, but also tells the algorithm you’re here to build that community. You will be rewarded for that.

Stop avoiding video

I was listening to a podcast earlier this year and the guest mentioned that we don’t need to explain why we need video. We all know we need it. Even if we’re ignoring it.

I do believe most of us do know video is important. Right now, not doing video is a choice to make things harder for yourself in terms of getting reach and building trust.

You are very much allowed to make that choice. Businesses do and still grow. But if you want to do it easily, then learning how to enjoy video is going to matter.

Stand true to your own values

When we create any marketing, from a single post, to an email, to something bigger and more permanent, it’s essential that it aligns with our values. The more we dig deeper into this, the more we will create content that attracts our ideal clients. Make it a habit in 2023 to check your posts against your values. Be brave and don’t post something that doesn’t fit.

People will forgive a typo more than a shift from the values they’re reading into your posts. Unless of course one of your values is precision, and then we may have a conflict!

Find the best content creation and marketing schedule for you

In a perfect world you’d have someone full time creating all the content you need, and you’d be on every platform, creating the stickiest web possible. However, we’re small business owners and we need to make choices to keep marketing in balance with everything else.

The first step is recognising marketing is not going to magically happen unless you prioritise it.

Most small business owners I work with find this is the hardest part of activating a strategy. You need to change both your mindset, and your behaviour.

Find your content creation rhythm. I recommend creating in batches of stages. For example, you might have a session where you write captions, another where you create images, and the final one where you schedule them in.

Book regular marketing time into your calendar and make it a “Very Important Meeting.” Clients can’t see your diary. They don’t know you are working on your business.

Make these changes in 2023, and you’ll see your marketing start to work better than it has before. For those of you who have never really enjoyed it, or have found it hard to justify the time it takes, it might even make you feel more positive about the role marketing can have in driving sales and business growth. Here’s to a prosperous year in business, regardless of what the economy is doing.

