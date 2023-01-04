How can you play your own fame game when marketing your business?

You can choose the types of clients and customers you want to serve in your business.

OPINION: I’m a big fan of keeping things super simple in marketing.

So as 2023 gets under way I suggest you focus on doing three things with your marketing activities.

1: Get your business positively noticed by potential clients.

In other words, stand out from your competitors.

2: Get your business remembered positively by existing clients.

Being remembered positively translates into a bucketload of highly profitable repeat and referral sales.

3: Make your business positively unforgettable.

When you are positively unforgettable you often develop raving fans for life who will happily market your business for you. And you become the only business to buy from for a large number of your clients.

READ MORE:

* How to make 2023 an amazing year

* Three vital steps to market your business

* Opportunity knocks every single day

* What’s one loyal fan worth to your business?



In all your marketing activities just ask yourself three simple questions…

1: Does this marketing activity get my business positively noticed by potential clients?

2: Does this marketing activity get my business remembered positively by existing clients?

3: Does this marketing activity make my business become positively unforgettable?

As well as keeping things simple in marketing I also think that making your business famous and unforgettable is just a game you play.

And the good news is that you can choose the type of fame game that you’d like to play.

Unsplash There are dozens and dozens of different ways that you can play your own ‘fame game’ in business.

For instance:

1: You can choose the types of clients and customers you want to serve in your business.

A business consultant in the United States contacted me a few years ago.

He was not doing that well, so he decided to change his focus and become a business coach exclusively for web designers.

Within 12 months his revenue increased 500% and he became well known in the web design industry.

He was frequently invited to speak at web designer conferences. All from playing his fame game of only working with web designers.

2: You might play the fame game of making your customers’ visit to your business something that is both memorable and fun.

A dentist in Australia called Paddi Lund is superb at playing this type of fame game.

When you visit his dental practice, it has an amazing coffee machine that looks like something out of Star Wars.

You get given a freshly made batch of delicious sugar-free dental muffins to take home with you.

You know which dental treatment room you will be going into because it has your name printed on a sign on the door.

The sign says: “This Treatment Room has been specially prepared for Fred Smith” (or whatever your name is.)

Paddi’s clients love these fun extras, and his business has become famous for them.

ammentorp/123rf As well as keeping things simple in marketing I also think that making your business famous and unforgettable is just a game you play.

3: Your way of playing the fame game might be having a clever nickname for your business

I was chatting with a marketing client in the United States a while ago. I asked if he had a good printer that he could use to get some newsletters and booklets printed.

He told me he had a great printer who was called The Happy Printer.

I thought that was a memorable name so I Googled “The Happy Printer”.

Do you know that I only came up with four businesses in the entire world that call themselves The Happy Printer?

In other words, it was a rare and unusual name.

Now here’s the thing:

There are dozens and dozens of different ways that you can play your own fame game in business.

All of these can work surprisingly well to make your business become both famous and unforgettable.

You can choose any fame game you want to play.

You can choose how often you play the fame game this way.

And you can even have a number of different fame games going on at the same time.

However, to get great results you have to play the game.

In other words, you have to get off your posterior and actually do something.

And then keep doing these things for a period of time.

Take action

What fame game would you like to start playing this month in your own business?

Graham McGregor is a Fame Marketing Expert. You can get his free marketing guide The Fame Advantage Volume 1 at www.GrahamMcGregor.com.