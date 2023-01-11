First came the Great Resignation, then came the Great Remorse

Alex Hattingh is the chief people officer of people-management platform, Employment Hero.

OPINION: The challenges of the pandemic inspired many Kiwis to rethink what they want out of life, including work, but workers who rushed into the Great Resignation can find themselves wishing they looked before they jumped.

As the restrictions of the pandemic and lockdown eased, many found that working from home had delivered unexpected benefits, such as greater flexibility and a better work-life balance.

Reluctant to snap back to how things were, some employees decided it was time to reshape their priorities or follow their dreams. Others simply decided they didn't want work to rule their lives any more.

READ MORE:

* I quit: Meet four Kiwis who made radical career changes

* Ladies, from November 28, you’re working for free: A deep dive into NZ’s gender pay gap

* What is the 'silver exodus', and why is it happening?

* Here's how to give yourself the best chance of finding great staff

* How can business leaders improve work environments in 2022?

* How to hold on to your staff through the 'great resignation'



It's not just the pandemic that has driven a reset of personal priorities. Talk of a looming recession has taken its toll on employees from all walks of life in the last few years. The impact of these pressures gave rise to the Great Resignation, with a spike in the number of people voluntarily quitting their job. Some left in search of more money, but often they set out for a better fit for their lifestyle or even just a change of scenery.

The Great Resignation has been a significant upheaval contributing to New Zealand’s skills shortage, which was already exacerbated by various factors, including limits on skilled immigration. There is currently one of the most labour-tight markets we’ve ever seen as businesses strive to hold on to their people and talented employees seem to have the upper hand, but, the tables are turning.

The grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence. Following in the steps of the Great Resignation has come the inevitable Great Remorse, as some employees begin to regret leaving their last employer in search of something new.

The Great Remorse is expected, especially considering the current skills shortage and difficulty in attracting and retaining the right talent. In a rush to move, some people find that their new job is only some of what they hoped it would be. It doesn't help that some companies are luring high performers away from their current positions with false promises, which can leave a sour taste for all parties.

Supplied Alex Hattingh is the chief people officer at Employment Hero.

Be honest upfront

So how do you avoid the Great Remorse and ensure that your new hires don't get cold feet?

The first step is to be upfront and honest with potential employees during the hiring process. You naturally want to lean into the strengths of what makes your company a great place to work, but, on the flip side, make sure that you're honest about the realities of why someone might not want to work for you.

For example, at Employment Hero, we're a fast-moving company, and that pace of work doesn’t suit everyone. Luring attractive candidates away from their current jobs with false expectations, only to have them change their minds, doesn't help anyone in the long run.

Listen to your people

To avoid your most valuable employees leaving in the first place and then experiencing the Great Remorse, it's important to develop robust internal communications and engagement strategies and build trust with your team.

Listening to your people and understanding their wants and needs, as well as their concerns, is critical in addressing any potential issues causing your employees to consider jumping ship. A stronger focus on employee satisfaction can deliver significant benefits in a tight labour market.

Pexels Following in the steps of the Great Resignation has come the inevitable Great Remorse, as some employees begin to regret leaving their last employer in search of something new.

As part of this, revising your employer value proposition (EVP) might be worth doing to ensure it is aligned with current trends. For example, our Remote Work Report 2022 unsurprisingly reveals a significant shift in the preference for the continuation of remote work.

Rather than decree a full-time return to the office, employers need to accept this desire for flexibility and understand how it can positively impact employees, such as by reducing the cost of living and improving well-being. It can also positively affect the business; make employee happiness a priority, and you'll reap the benefits.

If an employee decides to leave, despite your best efforts, let them know that the door is open if they wish to return. You should also conduct an exit survey to understand their reasons for leaving, which can help you address any issues.

Ultimately, you want your employee to leave with a positive experience. That way, they will have good things to say about the business and might also be more likely to return if they end up feeling the Great Remorse.