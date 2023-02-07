Stop rewarding employees with beer and nights out

Drinking culture often leads to more harm than good - workplace incidents, affairs, mental illness, the list goes on.

Dane Robertson is the founder of Parradiigm, a workplace wellness business.

OPINION: It’s a Friday afternoon, my direct sales manager motions over towards myself and the other sales trainee. “We’re off to the pub, come down.”

So of course, the young and eager-to-impress budding salesmen waste no time in high-tailing it out of the office. It’s 3pm on a beautiful spring day, the beers are going down smoothly and the bad jokes, bad behaviour and bad decisions are aplenty.

One beer leads to seven, seven beers lead to shots, and before I know it, I’m stumbling around the busy intersections of Courtenay Place at 11pm trying to reconnect with my work buddies after losing myself on several dance floors.

I find them all - my direct sales manager, my branch manager and the national sales manager in a back alley bar quietly sipping their cocktails, and proceed to make a beeline right for their table, barging and pushing anyone and anything out of my way.

I black out, and wake up the next morning thinking I had a great night - I was polite, well-mannered and an upstanding member of society, as well as best you could be with half of Wellington's liquor supply in my liver still trying to process its way out.

Monday morning hits, I’m still relatively chipper as I stride through the front door of my office, smile on my face and a song in my heart - unaware of what’s about to unfold.

My direct sales manager requests I join him in his office. This doesn’t look good. “So, how was your night on Friday?” He asks.

“Great, got home around midnight, woke up with all of my things intact and thought it was a fun night”, I still have no idea what he’s insinuating.

“Do you remember calling our national sales manager a f.....?”

I don’t believe him and jokingly try to brush it off thinking this is another one of his wind-ups: “That’s a good one mate”,

“I’m serious, you were an idiot, Thankfully our branch manager talked you out of the bar because he was about to deck you. You need to call him now and apologise, otherwise you may not have a job.”

My stomach sinks and I swear my soul leaves my body for a brief moment. It’s almost as if I’m watching this all unfold from about 3 metres away from me, this can’t be me, I’m not that type of person. Or am I?

See, one of the things that’s become almost commonplace in the office is the willingness for organisations to normalise drinking culture under the guise of “team bonding”, or “rewarding the effort for a hard week of work”.

When in fact, more often than not, drinking culture often leads to more harm than good - workplace incidents, affairs, mental illness, the list goes on.

And if you’re not a part of the office drinking culture, you’re often left on the outside looking in.

Kelsey Chance/Unsplash Alternative approaches to workplace environments and behaviours are key towards maintaining a healthy level of emotional and mental balance within an organisation.

One of the visions I have for our workplaces is to start rewarding our employees with wholesome, uplifting and physically, mentally and emotionally nourishing activities which allow our employees to thrive - things like retreat days, activities, nature excursions - activities which are proven to improve mental wellbeing; rather than providing them with the tools for their own self-destruction - boozy after work functions, poor dietary habits and the opportunities to make fools of themselves.

One particular study out of Harvard Health pointed out that levels of cortisol drastically decreased after test subjects went for as little as a 20 to 30 minute walk in nature, compared with those who walked around in a laboratory setting.

Another study found that people who experienced forest therapy had reduced blood pressure compared to those who hadn’t.

One company I spoke with recently has the owners cook their staff lunch every Thursday as a way for them to engage more effectively with their staff. On that particular day I visited, it was roast chicken.

Another organisation has recently decided to introduce free in-house yoga classes for their staff during their lunch breaks.

One organisation I met with which I consider to be at the forefront of employee wellness and engagement, offers various workshops and wellbeing classes (everything from appropriate workplace culture to gender-diversity in the workplace), free gym memberships, lunchtime run crews, EAP services and more as they believe they understand the ongoing diverse needs of their staff from both a mental and emotional standpoint.

Another study from the Annals of Family Medicine reported that the introduction of a six to eight-week meditation programme can help reduce sick days within an organisation by as much as 43%, while also reducing respiratory by as much as 32%.

All of this indicates that alternative approaches to workplace environments and behaviours are key in maintaining a healthy level of emotional and mental balance within an organisation.

So let me ask you this - after a hard, long week of grinding work what would you rather - free beers and pizza? Or a scheduled time every week which gives you an opportunity to completely detach from the rigours of life's stresses, and into a space of mental and/or emotional rejuvenation?

I know what I would choose.