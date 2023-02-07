Make your bed if you want more sales

If you want to change the world.... Start by making your bed.

Graham McGregor is a marketing adviser. You can get his free marketing guide ‘The Plan B Sales Solution’ at simplemarketinganswers.com.

OPINION: I popped into a local bookshop recently to see if there were any new non-fiction books that might be useful for me to read.

And I noticed a tiny book with an intriguing title.

The book was called Make Your Bed: Little things that can change your life and maybe the world.

The book was written by Admiral McCraven.

READ MORE:

* How to win business against lower-cost competitors

* Maximising your content marketing for a successful integrated campaign

* Becoming a one-stop shop for your customers

* Why you should treat your customers as friends



I picked it up to see what it was about and here's what I discovered.

On May 17, 2014, Admiral William H McRaven addressed the graduating class of the University of Texas at Austin on their Commencement day.

Taking inspiration from the university's slogan, "What starts here changes the world," he shared the ten principles he learned during Navy Seal training.

Principles that helped him overcome challenges not only in his training and long Naval career, but also throughout his life.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton cafe struggling due to corporate employees working from home. (Video first published August 24, 2020)

He also explained how anyone can use these basic lessons to change themselves-and the world-for the better.

Admiral McRaven's original speech went viral with over 10 million views on YouTube.

Building on the core ideas laid out in his speech, McRaven created an expanded version of his commencement address in book form.

And this was the book I bought to read.

I have to say this short book is terrific. You can read the whole book easily in around an hour.

Supplied Graham McGregor is The Fame King Marketing Advisor.

It provides simple wisdom, practical advice, and words of encouragement that will inspire readers to achieve more, even in life's darkest moments.

I highly recommend you get a copy and read it.

The first key principle in his book is this one.

If you want to change the world.... Start by making your bed

Why should make your bed?

As McRaven said in his speech to grads: If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed. If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day.

It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task, and another, and another.

By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter.

If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right.

If, by chance, you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that’s made.

That you made. And a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.

So how does making your bed help you to boost your sales?

It's simple.

Making your bed each day means you start each day with a completed task.

If you want to boost your business sales do one completed task each day that has the potential to help you to increase sales.

Jenny Kane/AP Make your bed and make more sales.

For instance: I send out a marketing message every single day to my email audience. In many of these marketing messages there is a call to action for some of the products and services that I offer.

And guess what happens when I do this?

A number of people on my email list happily give me money for some of these products and services.

Now here's the thing: There are dozens of super simple “make your bed” actions that you can take each day to increase your sales.

And I’ve covered many of these in some of my previous marketing columns.

The secret is to make sure you do at least one of them every single day.

Remember this simple rule…

Make your bed and make more sales.