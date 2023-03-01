Why your staff's mental wellbeing is so important for business

Does your business provide a mentally and emotionally safe environment for employees to thrive in? (file photo)

Dane Robertson is the founder of Parradiigm, a workplace wellness business.

OPINION: It’s no secret that this year has been one of, if not the most challenging start to a year we’ve probably ever faced as a nation.

Changing prime ministers, egg and food shortages – and then there’s Cyclone Gabrielle.

Along with the increasingconcerns of a recession, even more food shortages and widespread disturbances to the supply chain in the coming months, we’re in for another challenging year.

This is on the back of what we’ve experienced over the previous few years with Covid, global travel restrictions and the threat of another world war – it’s no wonder a lot of us are feeling the pinch.

One study reported that since the pandemic started, anxiety has risen 53%, with another 50% of people claiming to be feeling more exhausted.

So how does this affect business? In one short sentence: It affects everything.

I remember on my first day in a new job being told me to “leave your baggage at the door”, indicating that whatever I was experiencing at home was never to be consciously or unconsciously projected into my work life.

Yeah, good luck with that.

The number of times that leaders, managers and employees – heck, even customers – unknowingly project their anger, frustration, self-worth issues on to other people as a result of at-home issues is something I don’t think we can ever truly comprehend.

The same can be said for the reverse – people unknowingly projecting their work frustrations on to their families.

Have you ever had a bad day at work, things just not going your way, your boss screams at you because you forgot to file something, while being asked to work a Saturday even though you said you couldn’t, then go home and unload on your partner, child, pet or monstera plant?

Don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone.

And don’t count on the sunshine to help raise your mood either. Up until Gabrielle, we were already on track for one of our worst summers on record, with Auckland experiencing 86% fewer sunshine hours than the regional average.

So unless the good old-fashioned Kiwi summer decides to join us a few months late, we’re on track for more sick days, more mental health days and more stress as we, as a nation, grind our way out of this unfortunate hand we’ve been dealt.

Now, I’m not trying to employ scare and shock tactics to add more hysteria and doom and gloom, quite the opposite. The reason I’m speaking on this is to ensure we’re aware of the road ahead, and to help pre-empt what’s about to come.

Prepare, rather than repair, is the key.

And it’s time for the stark reality that our workplaces, where we spend almost 40% of our lives, have an opportunity to ensure that by the end of 2023, we’re not all burnt out, hyper-stressed and in a worse position than where we are currently.

It’s time to start employing strategies that focus less on providing the ambo at the bottom of the hill, and rather the safety barrier and warning signs at the top.

So what can we do as people leaders, as businesses and as organisations to help bring about positive change not just for the businesses in which we serve but society as a whole?

Quite simply, mental wellbeing. It must become a priority for businesses in 2023, once the accumulation of everything over the past few years starts to really catch up.

“But Dane, why is focusing on mental wellbeing going to be the silver bullet for my business to cope with the added industry pressures and societal issues?”

I’m glad you asked.

Unsplash People unknowingly project their work frustrations onto their families, and vice-versa (file photo).

According to one Family Medicine Research study, a simple six to eight-week meditation and mindfulness course can help reduce employee sick days by as much as 43%, with respiratory illness also said to decrease by as much as 32%.

Another study also revealed that not only did the introduction of a long-term mindfulness regime increase employee satisfaction, but one company saw a 120% increase in employee productivity.

While other organisations have also reported higher staff retention, greater overall mental (and emotional) wellbeing and decreased workplace drama, so to speak.

Research and data aside, my own personal belief is that we as businesses need to take a deeper look at the cultures we’re creating from within.

Are they sustainable, growth-inspiring and mentally/emotionally safe environments for employees to thrive in?

If not, then how can we as people leaders cultivate and create these environments and ensure we have done the absolute most for our biggest asset – our staff – in the face of everything happening right now?

My solution is to focus on the wellbeing of your staff, and the rest will fall into place.