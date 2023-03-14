How to 'leapfrog' over your competitors

The good news is that there are dozens of simple things you can do to leapfrog over all your business competitors.

Graham McGregor is a Fame Marketing Expert.

OPINION: One of my favourite business quotes is this one by Robert J Ringer.

“The quickest way to the top is not by fighting your way through the pack; the quickest way is to leapfrog over the pack and simply take it upon yourself to proclaim that you’re above it.”

I really like the expression “leapfrog over the pack” and here’s a great sporting example.

On October 20, 1968, 21-year-old Dick Fosbury from Oregon won the high-jump gold medal at the Olympic Games in Mexico City. Any medal won at the Olympics is an outstanding achievement, but this particular medal was significant, for the way in which Fosbury won this event.

READ MORE:

* The importance of changing the game to dominate your market

* The 30-10 formula to boost your sales

* How talkable is your business? And why is that important?



In his case by demonstrating to the world a new and different way of conquering high bars...up-and-over backwards, knees, chest and face to the sky, the "Fosbury Flop!"

Journalists covering the game went nuts over the new technique. They realised immediately they were watching a sport being completely changed. Within a decade, almost every elite high-jumper was doing it Fosbury's way.

Since 1980, no one using any other technique has held the world record. Dick Fosbury literally leapfrogged over all his competitors and changed forever the game of high jumping, winning an Olympic Gold medal in the process. The good news is that there are dozens of simple things you can do to leapfrog over all your business competitors as well.

I saw a terrific example of leapfrogging over your competitors about 15 years ago.I came across a business coach who charged $100,000 a year to work with a client. (And he had dozens of clients who happily paid his this six-figure yearly fee.) At this time a good business coach would normally charge $1000 a month. A figure of $100,000 a year for business coaching was unheard of.

This business coach focused on a very small market. His market was chief executives of startup tech companies who wanted to go public with their business within two or three years. He coached these chief executives how to raise money from investors, how to hire amazing staff and much more.

The end result was he helped each client he worked with to make tens of millions of dollars (or more) when they successfully took their tech companies public. He leapfrogged over all his business coach competitors by doing two things.

He worked with a very tiny market of potential clients and he charged fees that were ten times higher than what most “normal” business coaches charged. Another way to leapfrog over all your business competitors is to use the “Feel Good Weekly Sales Booster”. This just means that you send out a positive email once a week to all your clients and contacts that you have permission to email.

The positive email does three things.

Reminds all your clients and contacts about your business and what you do. The email also mentions one of your products and services. It makes the people who read the email feel good at the same time.

If you remind people about your business every single week in a way that makes them feel good it’s very easy to grow your sale.

The “Feel Good Weekly Sales Booster” is something that virtually no business does. It's a clever way to leapfrog over your competitors and make a truckload of easy repeat and referral sales at the same time. If you'd like to see a sample message and how you could use it just send me an email.

My email details are here

In the meantime, what are you going to do to leapfrog over all your competitors in the next month?