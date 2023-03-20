How to make marketing easy using virtual assistants

The virtual assistant industry has really matured in New Zealand, with agencies popping up and freelancers specialising in all things admin, creative and marketing (file photo).

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I joked to my coaching group last week that I can be a bit of a control freak when it comes to my own content. I expected laughter. All they did was nod. I felt a little exposed, but after some thought I agreed I’ve become very focussed on protecting our marketing voice.

It wasn’t always that way. When I had a large in-house team, I’d often give our marketing to others in the team to do, especially as they were coming into the business. I thought it was a good opportunity to keep them busy while we built up their billable hours. It did that. It also meant our marketing was a cacophony of slightly different messages and it didn’t hit the same way my content did.

When we changed how our business operated, and I took back the job of “being the face” of our business, I also took back the job of our messaging. I had learned the hard way that even in big businesses, the brand message needed to be consistent, which meant one clear voice that permeated all of our content.

This voice does not have to be the owner. But it needs to be someone who does share all your values, can replicate how you talk, create and do, and mirror what’s going on in your head when it comes to your vision for where the business is now, and where you want it to be.

For most of my clients, I strongly encourage them to take time to identify what their core messages, catchphrases and content should look like and sound like, well before getting some regular marketing help in the form of a marketing assistant or a virtual assistant (VA).

Even if some of that work is outsourced to a content writer, it needs to be someone who can take what you say, the way you say it, then craft it. They need to be a chameleon of you, and they can't do that if there’s not a really clear you to copy.

It’s also essential you understand marketing and how it all works together, and have a strategy in place. I see so many people posting in Facebook groups for someone to “do some posts”, and it’s obvious there’s not a clear strategy behind the question. This can feel like you are doing something to help your business, but all you are really doing is creating some work for someone, and paying money for activity that is very unlikely to give you a return.

However, once you’ve got your strategy in place, and you clearly understand the voice and feel of your brand, having someone else there to help make it all happen is an excellent idea.

For many of our clients, we add in plans to add a virtual assistant (or two) into their growth marketing strategy. This can be a permanent solution or a stepping stone to a permanent part-to-full-time role in-house as you grow.

The VA industry has really matured in New Zealand with agencies popping up, and freelancers specialising in all things admin, creative and marketing. If there’s an operational function in your business, it’s likely a VA can help you with it.

In New Zealand, the cost of a VA can vary depending on whether they are aware of their value, market rates and experience, but an average hourly rate is around $70 an hour, with discounts often given when buying packages.

If that feels high, remember that it’s including their expertise, along with their sick pay, holiday pay and other contractor costs.

I’ll often suggest using a mix of domestic virtual assistants and offshore ones to help spread the budget and get more work done. Offshore VAs can do a wide variety of marketing admin, but I often mention the risk of getting them to do any content writing for you, unless they are a native English speaker, mainly because you want to avoid having to check their work, and the English language is so difficult, let alone being able to accurately adopt your brand’s tone and originality.

No matter where they live, seeing them as a valued and integral part of your team is essential. Pay them on time, treat them with respect and make sure you take the time to brief them and are available to them of they need to ask questions.

I messed up making the most of my first VA because I ran into some rookie mistakes. I had this idea that they’d turn up and magically take over. I didn’t take into account that I would need to have really clear instructions, document the required steps, have a clear outcome and be available for questions and support, at least initially.

Worst of all, I hadn’t really worked out exactly what they were going to do! I just felt over run, needed help and wanted them to know how to resolve instinctively!

If you are going to bring on a VA, I always recommend putting money aside for one until you’ve got three months of pay set aside. This gives you that first three months for them to work with you to find your stride, and hand over as much as you can. After the first three months you’ll wonder how you ever survived without them. Every task you hand on feels like a weight lifted off your shoulder.

We’re really supportive of our clients' VAs. We’ll often invite them to be part of our clients’ training if they are going to run an aspect of the marketing.

I have a very structured approach to working with our VAs and contractors now which works well. Here’s what I do:

I’m very conscious of what can be outsourced. If I do a task more than once, it’s got the same steps and it’s got a clear result, it’s something that can be systemised and given to someone else. I’ll write it in my “outsource” list I then record myself doing that task the next time I need to. If it’s on my desktop, I use loom.com to record myself doing the task as I talk through my actions. I then create a document and add the recording to it, along with any logins, information or resources needed to complete the task I then choose a VA from my team to do the task, and give them the task We have a task board as a team, so the task goes on there, and if it’s a weekly task we set it up to repeat once a week. We then have a weekly meeting as a team to check all the tasks are functioning well. Some of the tasks may have two to three VAs working on different parts of the task, if they have particular skills. I might have one doing editing, another doing some design and another scheduling in content for the same task. Part of the task might have one of them managing all of that so I’m not doing it.

I shared more insights, and some guidance around getting ready for a VA in the MAP IT Marketing podcast

For me, it’s still very important I’m the voice, and I’m currently not prepared to hand over any of my written content to anyone else. This column, my weekly blog, my twice-weekly newsletter, my podcast, my social posts are all still written by me. However I’m able to create all of this every week, and work with clients because I have an incredible group of virtual assistants doing all the “other” bits of my marketing.

In an average week they’ll onboard clients, book guests on my podcast, follow up paperwork requisitions, edit my podcast, publish social media posts, design social media images, schedule pinterest pins, proof and publish blogs and much more.

It feels fantastic to create a piece of content, then pass it on to one of my VAs where they craft all the accompanying parts and make it all public. It makes it possible for us to remain consistent with our marketing, both in voice and activity, even when we are incredibly busy, with a small lean team.

If you know you feel overwhelmed with all the admin of marketing and are not quite ready for in-house support, perhaps it’s time to consider a virtual assistant or two. Your business will thank you for it.