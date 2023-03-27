How to get supermarkets to stock your products

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: Years ago, living in a small town in New Zealand, with a bundle of small children and not a lot of budget for going anywhere fancy, the supermarket was one of my top spots. I loved just losing time in there (Unless I had the children with me, and then it was all about speed and making it out in one piece)

I’d walk down the aisles looking at the products, choosing the one that met my budget, but also allowing my eyes to drift across the shelf to find new products that I could try on a “treat week”.

I’ve always loved packaging. I love becoming entranced with the feelings a beautiful package will give me. Like about us pages in a website, I’ll read the words on the back of a packet, and if it makes me laugh, feel entranced or convinces me it’s got all the goods I need in my life, it’s likely to end up in the trolley to buy.

Yes. I’m a sucker for good marketing. And it all starts with the packaging when it comes to a product on a supermarket shelf.

Many of my smaller maker clients have “getting stocked in a supermarket” as one of their big growth goals. Some get there, some try and fail and others give it a go, and realise it’s not the big promised land of growth they thought it would be.

Laura Feaveryear is a packaging expert. Her agency Creative Jam has been instrumental in helping brands such as Dose and Co, OOB and Dr Feelgood create packaging that stands out on a shelf in a supermarket.

When I say I love packaging, Feaveryear’s passion runs a little more into the “complete love” stage. As part of her work with small business owners she takes a holistic look at how the packaging of a product will work best for the businesses she works with, and has useful insights into what FMCG businesses need to have considered before pitching to a supermarket.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff No matter what journey you choose for your business, the key is to make sure your packaging helps draw people in, to give you a shot of being their next “all-time favourite thing.”

I interviewed Feavearyear for the MAP IT Marketing podcast. What I haven’t included in this column is the story she told as a woman born with Coloboma, an eye condition that affects the formation of your eye. This condition seems like an unlikely coupling with a choice of graphic design, but has led her to be able to create highly compelling packaging that stands out in a sea of competitors.

One of Feaveryear’s first design jobs as the founder of Creative Jam was working with Dr Feelgood, a range of frozen pops known for no “extras' ' and using recyclable packaging. Feaveryear’s design is reminiscent of the Wild West miracle man caravans you see in westerns, which fit the feel of the brand. Her design won an award, but the big break came when she saw a woman called Libby Matthews eating one of the Dr Feelgood pops on her Instagram, and commented that she’d designed the packaging. “I messaged her and said, ‘I hope you really like the ice block. I designed it’ and she said, ‘Oh, that's great. I'm about to start a brand and I'm looking for a designer. Would you be interested?”

That brand was Dose and Co, sold in Supermarkets both here and in the USA. With the use of influencers, the brand’s visibility took Feaveryear’s designs international. For Feavearyear it was a good reminder that often small business opportunities come from staying open to possibilities. “If you see an opportunity, like don't be afraid to message someone, and just be like, hey, you know, I'd love to work with you. Or I hope you enjoy it. Because you just don't really know where it can go and what have you got to lose?” she reflects.

Feaveryear now has worked with a range of small and not-so small FMCG businesses and has recommendations for small business owners wanting to break into supermarkets.

Start with markets first

Instead of starting with an expensive branding exercise and product, there’s power in testing your product out at markets first. For Feavearyear it’s not just about getting feedback, and allowing your product to improve. It’s also about creating social proof. “By the time you get to the point where you pitch to supermarkets, you've got the sales and the social proof, which is important.”

Be really clear on your end goal

Selling directly can help you have a really clear idea of your target market and what they like best. It’s also important to think about how you want your business to grow. Feavearyear always starts her initial consultations with clients asking them these questions: “Where did you start? How did you come up with this? Where do you see yourself going?”, because these help shape what is needed in terms of the packaging, manufacturing, and marketing moving forward.

Research your category

If you’re going to be on a supermarket shelf you need to stand out. This might mean letting go of your favourite colour. If there is already a lot of pink in your category for example, Feaveryear agrees, “it's important that we inject you and your personality into the products that you design, but let's look at something else, which might still make you feel really good. And if you have to have pink, maybe it's just a hint on the packaging.”

Refine your packaging before pitching

How the product is going to fit on the shelf matters. Feaveryear will spend a lot of time looking at the shelves in a particular area of the supermarket to find gaps in design and colour. The last thing you want to do is blend in, or look like a competitor.

When it comes to design, Feaveryear recommends carefully considering each and every little thing that goes on your packaging. “There's not anything in my designs that doesn't have a purpose. I also ask, how's this packaging going to make somebody feel? How's this packaging going to evoke emotion in the person who is going to buy it? What’s going to make them take it off the shelf?”

You also need to consider how it’s going to fit on a shelf, and how it will be displayed.

See the supermarket aisle like a motorway

As Feaveryear explains, ‘a supermarket aisle is the same as going down a motorway. On a motorway, a billboard has about five seconds to get somebody's attention. So you can really only have five elements on a billboard, because that includes your words. It’s the same in a supermarket.

You go into a supermarket, you're tired, you've got a list and you might be scrambling around with a kid. There's a lot of distraction that goes on when people are shopping. And you’ve got to be a billboard that people take notice of, on that shelf.”

Mixed with that is having to contend with consumer loyalty, buying habits, and people using what they’ve always used.

Keep in mind timeframes

Getting a design proof sent from China, or doing shelf life testing is all a part of the process of getting your products stocked. These can make the journey longer than you’d otherwise expect. Feaveryear recommends using the design proof of the packaging for marketing images, even if it’s not perfect. Then you have marketing images ready to be used as you wait for everything else to fall into place. “I always say ‘let's knock down social, let’s knuckle down your website, let's do the photoshoot for the product so that when everything hits the border, you're ready to go.”

Don’t rush the process

Most of the clients Feaveryear works with will take between six to twelve months to be ready with a completed packaged product. Often people will ask for packaging and want something ready in 6 weeks, because they think it’s their one chance to pitch to a supermarket.” If somebody says to you, ‘ I know this category manager at New World And they're looking for a new intake of products in three months and you think it’s all got to be ready by then, it doesn’t because that was not your only opportunity. It will come around again.”

They will find the gaps if you haven’t

Before you pitch you need to be ready to explain why it belongs in a particular category, where it fits in the supermarket (when it comes to supermarkets, being new and innovative can just mean “we don’t know where to put you”, and confirm you can manage the large order quantities they will ask for. You also need to be very clear on pricing. As Feaveryear says “they can spot if you haven't done your due diligence.”

Hold it all lightly

Your product is incredibly special to you. Your fans love it. But when it comes to pitching, the supermarket is all about what’s in it for them. Feaveryear knows it sounds harsh but she often tells her clients, “You are not special to them, you are just another product, another person who needs to make the supermarket's money and that's what they care about. So go in with a feeling of knowing that you're not special, that you have something really cool to offer, and just know that if they say no, it's not a personal thing.”

Have a backup plan

While supermarkets might feel the best choice for you initially, sometimes having a no allows you to say yes to other opportunities. You could sell directly, and build up an e-commerce profile. You could target the smaller supermarkets, and independent stores, or find another avenue. As Feaveryear says, “you've got options.” She also says there’s always an opportunity to pitch again, if the no was due to having everything they were looking for. Sometimes there’s more work to do to fit into the Supermarket’s needs.

Some of my clients found export markets worked better for them than being stocked in New Zealand. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise have a free tool to help you compare potential export partners.

No matter what journey you choose for your business, the key is to make sure your packaging helps draw people in, to give you a shot of being their next “all-time favourite thing.”