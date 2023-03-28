The magic of a catchy name and feel-good marketing

It takes time, effort, money and a real commitment to trying out new things to get your business well-known.

OPINION: As a Fame Marketing Consultant my focus is very simple. I work primarily with service-based businesses to help them become well-known and highly paid. Becoming well-known is relatively simple but’s it’s never easy.

It takes time, effort, money and a real commitment to trying out new things to get your business well-known.

Here are two proven strategies that work well to get your business well-known:

Have a catchy business name (or nickname.)

Use feel good marketing.

Here are two examples of businesses that use both these strategies extremely well:

The Finance lady

After 20 years experience in the finance industry Karen decided to set up her own finance business with her husband Simon.

The Finance Lady specialises in a range of finance and leasing options for cars, motorcycles, boats, trucks, farm machinery, business assets and more.

I really like the name The Finance Lady because it’s easy to remember and tells you exactly what they do. To get her name known Karen has her photo and business name highly visible on a sign written car.

I’ve had a few chats with Karen, and I discovered that they use feel good marketing extensively. For example, they send out handwritten thank you cards to every customer after they finished a finance contract.

They send out handwritten thank you cards on many different occasions. I even got one from Karen thanking me for some of the helpful ideas I send out in my daily email messages to subscribers.

The Finance Lady also sends birthday cards to all their clients on their special day.

Occasionally, The Finance Lady are not able to help people with their finance needs. They always take the time to explain ‘why’ they can’t help and what people can do to make sure they can get finance in the future. In other words, they treat everybody well and make them feel good, even those people they can’t help right now.

Many of these people they can’t help right now come back later and become happy clients or refer other people to The Finance Lady.

The Finance Lady are also big fans of using humour to make people feel good.

Here’s a great example:

The name of the company “The Finance Lady” has always been an issue for Simon, the sole male member of the team. Tongue-in-cheek, the girls posted this on Facebook, above a picture of the girls in The Finance Lady business and Simon.

‘Dilemma - do we change the company name or do we change Simon's gender to fit in with the company's name. After a vote, it was decided (by majority) to retain The Finance Lady name. Any recommendations for a suitable surgeon or vet?’

To Simon’s chagrin, all the Facebook responses agreed with the girl’s decision and some farming clients even suggested they had the necessary equipment and experience to do the job at no charge!

The Finance Lady and her colleagues don’t take themselves too seriously and maintain a sense of humour – an unusual characteristic in the serious world of lending.

With a catchy business name and feel-good marketing The Finance Lady is doing extremely well.

Mrs Tradie Office Lady

A few years ago Max Collins had a vision for a business that would help tradies get ahead by freeing up the time they spent on accounts and administration.

And that was why she started Mrs Tradie Office Lady. It offers virtual administration for Tradies.

As they say on one of their brochures…

Admin

Quotes

Invoicing

Payroll

GST

Tenders

Office Lady Stuff!!

I was chatting with Max earlier this month and she told me the story behind the “Mrs Tradie Office Lady” name. Max hired a branding company to help with her brand and she also needed a name for her new business as well.

The branding company came back to Max and said the name we came up with is ‘Mrs Tradie Office Lady’. When Max first heard this name, she absolutely hated it! In fact, she spent the next 3 days storming around her home and fuming about how ridiculous the name was.

Max then had another meeting with the lady from the branding company and decided to go with the name. And it took off.

When I first saw the name myself, I really liked it. I think it stands out and is very easy to remember. Plus, it told me what the business did.They helped tradies with their office work.

Max told me they do a lot of feel-good marketing when promoting the Mrs Tradie Office Lady Business.

For instance, they give their clients a bumper sticker that reads “Powered by the Mrs”. They also have run some memorable radio campaigns. Including one called “The Other Lady.”

This radio commercial has a tradies wife telling her husband to ‘find another lady’ (to do the accounts) and how happy it’s made them since they found another lady.

After chatting to Max on the phone she sent me a lovely handwritten note along with samples of some of the memorable promotional material that they use.

The handwritten thank you card had this lovely message in it. “I also included a wee book cause you probably often wake at night with big ideas-now you can write them down. Max” And there was a lovely bright blue notebook included as part of the promotional package she sent me. Yes, this made me feel good!

How do you put these two strategies into action?

There are many ways you can use these two strategies in your own business.

If you don’t have a catchy business name, you can always start with a catchy nickname.

Legendary direct mail expert Dan Kennedy calls himself ‘The Millionaire Maker’ because his marketing advice has made so many business people millionaires.

Dean Salakas is the owner of The Party People. They are a market leader for party supplies online.

And also have two brick and mortar store Party Supply stores including one which one is Australia’s largest.

Dean created a catchy nickname for himself a few years ago and calls himself “Chief Party Dude”.

When I Google “Chief Party Dude” there are millions of responses that come up and Dean is the first five of these responses.With feel good marketing there are literally thousands of simple things you can do to make people feel good.

I remember getting a hard copy marketing newsletter over twenty-five years ago from the United States.

And every time I received the newsletter in the mail I smiled because the newsletter had my name in the title.

It read XYZ Marketing Newsletter for Graham McGregor.That made me feel good.