How to address feelings of stress when you are running a small business

Jo Tozer is the head of go-to-market at MYOB.

OPINION: Running a business isn’t easy and when you’re facing economic challenges, struggling with workload, doing what you can to support your people - not to mention trying to cope with the impacts of extreme weather events - it’s understandable many business owners are feeling a heavy weight on their shoulders.

MYOB’s 2022 Business Monitor highlighted that around a third of small-to-medium enterprise (SME) owners or decision-makers in New Zealand have experienced a mental health condition since starting or taking over their business, and of this group, 85% reported being affected by stress, while 71% said they had experienced anxiety.

Encouragingly, many business owners headed into this year looking at not only how they could safeguard business performance in challenging trading conditions, but also finding ways to prioritise their own wellbeing. In fact, nearly a quarter of business owners and operators we surveyed in our last MYOB SME Snapshot, said that looking after their wellbeing was a top priority for 2023, while more than a third (35%) hoped to prioritise improving their work/life balance this year.

Stress is something that impacts all of us in different ways and learning how to manage various levels of stress and feelings of overwhelm is not only beneficial in business, but for our overall wellbeing.

During times of heightened pressure or important deadlines, like the upcoming end of financial year - tax time - there’s often a greater chance for business owners to experience an increase in stress or feelings of overwhelm, but recognising and understanding these feelings and their impacts can help with reactive or proactive management of them.

We recently hosted a wellbeing webinar in partnership with Business.govt.nz designed to help business owners with precisely this. It was led by clinical psychologist and Smiling Mind chief executive Addie Wootten. Below are three key highlights from the webinar that could prove useful for anyone experiencing feelings of stress.

Understanding how stress impacts your body

Stress is our body’s natural response when managing various demands and pressures. It primes the body for action and heightens your senses, pumps adrenaline and makes your heart beat faster. Long periods of heightened stress can mean we are living in the “red zone” and therefore operating with a constant fight or flight response. This acute stress response is designed as a survival technique to keep us safe from harm – it primes the body for action when a threat is encountered. However, if we remain in this red zone for long periods of time, it can lead to serious health concerns and wreak havoc on our brains.

In comparison, the green zone is where we should be aiming to be – it’s where stress acts as a motivator to inspire action and drive performance. This is because the mind doesn't see any immediate threats and is able to relax, allowing for growth, concentration, and presence.

Reducing stress levels

Reducing stress is a matter of focusing on reducing the psychological response to a perceived threat. There are various mindfulness techniques that can help regulate our response and bring us back to the present.

The STOP technique is a quick and practical mindfulness technique that business owners can do anywhere and anytime to help increase focus. To use the STOP technique:

Stop and put things down Take a few deep breaths Observe your current state Proceed with something that will support you at the moment

In our discussion, Wootten highlighted that science shows a stress response can go through our bodies within about 90 seconds. However, due to our thinking, it usually feels like a lot longer. If you start feeling stressed, pause and practice the STOP technique - it should take about two or three minutes for you to start feeling as though you’re back in the green zone. How long you then stay in the green zone is about focusing your mind on the present moment.

Other ways to improve wellbeing and minimise stress

While stress will come and go, there are proactive techniques we can implement to help reduce the feeling of overwhelm, including areas that sit within our lifestyle.

Prioritising exercise, social connection and sleep are all essential for our wellbeing, and simple lifestyle changes can make a huge difference to our body’s response to stress and our ability to stay in the green zone.

