Are you building strategic alliances to grow your business?

OPINION: Often a business owner will get a little sheepish when I ask them what marketing they are doing.

“Nothing?!” they say in a small voice. But it’s rarely true. If they have good word of mouth marketing, they have good enough brand identity to make sure what they say they do is what they actually do, which is marketing. (Customer experience falls under marketing.)

When I did a little deeper they probably have relationships with other businesses or organisations that also refer them from time to time.

These strategic alliances can be a powerful tool in your marketing. For you as a busy business owner, taking time to build a positive relationship with one business can lead to a multitude of leads and referrals that would be expensive to get otherwise.

I often have a saying: “A business referred to me is a sale that’s mine to lose.”

A lead that comes through a referral has a layer of trust attached to it. It’s not trust in you, but it’s the gift of trust extended from the person who recommended you. If they know you, what you do, and explain it clearly, they’ve done a lot of the hard work for you.

That doesn’t mean you can take these kinds of leads for granted of course. They might be one recommendation amongst a bundle. You still need to take time to build a direct trust relationship with your referral, and check you are the best fit for them.

In a recession, word of mouth and referral marketing is incredibly important. When we are stressed, we want to know that our money will be spent with someone who is going to give us what we need. If you’re a little light on strategy alliances, it’s even worth dropping back your energy on digital marketing for a bit, and using that extra time to build these relationships.

For me as a business owner, having a range of other businesses I can recommend to others is hugely beneficial. Not only will I often recommend clients I’ve worked with, because I know their business inside out, and businesses I’ve personally had a good experience with, but I also have a group of small business owners I like, know and trust enough to put my own reputation on the line to recommend.

Sometimes I have got it wrong. I used to recommend a graphic designer until she ghosted two people I recommended. I have also recommended someone to a favourite provider, and then had to apologise when that new client became very difficult.

While sometimes you miss the signs, it has made me more wary to get the referral right.

There’s a responsibility on both sides of the relationship. You don’t want to become known for having poorly run businesses in your referral network. Likewise, you don’t want people to feel you only refer them junk leads.

I talked about strategic alliances on the MAP IT Marketing podcast because they are such an integral part of building your business.

If you are on the hunt for a strong strategic partner, it’s good to have someone who shares some or all of your core values. This tends to mean they will have similar standards in how they relate and treat their customers.

There are several types of strategic partners you can build relationships with.

The first is people who are in the same industry, and do the same work as you do, but are either bigger, smaller or in a different location. We’ve had people who only want to work with someone locally, and it’s not local to us. We’ve refereed work to people who are smaller providers, or do the same work but for a different stage of business.

Secondly, you can build alliances with people who are in the same industry but have a related offer. For example, we have strong strategic alliances with graphic designers, web designers and social media managers as this is work we do not offer. For you, it could be people who work in a different area of engineering or allied health.

For a third option, you can find small businesses who have a similar target market, but offer something completely different. This can also lead to interesting collaborations and cross promotions. For example, you could be a boutique hotel that creates a strategic alliance with a local restaurant. You might be a retirement village that creates a strategic alliance with an Optometrist. The options are really only limited by your creativity.

Fourth, you might have a relationship with an organisation that has referrals as part of its core offer. Like many others working in marketing, or business strategy and coaching in New Zealand, we’re providers under the Regional Business Partners scheme run by MBIE. We refer small business owners to them to get free help and advice. We, and other providers, also get referrals from them for people who might work with us (and get that work part-funded through the Regional Business Partner scheme.)

Of course, there are also just those left field alliances.

It might be you’re a raving fan of a local café, a caterer you had at a wedding, a favourite place to stay, and sharing these with others helps them have a good experience, and build a little positive connection between you and that person. These little gifts can help that person feel more positive about you, and your business.

While some people want to have arrangements where the referral is rewarded with a percentage of sales, I personally don’t like this.

I want to be able to recommend the person I feel is best, rather than which one is going to give me the biggest return. I also believe in disclosing any commercial gain you may have arranged as that needs to be taken into consideration when selecting your preferred option.

If you know you need to build some new strategic alliances here’s what you do:

Brainstorm the types of businesses you could align with. Make lists of people currently in your network who fit your needs. I also sometimes ask other people I trust who they have found to be consistently good. Take time to research them first. Look at their social media. Read their reviews. Check if the way they talk online and in their marketing aligns with your values. Reach out and ask if they’d be interested in an alliance. It’s really important here to talk about what you’d do to refer to them, rather than asking to be someone they refer to. It’s you who has identified a gap, not the other way around. Schedule a meeting. Either offer online, or go to them if you are the one suggesting an alliance. Make it as easy for them as possible. Talk through what would be expected, and check they are a good fit for you. You can bring up mutual benefits, and also check if these are any potential issues or conflicts of interest. This is also a good time to see if they refer people to someone who offers what you do, and whether they’d possibly consider referring to you in the future. Keep the arrangement as simple as possible. Build the relationship with that business owner. Stay in contact, comment on their posts, connect with them on social media, and talk them up to others.

If I’m referring someone to another business, I’ll either send an introductory email to both the parties, and then leave them to connect, or I’ll drop a note to the business I’ve referred to let them know my person might be making contact. This helps build the referral relationship and build trust.

For me, having strategic alliances has not only given us regular new leads that have turned into great clients, but also given me the opportunity to help small business owners who don’t need what we do a helping hand too. It’s such a simple process to provide a referral. Best of all, it’s free.