How can you beat a poor money mindset in business?

Rachel Klaver is a Marketing expert at Identify Marketing.

OPINION: It’s an easy enough question and it’s one of my favourites to ask when I start to work with someone on their business. It’s this: “What income do you want to be making from this business?”

The answers are always illuminating. I’ve had people who don’t understand the difference between turnover and profit, or the difference between business profit, and what you might draw as the business owner. I’ve had people who can’t imagine taking more than minimum wage, despite working in a role that outside of their business would return them three to four times that amount.

On the flip side I sometimes get people who have big goals, but the current business model is broken, not profitable and needs some work.

This is an important part of creating a marketing strategy for small businesses, because I don’t want to accidentally help them turn on marketing that just makes them busier and broker. That’s not the end goal!

Sometimes it’s clear that there’s a mindset shift needed to help see beyond “we just want to break even”, or “I’m happy if I can just pay my staff”, or “I’d like to be able to take three hundred a week”.

If I ask these business owners if that was their original goal, it rarely was. Somewhere along the way they’ve lost confidence, forgotten their dreams and now just don’t want to be seen as being too ambitious.

I asked pricing expert Natalie Coombe if she could talk to me about this topic on a recent episode of the MAP IT Marketing podcast. In particular, I wanted to have her explain the battle women in business often have when it comes to a positive money mindset.

Supplied Natalie Coombe is a pricing expert.

Often when people are worried about their business, they want to add more opportunities for people to buy for them, and try something different to try and improve their outcome. While it sounds good in practice, it often increases the marketing messages you need to send out, clouds the original purpose for the business and makes things worse. As Coombe says it’s better to focus on making sure the business you began or “do the thing you do really well already, but make sure it’s profitable”.

For many of us we’re fighting against generational mindsets around making money. Coombe says there is “a whole lot of unpacking of the generational narrative around wealth, and the negativity around making money profits”. She has said she’s worked with women who realise they have strong underlying beliefs seeing making money as greedy and selfish. Unravelling this can take time and effort.

There can be fear around going against some of these deep held beliefs. Coombe tells her clients that “if we want a different life, perhaps than what our parents had, or our grandparents had, we have to do things differently. And sometimes we have to think differently. I say, if that's you, don't be afraid of going on that journey”.

Even if it’s not generational, often the juggle of business, home jobs and being a parent can essentially mean you are juggling three full time jobs, and only getting paid (barely) for one of them. As Coombe says, “We often still believe that to be successful as a woman you need to be domestic goddesses, you need to be on top of everything and you need to do yourself. It is not possible. We're set up to fail”.

Coombe explains that we come into these family dynamics often having very little knowledge about how family finances are run. As children, money and finances are often not discussed or considered appropriate for children to talk about. “Then we become business owners and need to think about money and there’s still this underlying believe that it’s actually ‘none of our business’. We leave it to an accountant, and we don’t want to ask questions and learn”.

This is why Coombe teaches her clients to learn to be protective in understanding first their own family finances, and then from that business finances. “It’s up to us to be proactive as women. Understanding what I need to do to support myself and my family is incredibly empowering.”

Coombe’s business budgets with clients often look a little different to traditional ones. As she works primarily with women, she’ll get them to factor in the extras they need to be able to focus on a more profitable business. That includes a budget for cleaning, or childcare. It might include paying for a food delivery service to ease up on cooking. For Coombe herself, as a single parent, it includes factoring in the cost of a nanny who helps with food prep.

It’s not that the business is paying for these things (that’s not allowed!), but rather it means the business owner has a really clear idea of how much the business needs to make so it can afford to pay them to sustain the lifestyle they need to thrive. “When we're in a position to run our own business, we are in a position to craft that business to support and fund the lifestyle that we want. And we need to be intentional about it. Number one, we need to know what we want. And then we need to take action to make it happen,” Coombe explains.

Often working this out is as simple as giving yourself permission to ask “What do I want my life to look like?” says Coombe. Once you’ve got it really clear, you start to give your mind the room and space to work out how you can make it happen.

Often this will include asking others to help you. Coombe says that women are often taught to be fiercely independent as a badge of honour. This is not a positive mindset when we’re trying to juggle both a business and needs at home. She often challenges her clients to get better at asking for help and one of her favourite questions is ““What is one thing I could change or do, or ask for help, that would get me closer to my goal?” While we are raised to value being successful on our own, we can achieve more with help from others.

I know this was something I had to learn, as a fiercely independent person. It was very hard to ask for help the first few times, but now I have started to love it.

If shifting your mindset feels like too big a task to do yourself, Coombe suggests you seek out other people who are further along than you and spend time with them. “You need to find those people who are a little bit further ahead. So you can see a pathway there, and those who are going through it together.” When you do this, she says, you know “you're not alone”. Failing at both being a business owner and a mother because you're trying to do two things at once that don't match. You can find a different way and build a business that does support the lifestyle you want.