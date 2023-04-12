A feel good marketing lesson from Athens

Some great examples of ‘feel-good marketing’ can be found in Athens.

OPINION: I arrived in Athens a few days ago with my girlfriend, Sue.

We stayed in Athens for three days before we started our bucket list dream Mediterranean cruise.

In our short time in Athens we experienced lots of examples of what I call “feel good marketing”.

One of my favourite examples was from a delightful café-bakery several minutes’ walk from the apartment we stayed in.

We were walking along the street and a catchy sandwich board sign outside the bakery caught our eye.

Here’s what the sign said: “Lady Marmalade and Sr Omlette welcome you in our bakery! Pies, coffees, juices, cakes make your breakfast at Tzatzos Place! Our specialties don't end here .... so be careful to be near! Wine, local tsipouro and beer and our snacks will make you cheer!”

The words on much of the sign rhymed like a Dr Seuss story and made us smile and feel good.

I took a photo of the sign, and then we looked inside the bakery. It had a huge selection of freshly-made, delicious-looking food that was beautifully presented.

We decided this bakery would be a great place to have breakfast, so we went in and sat down.

A friendly lady came over with two menus. At the same time she gave us a lovely looking piece of cake and two spoons.

“This is with the compliments of the bakery” she said.

We were amazed. Even before we had ordered our meal, we were given something completely free that looked delicious. And it tasted as good as it looked.

We felt really special getting this unexpected gift of food. The free cake was another great example of feel good marketing.

And things only got better from there. We ordered a special omelette to share. Sue ordered a coffee, and I ordered a smoothie.

I have to say that the omelette was the nicest-tasting omelette I had ever eaten. (And I've eaten a lot of omelettes in my life.) So the omelette made me feel good as well.

I noticed a few more things about this café-bakery.

First of all, it was extremely busy with lots of people coming in and spending their money. It seemed to be a mixture of both tourists (like Sue and me) as well as a good number of locals as well.

And everybody that came in, and all the staff in the café, were happy and smiling. The bakery had a real “feel good” vibe about it.

After some sightseeing around Athens that day, we came back to this café and bought some gelato icecream to take home for an evening snack.

And on the next two mornings we had breakfast there again before we went out and explored more of Athens. The initial feel good marketing had now turned us into repeat customers for this bakery.

Now, here’s an important point.

Within five minutes’ walk from our apartment in Athens there were dozens and dozens of cafés. Some had hardly any customers in them. Most had a few customers in them.

Only a tiny number like Tzatzos Bakery were really busy and doing well.

I think one of the key secrets to their success is they use feel good marketing extremely well.

There was the feel good sign on the outside of the bakery; the free piece of cake when we sat down; the big welcoming smiles from all the staff; and, of course, the delicious food.

I highly recommend you use feel good marketing in your own business as well.

Just think about every interaction a potential client might have with your business.

Before they spend money with you. When they spend money with you. After they spend money with you.

Then ask yourself, “What can we do to make a person feel good at each of these steps?”

As you think about how you can use feel good marketing in your own business keep in mind this wonderful quote by Nelson Boswell: “Always give people more than what they expect to get.”