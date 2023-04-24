Should you run a free challenge to attract new clients?

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: I like to try every type of marketing and make sure I understand how it works, and what small business owners need to know about it. However, I have some areas I’ve consciously chosen to avoid. Until very recently that included running a free challenge on Facebook over a period of days, as a lead generating exercise.

To be honest, the idea horrified me. It felt like a huge amount of organisation, admin and energy. None of which I particularly wanted to expand. Plus we already have a really good number of free marketing activities we use for our business.

I’d also never had a client ask me for help with one. Until last year, when one of my coaching clients Sheryl Takayama said she was keen to run one, and did I have any advice? My preference was to brush her off, but we’re all about pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones in our group, so I instead said I’d learn alongside her, and run one in February. Takayama was up for learning as we went: "I went into it with quite an open mind. And just thinking, well, I'll only learn from doing.”

Takayama owns Why Weight Academy, and specialises in helping women follow a lower-carb lifestyle. Her challenge topic was an introduction to low-carb eating, which was essentially four days of getting recipes, eating food and taking photos of their creations and finds.

Mine was going to be a TikTok challenge, but another marketer announced her own TikTok challenge a day or so before I did, so I made a quick change to a challenge helping small business owners learn how to use ChatGPT to create content. Mine also included recipes (or prompts) but that was where the similarity ended.

We both decided we wanted to document our learning for ourselves and other small business owners. We both ended the week exhausted, and I initially swore I’d never do it again (but have since run a TikTok challenge that I loved so much, I’m running another one in May!)

The week we chose was fraught with challenges. It was just after the big cyclone and we were both worried about whether we'd have power, or internet. We had some people ask us to postpone, and others who asked us to please keep it going.

Here’s how a challenge works

The key is to have the end in mind right from the start. The goal of a challenge is to get more business. However, you’ll also get new subscribers to your list, who may become customers later.

You can have any length of time for a challenge but it’s often a three to five day intensive run using email, and a dedicated facebook group.

Planning is everything

If you haven’t got everything lined up, sorted and ready by the week before you’re going to suffer during challenge week.

I had learnt this from launches I’d run before. However, the cyclone caused Takayama’s planning to shift a little and she went into the week without everything completed. She found herself regretting it through the week.

“I thought Sheryl, seriously, you have really made this more stressful than it needs to be by not following your own plan," she said.

The first goal is to build trust

The key is to bring high-quality content, create lots of opportunities for people to see your strengths and coaching/teaching style and develop an interest in working with you. Most challenges convert around 5% of the people participating into sales, but it’s also an opportunity to grow your audience of people who may work with you in the future, or tell other people about you.

Trust is built by providing the content you said you would, and then delivering a little more.

It’s also built by having clear community guidelines and rules, and running the week with really clear messaging, showing up when you say you will.

Answering questions helps people see the depth of your knowledge too. It’s OK to have boundaries around what you share in a free challenge. Takayama didn’t need to do this as much, but I did have to remind people that I wasn’t able to resolve critical strategic gaps in their marketing during our four days together, and we were just focussing on how to use ChatGPT.

I knew my challenge would be more intense than Takayama’s and she agreed. While her group were sharing food pictures, my group jumped into asking hugely strategic questions outside the scope of our challenge. I am learning to love the word “boundaries'' so I was spending quite a bit of time explaining that I couldn't help them in certain areas. As Takayama says, "I was like 'Oh my God, Rachel's got the beasts. She's got the beast people in there, whereas from what I saw in mine, everyone's sharing pictures of food. And there's lots of laughter going on."

You need to sell everyday

Both Takayama and I used Facebook lives every day to work through the questions from the group, and also go through the day’s challenges. We both initially felt funny about selling our services directly in our lives, then by day two had rallied and realised that people both expected it, and enjoyed it. Both of us regretted not using our client’s stories and social proof.

The topic you choose is very important

The topic you choose needs to directly relate to the core offer you are planning to promote during it. This is where the ChatGPT challenge didn’t quite fit for me. Now I’ve run one on TikTok that’s far more closely aligned to what I do in terms of content coaching. I can see what a difference having the right topic makes to its success, both in my own level of enjoyment and in the results coming from it.

Takayama is keen to run another one on sugar addiction, which would be a deeper look, and closer to her coaching offer.

It needs to be a topic that has enough widespread appeal, attracts your ideal audience, meets a need and relates to your core offer.

You will need some cool materials and activities to keep them engaged

Both Takayama and I provided daily workbooks and activities to help people stay focussed and give them something to print off and keep. One of the benefits of a daily workbook over one for a week is that they need to collect one every day, so are more likely to stay for some conversation in the group. Takayama said, "I put together a guide book that had an introduction on the topic, a whole lot of food ideas. And when it was relevant, I also included three or four recipes." Takayama also added in giveaways of food, which wasn’t really something I could offer!

Having daily challenges and the opportunity to “show your work” helps add energy and build community during the challenge.

You need that Facebook page to have the action

I’ve seen some people do email only challenges, which are definitely less energy. But getting everyone together in a Facebook group helps motivate, and gives you the opportunity to get more personal with lives, and also to sell your offer. Takayama and I had slightly different approaches to this as my materials are only available during the challenge, whereas she’s made a page they can access to have them long term.

While it’s based on Facebook, you need to have emails to help remind people to come back to the page. Takayama included this in her planning: "Each morning, people got an email, and where I talked a little bit about the topic, and I did an introductory video, but the call to action was very much about getting on that Facebook group."

Think about follow-up

Both Takayama and I felt we could have done better at this. While I did write my emails the week before, I didn’t really know what I wanted to ask people to do (which takes us back to the start - you really need to know what you’re asking them all there for).

We both learnt that asking once for a Google review wasn’t enough, and that we may have got more leads during the post email sequence if we’d used it better.

When I ran my first TikTok challenge I was more organised, but will admit I only got my post challenge sequence half done, and they inadvertently all got an email that wasn’t related at all by accident! I of course was mortified and rectified it immediately!

Do it all again

If you run one, and it is well received, run it again. Make sure you get reviews to use as social proof, ask the previous people to share it with their contacts, and let it grow with a mix of your own promotion and word of mouth.

It’s a huge amount of work to create all the structure, the handouts, the email sequences. However, once it’s done, it’s done, and you can easily use it again and again, slowly building up a larger group each time.

From a marketing coach perspective, my biggest suggestion is that you reflect each time and make a list of what you could do better, then apply that. For me I knew I needed to be more aligned with my core offer, I had to do something with less big, unmanageable questions, and I needed to work on some of my structural organisation. These are the areas I focussed on in the second challenge.

If you compare a webinar with a challenge as a lead generation tool, a webinar is definitely less stressful, and far less time-consuming. What I’ve found is that the conversion rate to lead during a challenge was lower than in a webinar, but the movement from lead to sale was faster and simpler.

I’m going to run a few more TikTok challenges this year to help really cement my own understanding of how they work, and see if it’s something I’ll do long term. Takayama is also planning to keep trying challenges out, and compare them with webinars to see what works best.

For her, her biggest win was around the relationships she made before the challenge even began.

“The biggest thing that I'm so proud of myself for was I contacted the key food suppliers and introduced myself, she said. “I started with ‘Hi, I'm doing this challenge. I'd love you to be involved. What would you like me to promote?’ and not only did I get some free food to use in giveaways, but most importantly I built some really great relationships with businesses I’d like to work with more.”

Some of these people also shared her challenge on their social pages, which helped her attract new participants.

“That was a great way of getting in front of other people's audiences. I’m so thankful for that support,” Takayama said.

Like everything in marketing, testing out new ideas is always better than straight out avoiding them.