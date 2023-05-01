How proper strategy can help small businesses think big

As a small business owner, you need to be deeply involved in the strategy creation, because then you know why it includes certain areas and actions.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: Whether it’s written down or not, all small businesses are running on strategy. It might be planned out, it might be “go with your gut”, or it might be “whatever is going to get us through the next week.” Your strategy may be your unconscious planning, or you may have taken the time to sit down and put it to paper, getting your thoughts, goals and objectives clear, with an accompanying plan to get you there.

One of the things I’ve loved about having a podcast (and this column) is it’s given me a perfect opportunity to talk to a wide range of business owners in depth about their business, beyond my clients. Some of the business owners who’ve experienced massive growth have said they didn’t have a big strategy. They just needed to make sure they made a profit, and they were open to opportunity. Often they had already built something successfully before building their business, and much of their learning was habits they brought into their new venture. I would say these small business owners were just naturally fluent in marketing strategy, and it was so familiar to them that their actions were almost on autopilot.

That approach to marketing strategy works well for them, but it’s hard to replicate if you’re new to the business, you have mindset issues around profit and pricing, you aren’t sure how to explain what you do, you aren’t getting repeat or word of mouth customers, and you aren’t experiencing growth from your marketing activity. These are all signs you need to pause and work out what’s going on.

We tend to think of strategy as something that comes out of big serious meetings, and creating a thick tome of graphs, long explanations and a document the size of a small child. But small business strategies often don’t look like that at all. They do however need time to talk, ask the tricky questions, and shine a light on all areas of your business to find the easy wins, the tricky barriers and the blocks to growth.

Both business or marketing strategy documents should be living, breathing documents that you understand, are written in plain English and fit in with both your own goals and the goals of your business.

I’m someone who vastly prefers to act rather than sit down and nut out a plan. My planning and strategy meetings with my business partner (who also happens to be my husband) often end with me needing to move straight into acting on it. I understand why it’s so hard to nut out a strategy when you’re just wanting it all to happen. As a business, we’ve worked out our best strategy times are often when we’re in a car together, with me taking notes, and far away from my laptop or studio.

A small business marketing strategy looks different to a large organisation for many reasons. The small business owner should always be actively involved with the strategy, it will often be lighter on areas that a larger organisation will take months to work through such as customer avatars, SWOT, and competitor analysis (It should include these, but they won’t tend to be in depth). It’s going to include strategies that are often a bit more time heavy, and lower cost. It should also be a lot more action-based, with a practical plan to help the business owner know what to do next.

I’m a huge believer that as a small business owner, you should be deeply involved with the creation of your marketing strategy because you will be instrumental in making it all happen, either directly or with team members. I also believe it’s imperative as your business should be growing in the best way for your own goals, and understanding how that all fits with your marketing helps you build more consistent habits and take action.

After working with over a thousand small business owners one-to-one on their marketing here are the areas I’d recommend you include in your marketing strategy

Pin down your goals for what you want this business to help you achieve in terms of lifestyle. Often we don’t spend enough time thinking about how our business is going to support our life and what we want to do in it. Creating boundaries around how much time you want to be working, what you want to be spending your income from the business on, and how you want to fit other important parts of your life in is really important. If you don’t have a clear picture of this it impacts everything from the type of business you have to your pricing, and whether you need a team around you. This is all essential information to sort out before you start implementing marketing activity that’s going to grow your business in a specific direction Identify your core values. If you don’t work out what your core values are, someone else might work them out for you. Knowing what we stand for helps us not only create a clear business culture but also impacts every single marketing post we create. I know I always mentally check “Does this align with my values?” before I post or create marketing collateral. Identify the capacity and the right skills you need to take action on your marketing. When we’re working with a small business owner often a strategy is mixed with some training and skill development too. You don’t always have the funds or the headspace to outsource all your marketing activity, and even if you do, it’s always a good idea to have a fair idea of what “good” looks like. Your strategy needs to reflect your time and money budget, in conjunction with the goals you’ve laid out. (It’s a balance!) Know what your most important priority is. With marketing strategy, it’s all about finding the most important activity first. For me as a strategist that’s often not a content plan for your social media, as much as we all like to create them. I’m looking for holes in the way your current customers are being served. I’m checking all the messaging on your website is clear. I’m going back further and checking if your offer is positioned right, or if you’re talking to the right type of customer. There’s undercover marketing that needs to happen before public marketing. As small business owners, it’s so easy to get hooked on the quick results of posting something on a social media platform and seeing the likes and comments coming in. There is a place for that. But only after you’ve got all the marketing structure sorted underneath to give those people somewhere to go next. Be focussed on free to low-cost options first. I’m not scared of spending money on marketing, and you shouldn’t be either. But if your organic (free) marketing isn't getting you results first the paid marketing is likely to be expensive per lead, or just be a completely expensive waste. It’s tempting to jump into paid advertising as it can feel easier, but for long-term growth we’ve got to check the marketing machine you’re leading people to is all working first. Always be focused on growth. The whole point is to increase leads, sales and more business. A strategy should help you determine how you are going to measure this and make sure you have systems in place, from a very simple whiteboard system to a fully functioning CRM (Depending on the size and stage of your business). Understanding what to look out for, becoming confident about setting goals, measuring progress and being able to read results is all part of becoming a confident marketer and business owner.

Supplied Rachel Klaver is a marketing expert at Identify Marketing and Stuff columnist.

It’s always easier to work on a strategy with someone else helping you, and asking the right questions. If that’s not a marketing strategist for you, try working with another business owner, or a friend to get someone else's eyes on your business. I am honoured to help a lot of other marketers who need external eyes on their businesses, and I also always need external eyes on my strategy too.

The end result, the document where your marketing strategy is recorded, isn’t ever the real place your marketing strategy should live. It’s crafted and woven during the discussion, the thinking, the filtering, the choosing and the training you’ve done as you’ve written it that counts. As a small business owner, you need to be deeply involved in the strategy creation, because then you know why it includes certain areas and actions. It’s underwood by you. You should be excited by it and see it as fully reflective of your small business. That’s where the marketing strategy really lives, and how it stays a true living document that can bring focus and more growth to your small business.