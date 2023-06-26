The balance between proactive and reactive marketing

The issue is that while we all need to do marketing, most small business owners either lack a strategy or rely on a poorly constructed plan (file photo).

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: During the pandemic, thousands of small business owners became actively engaged in frequent communication with their communities. You might have been one of them. There were emails, Facebook posts, and moments of connection.

From a business perspective, I truly wish that these behaviours had continued even as everything returned to our new normal.

It is through regular contact and building relationships with people who have chosen to provide us with at least an email address or a follow, and at most, financial support for our products and services, that we protect our business during challenging times.

The issue is that while we all need to do marketing, most small business owners either lack a strategy or rely on a poorly constructed plan. When combined with a lack of necessary skills, it becomes understandable why marketing is often the first thing to be neglected and put on the backburner.

Then things become quiet, and suddenly it seems like a good time to try everything, including marketing.

It can be difficult to explain to someone who has never seen successful marketing in action just how impactful and consistent it can be.

If your marketing has never yielded the desired results, it's not the concept of marketing itself that's the problem. The issue lies in the “how” and the “consistency” applied to it.

I never want to reach a stage where I'm desperate in my business. Such desperation can lead us to make poor choices regarding the clients we work with or push us to offer services that don't align with our strengths. Ultimately, I am driven to proactively market my business every week because I want to avoid having to reactively market in order to save it.

However, there are situations beyond our control where I am fully prepared to increase my reactive marketing efforts if necessary to generate sales for the business. We should all be ready to fight for a turnaround. This readiness is a key element in ensuring our marketing will be effective.

I consider reactive marketing to be the “sales and hard-core push” aspect of marketing. Proactive marketing, on the other hand, involves laying foundations and constructing a system that consistently operates.

We always need to engage in both types of marketing, but the ratio varies depending on the stage of our business. If times are tough right now, we should allocate 70% of our marketing efforts to reactive marketing, while reserving 30% for proactive marketing.

As our business grows, we shift this balance. In favourable times, it would be more like 70% proactive marketing, focused on long-term changes, and 30% reactive marketing to maintain a steady flow of sales.

Proactive marketing acts as a compass, guiding our business towards long-term success. It requires intentionality and strategic action, consistently building our brand and authority.

By adopting a proactive approach, we establish a strong presence in our industry, attract our desired audience and cultivate a loyal customer base. It involves nurturing relationships, delivering valuable content and showcasing our expertise.

Through these efforts, we build trust, credibility and lasting connections that serve as a solid foundation for business growth.

Reactive marketing, although often seen as a response to external events, should not be overlooked. It allows us to capitalise on immediate opportunities and adapt swiftly to changing circumstances. It enables us to be more agile and responsive, maximising our chances of attracting and closing sales quickly.

However, relying solely on reactive marketing can be risky, as it may yield inconsistent results and leave us vulnerable during downturns.

When it comes to reactive marketing, there are practical steps we can take right away to generate those all-important immediate sales.

Unsplash If you need immediate sales, email is one of the best channels to utilise (file photo).

Let's consider the reactive and proactive aspects of email marketing:

If you need immediate sales, email is one of the best channels to utilise. Leverage your email list by sending time-limited promotional emails with clear calls to action to purchase or book today. Craft compelling offers, such as discounts, limited-time deals, or payment plans that facilitate customer purchases.

If you run a service-based business, be cautious not to drop your pricing too much for your services. Instead, consider bundling offers or providing smaller offers at lower prices.

While you're engaged in reactive email marketing, also develop proactive email marketing systems. Create a nurture sequence comprising educational and value-packed emails that engage your subscribers and foster trust over time.

This proactive approach expands what I refer to as your “sticky web” of content, keeping people engaged with your brand and maintaining a strong relationship with your audience, even during slower periods.

Social media

Let's now focus on reactive social media activity and proactive community building.

If you're using Instagram, utilise Stories every day to promote your offers. Encourage interaction by incorporating engagement stickers like polls and questions. Prompt your audience to take action by adding buttons and encouraging them to reply or message you directly.

You can discuss your offers in some capacity on Stories every day, and if they are automatically shared to Facebook, you'll reach two platforms simultaneously.

Souvik Banerjee/Unsplash If you're using Instagram, utilise Stories every day to promote your offers (file photo).

While you're engaged in reactive social media marketing, proactively post valuable content on your feed. This content can be educational or motivational. Keep the consistency intact for both your audience and the platform's algorithms.

Strategic alliances

Next, let's explore the use of strategic alliances for both immediate and long-term benefits.

Take a look at your contacts and approach strategic partners who can help promote your products or services to their audience. Explore cross-promotional opportunities and mutually beneficial arrangements where you can support each other's businesses.

By combining efforts, you can reach new audiences and increase your chances of securing sales. You might even be able to develop an offer that you both contribute to and share the marketing responsibilities for.

In the long term, it is essential to nurture and appreciate these relationships. Invest time in networking, participating in relevant Facebook groups and engaging with industry peers. Building these connections strengthens your overall marketing ecosystem and increases the likelihood of being top-of-mind when people are looking to refer others to you.

Yes, we might need sales today, and it's crucial to engage in marketing activities that support that. However, unless we also build a foundation of longer-term, sustainable marketing activities that generate leads and sales, we will find ourselves trapped in a stressful cycle of feast and famine sales.

Regardless of the current circumstances, we should act for today's success while always setting something aside to plan for an easier future.