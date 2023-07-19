Lessons from the field: From football champion to small business success

Bex Smith is a former Football Fern and founder of Crux Sports.

OPINION: Watch a game of football from the sidelines and the good players make it look easy. Scoring a goal is a breeze from your seat when you’re rugged up with a drink in your hand.

Pay closer attention, though, and you might see the footballer is now heaving in oxygen, feeling like their lungs are about to explode and their guts about to come up.

I know that feeling.

As a professional footballer I got to travel the world and play to cheering crowds. Absolutely, it had its perks.

But, much like how I feel now as a small business owner, I’ve never shaken the feeling that people not in my shoes, just don’t quite get it.

Sure, it looks like a somewhat glamorous lifestyle from the outside. But what does it really take to be at the top of your game, to give your absolute best to something you are deeply committed to and passionate about?

What I've realised since retiring from my first career, is it takes a lot of the same things to succeed in business as it does to succeed in sport.

Without doubt, my years of performing at the top of my game as a professional footballer was the perfect training for my next career as a business owner.

In fact, my favourite part of both careers is often what scares others the most. It’s what you put in, you get out.

There are no guarantees, ever. There is no backstop in case you’re not playing or performing well, you’re just out.

So, how do you win in football and in business?

Invest in your mental fortitude

Being able to navigate the constant ups and downs of being a business owner is all about resilience and mental fortitude - being able to pick yourself up again after every challenge.

As an athlete, it’s been drilled into me to demand more from myself and I have a constant desire to improve and innovate, and take my team to its top limits. Then push a little further.

Value your support network

Your mental resilience is helped a lot by having the right support in place too. I’ve had incredibly supportive family throughout my football career, friends who showed up at the key moments and kept picking me up when I felt a bit deflated, and coaches, mentors and programmes all along the way.

The case for a strong support network is equally as important with my business. Having never followed a traditional 9-5 lifestyle, my support network is already well-versed in my relentless need to be high performing for my business. They understand my job is more of a life passion and rarely feels like work.

Give yourself switch-off time

Finding time, as I used to do as a footballer, to really switch off remains an important ingredient for me in driving success. I’ve found my body still needs rest and recovery like it used to, just in a different way. The mental breaks are equally as important as back when I was chasing a ball around.

Staying true to your values

Lastly, one of the most critical elements of success for footballers and small business owners is the importance of finding your own values to create a team culture that lives those values. There will inevitably be bumps along the way and hard to swallow losses – it’s the nature of the game.

But having the right environment in a football team or small business (even if it’s just one person) to create a winning, supportive and safe space to both care and push each other forward is key.