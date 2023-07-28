How businesses can safely navigate the world of AI and GPT

Generative AI technology has opened up a whole new world for businesses (file image).

Tim Warren is co-founder and chief executive of Ambit.

OPINION: The blinding rise of generative AI technology has changed everything. It’s opened up a whole new world for New Zealand consumers and businesses.

These powerful tools will change entire industries in record time. However, it's crucial for businesses to approach their use with informed caution to ensure the safety of their data.

GPT means Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. That doesn't mean a lot to most people, but just about everyone has heard of ChatGPT – the chatbot launched by artificial intelligence company OpenAI in late 2022.

It is a language data model that has been trained on a wide variety of online text sources to generate realistic, human-like text. It has all the information from Wikipedia – and so much more.

When users feed information into an open generative system like ChatGPT, it can be used to train the main model, and potentially answer queries from other people. While this provides convenience, it also poses risks for sensitive commercial and personal data.

Some New Zealand organisations, such as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, have taken the step of banning their staff from using generative AI altogether. However, a blanket ban on new technology is rarely effective.

Besides that, AI has the potential to enhance productivity and improve customer service, and we wouldn't want businesses to be missing out on these opportunities.

So, how can we keep our customers' data and our company secrets safe in this new era of generative AI?

The first step is to understand the readiness of your organisation when it comes to using ChatGPT and other forms of generative AI. Here are some key actions to consider:

Clearly define AI ownership and policies

Assigning clear ownership of AI policies is essential.

In smaller organisations, the chief executive may be the best fit for this role, while larger organisations may assign the responsibility to the chief operating officer or chief risk officer.

As the organisation grows, it could be necessary to appoint a dedicated owner for AI and related policies.

Establish an RACI framework

Adopting a RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted, informed) framework helps streamline decision-making and accountability. This framework clarifies roles and responsibilities, ensuring that all necessary tasks are clearly assigned.

For example, the chief operating officer may be responsible, with the board being accountable, executives and management being consulted, and the entire company kept informed.

Conduct a SWOT analysis

It's important to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated with AI implementation across your business.

This assessment will help you understand how AI can enhance margins, reduce costs, increase productivity, and leverage existing knowledge.

It will also identify any resource gaps or potential scenarios to avoid.

Develop AI policies and frameworks

Start early by creating policies and frameworks for AI and GPT. This can be done internally by someone with the right knowledge or through collaboration with an external partner.

Review existing contracts with partners and customers to ensure the rights to use external AI tools. It's crucial to share and ensure understanding of these policies among relevant staff members.

Incorporate AI risks into the main risk register

As AI and GPT present unique risks, it's important to identify and add key risks associated with their implementation to the risk register.

Regular review, management, and mitigation of these risks should be ensured. Given the rapidly evolving nature of AI, a monthly review cycle is recommended to address emerging concerns.

If you don't have a risk register, now is the time to create one.

Craft an executive outline for the board

Creating a comprehensive executive outline that highlights AI and GPT organisational readiness is critical for gaining board-level understanding and support.

It's important to capture the attention and commitment of the board to ensure a successful integration.

Emphasise the importance of adhering to established and new policies and guidelines to foster a culture of compliance throughout the organisation.

Establish usage guidelines for external tools

Clearly define the tasks that staff can perform using AI tools and how they should use them. While some tasks pose minimal risks, others require caution.

For example, when using open GPT-based tools, it's crucial not to include personal details, identifiable information, customer data, internal company intellectual property, or non-public domain intellectual property.

Providing examples and guidelines to employees will help prevent unintended breaches of security and confidentiality.

As AI and GPT technologies continue to advance, New Zealand businesses must adapt proactively to this evolving landscape.