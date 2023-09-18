How to know if you should shut down part of your business

Rachel Klaver says it can be hard to ditch part of your business, even if it’s the right thing to do.

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: Earlier this week I was talking to a client who said she felt she needed to close down one of her core offerings in her business, and was trying to work out if it was a good idea, or just the feelings of someone who needed a holiday.

As we worked through her reasons, it was clear that it made more sense to shut it down, then keep it going. The thought of doing so both terrified and excited her, which I tend to find is a winning combination when making the big decisions!

One of the things I shared with her was the truth that our businesses should ebb and flow, change and adapt as the world changes around us. The economy, political climate, social change, technology, legislation, or the environment all can shift buyer behaviours, and also change our own interest and desire to grow different areas of our business.

Sometimes we can just adapt an offer to make it fit better. I did this this year by taking one of the core things we do, that no longer served our clients best, and reworking it to find a solution that both gave them a better result, and fitted the way I work better.

But changing things up isn’t always enough. Sometimes we need to just shut it down.

A few weeks ago I released my last (for now) episode of my podcast MAP IT Marketing, which was a significant part of my marketing. I did it to make way for my new podcast Confident Content, but after over a hundred episodes it was a surprisingly difficult decision. Part of me wanted to try juggling two, but while they are good for my marketing, I still need time to do “the work” that the podcasts generate!

I used this list to check on my next steps. It’s a list I also use when working with clients faced with a similar decision.

Does it still align with your core business?

For me, the new podcast is a strategic move. I’m focussed far more on content marketing than anything else, and the other podcast was more general. If I was using it for marketing (rather than for fun), it didn’t make sense to continue it. The goal is to focus on the activities that provide us with higher value returns.

For my client, the work she wanted to drop did align with her core business, so we couldn’t use this as a reason.

Is it stretching your resources?

This was a yes for me, as it was about both the time I’d free up and the cost. This was also one of the deciding factors for my client. The offer she was thinking about dropping was one that took the most amount of energy and time, for the least return.

Is it reducing your ability to deliver on your promises?

Managing our energy is essential as a small business owner. No one wants to face burnout and fail future projects.

I knew that my podcast time would move from my core day (Friday) and start to creep into other days of the week. Three of these are already set aside for my client work, so it could begin to affect that.

This is one of the deciding areas my client and I walked through too. For her she realized that the offer she wanted to drop was currently stopping her from being able to execute other work in her business more.

Is it impacting your core clients?

For both me and my client this was the hardest one to walk through as we both knew our clients wanted us to continue. I had a fairly loyal following of my podcast and some people were disappointed when I announced it would close down.

My client’s customers have often chosen her in the past for her offering, so shutting it down was a risk.

On reflection we both acknowledged this didn’t apply to us, but on balance wasn’t a big enough reason to keep the status quo.

Are you persevering because it’s about your ego?

This is never a comfortable question to ask. I’d found the more uncomfortable I am to ask myself that question, the more likely it is that there is an ego issue at play. As soon as I discovered that, I had no problem choosing not to feed it. But the process to get there is painful!For both my client and I, it was clear that ego was playing a part in our reluctance to close that part of our business down.

Is it no longer giving you the results you once had?

This was the clincher for both my client and myself. For me, my original podcast had dropped in growth this year, and I was also finding I was enjoying it less (which was part of the reason I do it, along with the marketing.)

For her, this was an offer that had attracted her ideal clients, who’d paid her well for it. She now was experiencing a change in how people were wanting to engage with her, and this offer was no longer as popular as it once was, even though she’d built most of her marketing activity around it, and had always had incredible return or word of mouth growth.

In the end, sometimes it’s a season that was incredible while it lasted, but now is ready to close.

It can be hard to close down a part of your business, especially if it’s tied into the good history of the last few years, if it’s fed you, supported you and helped your business develop. When we become better at learning to close down what no longer serves us and proactively choose to do so, we open ourselves up to new opportunities and growth. Which has got to be a good thing.