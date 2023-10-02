Designing a perfect business is a privileged choice

Sometimes getting away from your workspace can be useful to clear your focus.

OPINION: I’m at the stage of my business where I’m able to be choosy. We have a steady stream of great leads coming in. I pick the clients I know I can do my best work with. I can choose which days I work one-to-one with clients, I don’t ever work nights, or weekends (unless I’m in the flow and loving it), and I’m able to fit in things I couldn’t once manage including lunchtimes, leaving the office early, and getting my exercise in.

This is partly because I also have more uninterrupted time to focus when I’m working. I have (and this is important), time to think strategically without endless interruptions. This week my youngest turns 18. She’s the last one at home. Parenting is less the minutiae of management, and more about discussions over the dinner table, and the odd bus station pick up.

I’m also not financially stressed out because we’ve built something that has consistent cash flow, and we have built our business to a point where growth is consistently on the up.

I’m conscious of how it’s reflecting the way I talk about building businesses with my clients. I’ve become more focussed on how they want their business (eventually) to fit into their life. Do they want to work every day or have time away? What does their ideal life look like? Do they need time for other pursuits, or to spend time with loved ones?

I am a huge believer in thinking about all of this. I know looking towards this has helped me shape our business growth.

But it can also be a trap if we don’t recognise there is sometimes a ravine between us now, and that future self who’s living that business model and thriving.

We get shown the end result all the time, but not the pain, the angst, the hours, the hard calls we need to get to it.

I’m going to stick with my current focus of getting my clients to tell me what their life looks like. It helps me find where their mind set is at. One client said: “My ideal goal is for us to break even.” Another said: “I’d like to earn at least minimum wage from this business.” Another: “I’d like to be able to take a week’s holiday a year.”

SUPPLIED Rachel Klaver

All of these goals are ones that tell me the business has broken them a little. They are looking for fewer benefits than they’d get from a job, and we need to shift past these stages to something bigger.

But equally limiting is seeing the big goal, and not looking at how to step towards it, in small actions that help you get there eventually.

When I was a single parent with three girls I had no safety net. It was me, and nothing else. So trying to plan a life of no work weekends, and not jumping when the work (any work) came in was not always possible. The priority was to pay rent and pay for food. Some months I did it better than others.

I didn’t have a lot of time for self-care. I didn’t have many opportunities to stop, and get enough head space to plan strategic steps out of where I was. And, if you’d asked me to expend more energy to make changes I’d have possibly dissolved into a puddle of angry tears.

If someone said to me “What do you want your life to look like?” my dream would have been pretty small. It’s incredibly hard to see past day-to-day stress when you’re just surviving.

The truth is creating a business that serves and creates our dream life is something that is out of reach for many of us today. Sometimes business is about the grind, about making sure we’ve got enough money today rather than investing in growth for tomorrow. If we’re here, having someone like me asking to “design your dream life” feels like fools gold, unless it’s backed up with actual steps to get there.

What I recommend to my clients is exactly what I had to do to crawl up and out of just pure survival mode as a business owner. I decided to take myself on as my primary customer.

What that looked like in reality was committing to make one to two hours a week my time to get some headspace. Sometimes it was to work on the business, but in bad weeks it could include a nap. (It’s amazing how much is solved with a little bit of extra shut eye.) It didn’t matter how enthusiastically I showed up to meet with myself. The rule was I just had to do it.

I worked out part of the trick was to meet myself somewhere where the small mindset didn’t live. I’d sit in a lovely cafe, or go for a walk in a nicer suburb, or even sit in the lobby of a five star hotel to push my mindset beyond what I was living in.

I began to map out ideas and begin to see what was possible.

After a few weeks I decided my primary client (me) needed a bit more support. So I committed that I'd make sure I did one thing a week to move me closer to the life I wanted to live.

I consciously sought out people to hang with who were closer to my goals than I was. I spent time with them. I felt like an imposter. If they noticed, they didn’t say anything. I was thankful to be able to learn from them.

The more I did these things, other areas started to come into line a little. I started to not always be available to my other clients. They kept on working with me. I had to change my pricing. They stayed. I began to focus on the work I loved more, and while I lost a few clients, the others moved and shifted with me and I gained more.

It didn’t mean everything was perfect. I still worked far more hours than I do now, and I often had peaks and troughs of work flow. The feast and famine style business I had was not a great fit for my ADHD love of “celebrating big” in the up times.

I rose, then fell, then rose, and then fell. I made some bad decisions along the way.

And, if I’m honest, when I was no longer a single parent, and was partnered up I found out how much easier it is when there’s someone else helping pay the bills. And, how much easier it is to grow a business when you’ve got a cheerleader permanently in your corner.

I know how hard it can be. I also know what it’s like when you have a more privileged base. It’s so much easier to find “the big picture”

When my clients start to shift into building a business that fits the life they want there’s a few areas I cover with them.

Sometimes life throws us situations wherewe just have to ride through it and that’s going to feel gritty, hard and very tiring. If you don’t have the safety net of savings, or a partner who can carry the drop in income for a while, transition very carefully to any new focus. You may have to do the work you don’t enjoy for a while before you are only doing the work you love Don’t fall for online courses promising huge and fast changes. It’s rarely going to work. It’s all about making changes over time with the end in mind. If cash flow is tight, avoid discounting your services if at all possible. Instead see if you can find an alternative, but related service you can offer to drum up some income, that doesn’t cheapen your brand. If part of your goal is to have less time at work, start small. Even if it’s leaving work earlier on a Friday, or taking every second Thursday morning off. Surround yourself with people who also have big goals. Hang out with people a little ( or a lot) ahead of where you are. Avoid comparing your results to someone else who has far more support, and backing. None of us are on the same race track.

Do dream big. Visualise the end goal of where you want to be in your business and your life. I know that for me, this helps my brain puzzle out the steps I need to take to move towards it.

But at the same time, know that the journey to get there can often take longer than we’d like it to. It’s going to have unexpected delays, twists and turns. For some of us pulling ourselves up from where will take huge amounts of energy. For others, there will be support, help and encouragement from all corners of our lives.

Wherever we sit, helping our business grow starts with choosing ourselves first, and making our needs as the owner a priority. All it takes is starting with one hour a week. All of us can find that.