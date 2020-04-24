Coronavirus: It could be too late for my business as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll

One small business owner says she feels she's been left to fail. She can't operate but has to pay staff. The wage subsidy won't cut it but she can't get a bank loan. Now she faces the prospect of losing her home.

OPINION: I am desperate for information around the Government-backed loans for businesses or if there is actually any other help coming.

There is a lot of discussion around small businesses, and how they are struggling, and how many will go bust during this time.

This is countered by the Government talking about their wage subsidy package, and the other support they have offered and then the discussion stops.

There is an assumption that if you go bust now it will be because you are a food outlet or in hospitality or tourism, and your immediate business is completely lost, or you were never a viable business to begin with so this has unfortunately tipped you over the edge.

The Government seem to have pointed small business owners to the banks, and said the banks have obligations to support businesses through this time, which has in my opinion shifted the onus from the Government and sent us looking to our banks for help.

What I have now realised is that the reason our bank would have shifted us from our commercial banking manager to being a 'lending services' client a few days before the lockdown, was because as a lending services client, we are now in the official high-risk business category, and the Government have directed banks that the Government backed loans will not be available for these high-risk clients.

Our bank have straight-out said to me the loans are not available to us because of the fact we are a lending services client, and sent me a massive list of paperwork and accounting information that I will need to get them to see if they can even continue to support me at all, ie, they are considering letting the zero cashflow put me under in the next couple of weeks.

Has there been any change to the lending criteria that the banks use to assess business lending? If not, then this scheme does not assist anyone whose cashflow has stalled, as they are unlikely to meet the criteria. Add to that the fact that many businesses by their nature do operate at what can feel like an uncomfortably high debt level and this makes the assistance the scheme appears to supply useless.

Am I the only one, a year into a new business, supporting staff and making no money, to have been shafted by a loan scheme that applies only to those businesses that had enough capital and profitability to come out the other side of this crisis anyway?

Loaning only to those who can possibly use their own resources to get through this means that I literally could in the next week have my family home taken away fr me, whereas if the small amount of lending risk we need could be backed by the Government and buy me two months, I can come out the other side withsix6 people still in jobs, one commercial property still with a tenant and a roof over my childrens' heads.

I would really like more detail around the Government-backed loan system. Were the banks directed in terms of lending criteria? Howcan they shift clients into their lending services departments to ensure they risk next to nothing with these loans? They gain Government backing on top of this, while we who risk our families' livelihoods every day, pay tax, and create jobs, have taken all these risks are denied one last chance to make it work during the most unprecedented of times.

How many small businesses are in this situation and is it really practical to let us fall over?

The comments of Labour MP Deborah Russell show that perhaps there is a complete lack of understanding of how small businesses operate and that we have times when cashflow is non existent, but that doesn't make us not a viable business, it makes us a normal business.