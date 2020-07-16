How New Zealand's economic response to Covid-19 compares to the rest of the world's

Various forms of wage subsidy have been a common tool to combat the economic impacts of Covid-19.

New Zealand currently has one of the most open economies in a Covid-hit world thanks to the quality of its public health response to the global pandemic. John Cuthbertson, New Zealand tax leader for Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand looks at how this country’s economic response stacks up against those of other countries.

OPINION: A recent Zoom meeting of the Global Accounting Alliance (GAA) Tax Directors Group was a great opportunity to compare the economic responses of countries like Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Germany to Covid-19.

Big picture – we are all still in the cushioning the impact phase.

RNZ Small business owners are feeling abandoned by the Government over what they describe as failures to control disputes between commercial tenants and landlords.

A common thread between all 11 GAA member countries are wage subsidy schemes which emphasise keeping employees connected with their employer. But there are differences in availability of these schemes and in particular regarding levels of complexity.

READ MORE:

* Preparing for a Covid-19 wage subsidy audit: Would your business be ready?

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirms wage subsidy to end in September

* Five key tax relief actions small businesses can take in the wake of Covid-19

* A long-term tax fix is needed for working from home



New Zealand has kept it simple. Our wage subsidy scheme operates on a high-trust and unlegislated model. While the lack of legal backing gives rise to a number of practical and technical questions, the process for businesses to apply for and receive the subsidy has been relatively straight forward.

SUPPLIED John Cuthbertson is responsible for leading the New Zealand tax team at Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

In contrast, schemes elsewhere seem complicated with longer periods before payments are received. Australia’s Jobkeeper scheme, for example, shares many similar features with our wage subsidy scheme, but is paid to the employer monthly in arrears.

The US introduced a Paycheck Protection Programme in the form of a loan where 75 per cent of funds were required to be used for payroll. If certain criteria were satisfied, this could later be converted into a grant which would not have to be repaid.

However, this has proved not very effective in supporting individuals and keeping businesses afloat.

Firstly, employers didn’t want to use the loan to pay employees during lockdown, preferring to use funds to pay employees after the lockdown for work actually done as businesses got back on their feet.

Secondly, many employees opted for enhanced unemployment benefits, severing ties with their employers, because they were not certain they would still have a job and income to return to post lockdown.

While New Zealand’s wage subsidy has been extended with a more targeted scheme to support businesses as they begin to return to normal (or at least a semi-stabilised state), in other countries such as Scotland payments made under their schemes are tapering off over time.

South Africa seems to have taken a different approach altogether and has looked to recovery almost from day one with a number of debt relief fund and other business financing packages being utilised. This has included debt relief for small businesses and an incentive scheme for businesses to hire and retain younger staff.

Tax relief differences

Between the GAA countries, there are significant differences in the ways of reducing tax burdens during Covid-19.

A number of countries have provided blanket relief by deferring certain tax return filing due dates and/or the due dates for various tax types.

Ireland has warehoused various taxes such as PAYE and Value Added Tax (VAT) for up to 12 months; some Australian states have allowed for payroll tax deferrals and Canada has waived penalties and interest for late filed individual tax returns.

New Zealand’s approach is arguably broader than others, with significantly impacted taxpayers able to apply for interest and penalty remission for any tax type once the core tax has been paid or waived if they have contacted Inland Revenue as soon as practicable to enter into an arrangement.

This provides greater flexibility for taxpayers and ensures that only those taxpayers who are severely impacted don’t have to pay on time which continues to support the tax base and maintaining revenue collection. It is important to appreciate in all cases however that the deferred tax either needs to be paid or written off eventually and being hit by an extra year’s tax obligations could make recovery difficult.

A question confronting all on the GAA Zoom meeting was: Have the various Covid-19 measures worked as intended?

Like the various courses countries have taken on their public health responses, time will tell. It was clear from the meeting that the significant fiscal costs of the schemes may come back to bite governments if businesses receiving the wage subsidy and other forms of relief are not sustainable in the long term.

Around the world, relief schemes generally have provided a form of economic stimulus. But not all have been well targeted and schemes have been abused.

And at what cost? New Zealand’s net debt to GDP ratio has meant that we were better placed than most to temporarily defer revenue raising to assist with recovery.

Ultimately, all countries will feel the bite as the enormous amount of borrowing is repaid by taxpayers.

It is clear that subsidies of the current magnitude cannot continue indefinitely. The real test will be when the wage subsidies stop and businesses around the world need to keep their head above water on their own.

John Cuthbertson is New Zealand tax leader for Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand